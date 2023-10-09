Best vacuum cleaner deals in Amazon’s Prime Day sale: Shark, Gtech and more

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Savvy shoppers, the time has finally arrived: it’s Amazon Prime Day. Now is the time to scoop up serious savings across everything from beauty products, TVs and laptops to coffee machines and household essentials. In the market for a new air fryer or another home appliance? We’ve got you covered.

Amazon’s Big Deal Days is the optimal time to stock up on typically pricey items, such as vacuum cleaners, with the shopping event promising great offers on a variety of popular brands. Whether you’re looking for a corded model, want to upgrade to a cordless design, or you’re on the hunt for a handheld device, now is the perfect chance to grab one at a discount.

However, with so many deals available, it can be a little overwhelming at times. But fear not, as the IndyBest team will be on hand to assist you with finding the biggest bargains. From corded to cordless, upright to handheld, we’ve found the best vacuum cleaner deals at Amazon right now.

Best Amazon Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals

Hoover H-Free double battery cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £299.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon has sliced the price of this Hoover cordless vacuum cleaner by a whopping £150. It has two batteries and, once charged up and ready to go, it won’t run out of juice for up to 80 minutes. Billed as being ultra-lightweight, compact and easy to manoeuvre around thanks to its ability to recline flat and turn 180 degrees, it also features turbo boost mode for eight minutes of supercharged cleaning.

iRobot roomba s9+ connected robot vacuum: Was £1,229, now £681.95, Amazon.co.uk

iRobot’s roomba s9+ featured in our review of the best robot vacuum cleaners. In the review, it was dubbed as the best robot vacuum cleaner for pet hair, and our tester found it was “noticeably better at picking up dust, dirt and pet hair than any other robot vacuum” they tested. Its D-shape design means it “can get right into corners to clean every last inch of your floor.” Expect features such as voice controls, keep-out zones and scheduling, too.

Black & Decker lithium-Ion compact pivot vacuum: Was £154.99, now £56.99, Amazon.co.uk

Make light work of cleaning hard to reach areas with this handheld model from Black & Decker, which is currently reduced by more than 60 per cent in the sale. Touted as lightweight and ergonomic, yhe handheld, portable design of the compact appliance should lend it to vacuuming in the car, between the sofa cushions and on surfaces that are high up in your home. It comes with a charging station that should give the appliance 10 minutes of cleaning time, while the pivoting nozzle is designed to facilitate cleaning awkward spots.

Shark portable lift-away upright vacuum cleaner: Was £229, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

Clean up with a significant saving of £90 on Shark’s upright model. This model earned the top spot in our review of the best corded vacuum cleaners. Our tester found that the compact design “goes to war on dust with a satisfying buzz” and praised the LED lights for being “useful when it came to cleaning under furniture”. Even better, the “vacuum not only has a HEPA filter but also Shark’s anti-allergen complete seal technology”. Hoover up this Big Deal Days discount while you can.

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner: Was £379.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

Save £150 on this cordless model from Shark, thanks to this Big Deal Days discount. The anti-hair-wrap technology will be particularly helpful for households with pets, while the vacuum also boasts LED headlights and a run-time of up to an hour. Plus, the wand can bend to clean low-level areas that might otherwise be difficult to access. As if that wasn’t enough, a pet tool, crevice tool, and multi-surface tool are all included for good measure, too.

Gtech AirRAM MK2 lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £229.99, now £157.99 Amazon.co.uk

This cordless vacuum cleaner from Gtech is now reduced by more than 30 per cent. It features LED headlights to highlight dirt you might miss otherwise, and it’s bagless, so you can release dirt straight into the bin. In our review, our tester said this appliance is “easy to handle” and “relatively light to push around”. Importantly, it cleaned “carpets and hardwood flooring to a very high standard”, they added. Grab one now and save £72.

Shark stratos upright vacuum cleaner: Was £429.99, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

You can make your floors look spick and span while saving money, thanks to this upright model from Shark. Currently reduced by more than 30 per cent in the Prime Day sale, this corded device features the brand’s sought-after anti-hair-wrap and anti-odour technology; a crevice and multi-surface tool; and LED headlights that are billed as highlighting dust and pet hair you might miss otherwise. Allergy sufferers will appreciate the anti-allergen complete seal, too.

Hoover HP320PET bagless pet cylinder vacuum cleaner with allergy care: Was £149.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

Ideal for households full of furry friends, this vacuum cleaner is discounted by 34 per cent at Amazon. Despite being corded, it has a range of 6.5m plus 2.5m extension, so you’re sure to be able to reach all those harder-to-get-to spots with ease. The vacuum cleaner is bagless and features H13 HEPA filtration, which can allegedly collect up to 99.99 per cent of fine dust and particles.

Samsung jet 60 pet VS15A6032R5 cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £198.49, Amazon.co.uk

Save more than 40 per cent on this Samsung jet 60 cordless vacuum cleaner. Offering powerful suction and a dust filter that aims to capture 99.9 per cent of bacteria, this device also features up to 40 minutes of battery life, while being lightweight in design. With an impressive 180-degree swivel head to allow you to reach every nook and cranny in your home while cleaning, this seems like a sale steal.

While we’ve not reviewed this exact model, a similar Samsung jet vacuum earned a spot in our round-up of the best cordless models, so, you and your home are in safe hands with the brand.

