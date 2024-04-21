Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In focus

Mind the pleasure gap: Why are women having such a bad time in the bedroom?

With such a big focus on sex positivity and wellness, why does a new survey reveal women are feeling let down by what’s actually happening in bed? Olivia Petter talks to the experts to try and discover what’s going on and how to fix it…

Sunday 21 April 2024 06:00
Comments
Good sex isn’t just about buying the right vibrator, it’s about connecting with your partner and, more importantly, with yourself
Good sex isn’t just about buying the right vibrator, it’s about connecting with your partner and, more importantly, with yourself (Getty)

If you’re a woman in 2024, you should be having an incredible sex life. Think about it: we are living in an extraordinarily sexually liberated time when nothing is off the table and you can now buy vibrators and sexaccesories in almost any high street lingerie shop.

Sex positivity feels like it is everywhere, but apparently not in our bedrooms. A new survey has shown that two in three women are doing things during sex that they don’t enjoy and, more worryingly, one in four saying they find it hard to say “stop” to a partner doing something they don’t like. 

These statistics, from a survey of 3,000 adults conducted by dating app Pure, may sound shocking, but not me. Nor would they, I suspect, surprise any of the women I know who are very aware of the pleasure gap between what is meant to be happening in the bedroom and what is actually happening in there.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in