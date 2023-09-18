Is an open phone policy good for your relationship? It ended mine…

Secrets to a happy marriage? According to a recent* study conducted with 2,000 couples who have lasted more than 10 years, it all comes down to regular sex (seven times a month), taking an equal load of the domestic drudge (ha!), and sharing the same sense of humour (perhaps, in this case, mirth at the previous answers).

So far, so predictable. The one outlier? Having an “open phone policy”, which, for the uninitiated, means agreeing you can look through your partner’s phone. And they yours. Messages. Browsing history. Bank transactions. Moaning WhatsApps with your mates. Ev-er-y-thing.

The news makes me a little anxious. Because my phone is a window into the deepest darkest recesses of my brain that I don’t want anyone, least of all my boyfriend, to see.