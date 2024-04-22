Three healthy air fryer recipes you can make in under 30 minutes

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The air fryer has become a staple in many kitchens, and it’s easier than ever to use them for quick, no-fuss meals.

The devices are low-energy, often faster, alternatives to using a conventional oven.

Northern Irish chef Nathan Anthony, who rose to fame sharing air fryer and slow cooker recipes on his social media platform with four million followers, Bored Of Lunch, has released a new book, Healthy Air Fryer: 30 Minute Meals.

Here are three of his new recipes.

Crispy fried chicken

Ditch the takeaway and whip up this fried chicken in 30 minutes ( Dan Jones/PA )

Serves: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1.2kg chicken drumsticks and thighs, skin-on

200ml buttermilk or 4 beaten eggs

120g plain flour

120g cornflour

2 tbsp paprika

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp dried basil

1 tbsp mustard powder

½ tsp ground ginger

1 tbsp garlic granules

1½ tbsp white pepper

1 tbsp black pepper

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp vegetable oil

Olive oil spray (not low-calorie)

Method:

1. Coat the chicken pieces in the buttermilk or beaten egg.

2. Mix together all the dry ingredients in a bowl, then dredge the chicken first in this mix, then back into the buttermilk orbeaten egg, then coat in the dry mix one more time.

3. Add the vegetable oil to your air fryer and preheat for 2 minutes at 200C.

4. This next step is very important; coat the chicken VERY well with the olive oil spray – the flour needs to look mostly yellow from the spray. Air-fry at 200C for 20 minutes, turning and re-spraying halfway through cooking.

5. As your air fryer will be at capacity with the chicken, you could just pop some chips in the oven and heat some baked beans in the microwave or on the hob to accompany.

Cauliflower and aubergine flatbreads with a lime yoghurt

A great lunch option in 20 minutes flat ( Dan Jones/PA )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cauliflower head, cut into florets

1 aubergine, sliced

1 tbsp oil

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp turmeric

1 tbsp curry powder

1 tbsp paprika

1 tsp mild chilli powder

4 flatbreads

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh coriander, to garnish

Pickled veg, jalapeno or red onion, to serve

Hummus with a drizzle of olive oil, to serve

For the yoghurt:

1 tbsp tahini

1 lime, zested

6 tbsp yoghurt

Method:

1. Coat the cauliflower florets and aubergine slices in the oil and the spices and season to taste. Air-fry for 14-16 minutes at 190C.

2. Combine all the yoghurt ingredients in a bowl.

3. Toast the flatbreads in the air fryer at 190C for 1 minute, then serve alongside the yoghurt and hummus and garnish.

S’mores dip with banana and chocolate swirls

You don’t need an open fire for these s’mores ( Dan Jones/PA )

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

2 ready-made crêpes or tortilla wraps

2 heaped tbsp chocolate hazelnut spread (for example, Nutella)

2 bananas icing sugar, to dust

For the s’mores dip:

300g milk chocolate, broken into pieces

200g large marshmallows

Method:

1. Spread each crêpe or wrap with the chocolate hazelnut spread and add a peeled banana on top of each one, placed up to the edge, then roll up the crêpe or wrap until you reach the end. Dust with icing sugar and cut into bite-size chunks. If you want, cook in the air fryer at 200C for 7 minutes.

2. For the s’mores dip, place the chocolate on the bottom of a heatproof dish, then scatter the marshmallows on top in an even layer, making sure they fully cover the chocolate. Air-fry at 160C for 5-6 minutes until gooey and melted.

3. Serve the banana swirls along with the s’mores dip, get stuck in and enjoy. I like to dust the crêpe bites again with icing sugar just before dipping.

‘Bored of Lunch: Healthy Air Fryer: 30 Minute Meals’ by Nathan Anthony (Ebury Press, £20).