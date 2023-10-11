Best headphones and earbuds deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023, from Sony to Bose

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s now day two of Amazon’s 48-hour sale and we’re still finding discounts on some of our top-reviewed wireless headphones and wireless earbuds from Sony, Beats and Bose.

Officially called the Prime Big Deal Days sale, you’ll be able to shop cut-rate headphones and earbuds until midnight tonight (11 October). Audio gear isn’t the only thing discounted, either, with tech from Apple, devices from Amazon, laptops and TVs all getting cut by hundreds of pounds, as well as home appliances such as air fryers and vacuum cleaners.

We’re currently scouring Amazon’s website in search of the best headphones and earbuds deals to shop this Prime Day. The top deals lie ahead.

The best Prime Day headphones deals 2023

JBL tune 510BT wireless on-ear headphones: Was £39.99, now £29, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

These JBL wireless headphones are currently 27 per cent off for Prime Day. Featuring the brand’s pure bass sound, the headphones provide up to 40 hours of audio, while an extra two hours of battery can be secured with just five minutes of charging. Offering a lightweight and foldable design, you can easily take these around on the go, while the soft and padded ear cushions ensure comfort all day long.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy buds2 pro wireless earphones: Was £219, now £148.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy buds2 pro wireless earphones in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds, they were praised for being lightweight while fitting the ear comfortably. And, crucially, they boasted “tremendous” sound quality, according to our tester, who also noted that their noise cancellation was strong. Now discounted by more than 30 per cent, and available in white, purple and black hues, snap the buds up this Prime Day and save £70.

Buy now

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling wireless headphones: Was £380, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Our favourite pair of wireless headphones are discounted by £100 this Prime Day, and you’re going to want to pick them up. “Active noise cancellation is incredible and works brilliantly on low-frequency sounds and also higher frequencies,” our writer said in their review. “But, more importantly, these sound absolutely divine. Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handles it all with poise and gumption, and it never misses a beat.”

Buy now

Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones: Was £199.95, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Boasting up to 40 hours of battery life, and offering three hours of listening time after a speedy five-minute charge, there’s a hefty saving to be made on these wireless cans from Beats. Happily, the Solo3 on-ear headphones are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and will fold away when you don’t want them hogging too much space. Now on sale with 30 per cent off, colourways including black, red, rose gold, silver and gold are all benefitting from this Big Deal Days discount.

Buy now

Bose QuietComfort 45 noise cancelling headphones: Was £319.95, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Bose’s QuietComfort 45 are some of our favourite pairs of wireless headphones, with our reviewer calling them the best pair of cans for relaxing before bed. “Easy to set up and pair via Bluetooth, while the sound quality is impeccable so you can really focus on a playlist or meditation and zone out of external noise,” our writer said. Even better, you can currently save a hefty discount on these noise-cancelling headphones this Prime Day.

Buy now

Marshall major IV on ear Bluetooth headphones: Was £129.99, now £94.05, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

These headphones from Marshall deliver 80 hours of listening time and, what’s more, you can expect a 15-hour battery life following just 15 minutes of charging, so you won’t be without your favourite playlist on the morning commute. Featuring a foldable design with a straight-fit headband, the headphones can also be charged wirelessly. In Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale, there’s a chance to save £30 on a pair.

Buy now

Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds: Was £219.95, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Featuring in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds, Beats’ Powerbeats Pro are an astounding pair of wireless buds when it comes to working out thanks to those little over-ear hooks which stop them from falling out when you’re running full pelt. “Although there’s no noise cancellation, the audio here is excellent, partly down to the four different ear-tip sizes that help create a tight seal in the ear,” our writer said. “Beats is known for its proficiency with bass and that’s certainly the case here, though the earbuds are still capable of some subtlety and range.”

Buy now

Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones: Was £60, now £38.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Sony’s WH-CH520 offers a more compact, on-ear version of the CH720N, with an adjustable headband with padding, soft ear pads and a lightweight design. While this model is slightly less feature-rich compared with the £99.99 pair (there’s no active noise cancellation here), there are some notable premium characteristics. The CH520 version is said to last for up to 50 hours before needing a charge, while supporting Sony’s DSEE technology, so music from streaming services sound uncompressed and as close to the original as possible. Plus, you can tailor your music in the Sony Connect app. Right now, you can save more than 30 per cent on a pair at Amazon.

Buy now

Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds: Was £219.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Beats)

The Beats Fit Pro have been discounted at Amazon with this Prime Day deal. Receiving a 4/5 rating in our review, we described them as “AirPods Pros, but cheaper”. With this saving, they’re even more affordable. “They essentially deliver the exact same set of features and the same audio experience,” our writer said. “And they last longer than the AirPods pro when it comes to battery life.”

Buy now

Sennheiser momentum true wireless 3 earbuds: Was £229.99, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

(Sennheiser)

Scoring almost top marks in our review, you can now pick up these earbuds for less, as Amazon has slashed the price by £60. Our tester said these buds offer “outstanding audio, with rich clarity for excellent vocals and mid tones”, adding: “The touch controls on the earbuds – a source of shame on many true-wireless headphones – are great: straightforward, intuitive and effective. Unlike its predecessor, the new earbuds have a case that supports wireless charging.”

Buy now

Technics EAH-A800 wireless headphones: Was £299.99, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of our favourite pairs of wireless headphones now comes with a huge £100 price cut for Amazon Prime Day. Ideal for commuting, Technics’ latest flagship headphones were described by our reviewer as being “as premium as a pair of headphones come”. They feature 60 hours of battery life, and the only downside was the price, according to our tester. However, that’s not as much of an issue now they’re £100 cheaper.

Buy now

Beats studio earbuds: Was £159.99, now £118.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

These sweatproof, lightweight earbuds are compatible with Apple and Android, and feature a built-in microphone. The soft ear tips come in three sizes, to ensure you get the perfect fit while enjoying up to eight hours of listening time. In our review of the buds, our tester said: “The studio buds produce some seriously impressive sound, especially in the higher frequencies, and the fit is among the best around, with a barely noticeable weight and perfect size. The quick pairing for Android users is a great move, and shows that Beats aren’t purely for Apple users since the company’s acquisition.” Now, with more than 25 per cent off, they are the ideal earbuds for those on the go.

Buy now

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day headphone deals?

The main requirement of any Amazon Prime Day is that you have to be a Prime subscriber to get the deals. It costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year and comes with free next-day delivery, access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, books on Kindle Unlimited and lots more.

If the price tag is putting you off, Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial of Prime, which gains you entry to the sale. You can just cancel after you’re done shopping and you won’t be auto-resubscribed and charged.

