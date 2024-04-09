Man sues 50 women for $2.6m after they called him a bad date

A California man is suing more than 50 women for $2.6m (£2.1m) after they shared negative stories about him on a Facebook group.

Women told The Times that Stewart Lucas Murrey claims their posts on an "Are We Dating The Same Guy?" page were defamatory.

The women are invoking California anti-SLAPP laws meant to deter vexatious lawsuits.

A judge ruled that one woman, Vanessa Valdez, did not do anything wrong by sharing her opinion in the group.

A statement on Mr Murrey's SickoScoop read: "Ms Valdez is someone with whom I matched briefly on a dating app... but later participated in an online group that sought to harass, dox, gang-stalk and cyberbully me.

"This behaviour should not be normalized and I am challenging every person in their various roles."