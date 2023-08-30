Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s another Amazon Prime Day-style event coming up in October. Officially called Prime Big Deal Days, the sale is expected to bring discounts to everything from air fryers and electric toothbrushes to the latest phones, TVs and laptops.

Amazon hasn’t yet said exactly when Prime Big Deal Days will take place, but the name suggests the sales event will span at least two days, similar to the Amazon Prime Day sale that took place in mid-July.

Just like Amazon’s Spring Sale and Prime Day events earlier this year, our team of IndyBest experts will be on hand to help you sift through the offers to bring you the laptop discounts that are actually worth paying for.

Whether you’re shopping for a new TV or a pair of headphones, we’re here to spot a good discount from a mile off, saving you time and hard-earned cash. To find the best deals on laptops ahead of the sale, and for advice on getting prepared, keep reading.

When will Prime Big Deal Days laptop deals begin?

Prime Big Deal Days will kick off some time in October, though Amazon hasn’t yet announced any specific dates.

This is only the second time Amazon has hosted an October sale event for Prime members. Last autumn, it hosted the Prime Early Access Sale for the first time.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Big Deal Days laptop deals?

Only Amazon Prime members will be able to access the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts, so, it’s worth signing up in advance of the sale, to take advantage of any early deals and offers during the event itself.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month and unlocks free deliveries, access to Prime Video and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers. Signing up is easy, just pop over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details.

If you haven’t already used one, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime ahead of the sale kicking off.

What to expect from Prime Day laptop deals in 2023

Laptops are always a popular purchase during Prime Day sales. We’re expecting to see savings on laptops from Dell, Huawei, Lenovo, Asus and Acer, as well as discounts on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and two-in-one tablets.

Best laptop deals on Amazon right now

If you can’t wait until October to get yourself a new laptop, here are the offers currently available on Amazon.

Dell Inspiron 15: Was £429, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

(Dell)

This previous-generation Dell Inspiron 15 packs the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and a relatively capacious 256GB SSD. Coupled with its superb keyboard and rugged design, it’s an ideal laptop for students in search of a sub-£400 laptop that will outlast their course.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air laptop (2020), M1 chip: Was £999, now £820.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With an 18 per cent discount, this saving is sure to turn the heads of any tech fans. Although it may not be the latest model of laptop, it’s still sure to seriously impress. Our laptop critic praised the “combination of brains and beauty” featured in the MacBook Air, when it took the top spot in our guide to the best high-end laptops.

It’s the first to use “Apple’s own silicon instead of an Intel processor”, and the chip, the M1, “is breathtakingly fast”, so much so, everything, “from the instant-on display to when you open the laptop’s lid, is amazingly speedy”. As for the keyboard, it’s “dreamy to use” and “responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel to make it feel good”, our expert said.

Buy now

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2: Was £629, now £549, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is designed to be a more affordable and lightweight version of Microsoft’s premium laptop range. It’s powered by an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM, runs on Windows 11 and has an all-day battery life. The taller, 3:2 format screen is great for productivity, and is well suited to anyone looking for a compact machine for web browsing, and everyday tasks.

Buy now

