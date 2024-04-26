Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles is to return to public royal duties from next week after responding well to his cancer treatment, the palace has announced.

He has been receiving outpatient care since early February, and news of his progress will be a boost for the monarchy while both he and the Princess of Wales are dealing with the illness.

However, sources stressed the king is not in remission and will continue to treated for the undisclosed form of cancer.

“His Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King’s continued recovery,” said a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.

Charles and Camilla will visit a cancer treatment centre on Tuesday to meet medical specialists and patients.

The event aims to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and highlight innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, taking place at the hospital.

News of the king’s cancer diagnosis was announced on 6 February and came after he underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate at the beginning of the year.

( Buckingham Palace )

The palace spokesperson added: “His Majesty’s treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that the King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties.

“Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery.”

Charles’s diary will not be a full summer programme, and attendance will be announced nearer the time and “subject to doctors’ advice”, with “adaptations made where necessary to minimise risk” to the King’s recovery.

It is understood the warmer weather would allow events to be staged outside and minimise the risk posed to cancer patients by meeting other people.

“The pacing of the King’s programme will be carefully calibrated as his recovery continues, in close consultation with his medical team,” the spokesperson added.

He appeared to be in good spirits when he greeted the public at Easter ( PA )

Other future duties will include hosting the Emperor and Empress of Japan for a state visit in June.

A picture marking the first anniversary of the coronation on 6 May has also been released.

Taken the day after their 19th wedding anniversary, on 10 April, it shows Charles and Camilla smiling broadly and walking arm in arm along a path with shrubs and colourful flowers in the background.

News of Charles’ progress comes as welcome relief for the royal family, which has recently been shaken by the disease.

The statement came after the princess had not been reliably photographed since Christmas Day ( Independent TV )

Lat month, the Princess of Wales revealed she had also been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing “planned abdominal surgery” in January.

And in January, Sarah Ferguson, revealed she has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a type of skin cancer.