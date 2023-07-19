Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whatever your caffeinated drink of choice, be it an espresso or creamy cappuccino, sipping on a cup of coffee from the comfort of your own home is one of life’s simple pleasures.

Thanks to the rise of domestic coffee machines, making a barista-style beverage has never been easier with a whole range of gadgets designed to help you brew the perfect cup at the touch of just a few buttons.

But, whether it’s a pod, espresso, or bean-to-cup model you’re after, these handy machines can come at a cost. Like most other kitchen appliances, coffee machines vary in price, performance and abilities. Prices tend to start around the £50 mark but can head into the thousands for the largest and most high-tech examples.

So, to make life easier, and help you save some money, the IndyBest expert shopping team is on hand to find you the best coffee machine deals, and there’s one retailer in particular that’s delivering some seriously impressive savings right now: Amazon.

Outside of Prime Day and Black Friday sales, Amazon has plenty of superb deals year-round, and we’ve rounded up the retailer’s best discounts on leading coffee machines, from the likes of Nespresso, Sage, De’Longhi and more.

Best Amazon coffee machine deals

Nespresso creatista plus coffee machine by sage: Was £479.95, now £394.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Nespresso by Sage espresso machine is the perfect machine for aspiring at-home baristas. Not only does it come with a milk frother and jug, but it also has a removable water tank with 1.5l capacity, eight texture levels and 11 milk temperature settings and the display guides you through different coffee recipes. There’s an automatic clean function for the steam wand to ensure for low maintenance cleaning, too. Your morning brew just got an upgrade without blowing the budget.

Buy now

De’Longhi Dolce Gusto EDG225 coffee machine: Was £89.99, now £61, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This sleek looking coffee machine is not only compatible with Nescafe pods, but it has 32 per cent off right now. Over 50 coffees and other hot beverages can be created at the touch of a button with this kitchen gadget, while an eco-mode function shuts off the machine after one minute of inactivity. The removable 0.8l water tank makes for easy cleaning too. Just remember to drop off your used pods at participating retailers for eco-friendly disposal.

Buy now

Lavaazza a modo mio jolie coffee machine: Was £95, now £65, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This is the smallest coffee machine from Lavazza, and it enables you to choose between a short, sharp espresso and a full-bodied long cup of coffee. Reduced by 32 per cent, shoppers love the compact size. Measuring 12.5cm in width, it takes up minimal counter space.

Buy now

De’Longhi dedica style traditional pump espresso machine: Was £229.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save £50 on a coffee machine that can help you make barista-level coffee at home. If you are bored of using coffee pods, this might be a great way to develop your coffee-making skills, as it allows you to control every step of the process, from tamping your ground coffee to setting the temperature. It also features an adjustable milk frother, so you can manually froth milk or steam it up for silky-smooth lattes and fluffy cappuccinos.

Buy now

Krups arabica digital EA817040 automatic coffee machine: Was £549.99, now £330, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This coffee machine from KRUPS has 40 per cent off at Amazon right now. From adjusting the strength to selecting the grind size, this machine offers multiple possibilities for creating your perfect cup of coffee. Creating barista quality from the comfort of your home, the machine’s advanced brewing technology ensures optimal extraction – while the digital interface and one-touch controls make the appliance easy to use.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo pop coffee machine by Magimix: Was £100, now £59, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Enjoy your morning coffee for less, thanks to the impressive saving on this Nespresso machine, which currently has 41 per cent off. Working exclusively with Nespresso vertuo capsules (which include iced and flavoured varieties), this compact coffee maker brews multiple sizes and heats up quickly in just 30 seconds. Operated by just one push of a button, you can also connect the coffee machine to your smartphone, using wifi and Bluetooth smart technology for real-time updates and descaling alerts.

Buy now

Philips L’Or barista sublime coffee capsule machine: Was £109.99, now £83.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This is a multi-tasking coffee machine, as it is capable of serving two separate espressos simultaneously. With 19 bars of pressure, it’s able to extract maximum flavour from each pod, and is compatible with L’Or coffee pods or Nespresso pods, meaning you can explore a range of different single-origin coffees or special blends.

Buy now

Melitta avanza series 6: Was £524.99, now £339, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by 35 per cent, the avanza takes raw beans and turns them into a hot cup of coffee with just the touch of a few buttons. Select your strength and the beans will be grinded and mixed with the right amount of hot water. There are also presets for espresso, café crème, latte macchiato and cappuccino drinks, meaning there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Buy now

Breville barista max espresso machine: Was £449.99, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Breville coffee machine currently comes with a piping hot 34 per cent discount, which equates to a whopping £100 saving. The stainless steel bean-to-cup machine has a 2.8l tank capacity, a milk steam wand and a 450ml stainless steel jug. Whip up a frothy cappuccino, latte or flat white or enjoy a barista-style espresso.

We featured this model in our best espresso machines round-up, where our reviewer said it “makes a superb cup of coffee” and “is easy to set up and operate and is not nearly as noisy as expected, even when grinding whole bean.”

Buy now

De’Longhi Nescafé Dolce Gusto piccolo XS pod capsule coffee machine: Was £79.99, now £62.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Enjoy 21 per cent off this pod coffee machine, which is compatible with Nescafé Dolce Gusto capsules. The machine has an 0.8l tank and is programmable to suit different drinks, whether you fancy an espresso or cappucino. Plus, this bargain coffee machine comes with an adjustable drip tray to suit different cup sizes and is easy to clean.

Buy now

