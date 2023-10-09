Best air fryer deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023: Ninja, Tefal, Tower and more

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bargain hunters, rejoice, because retail giant Amazon is back with a brand-new Prime Day event, and it’s happening right now.

Dubbed Prime Big Deal Days, the price-slashing sale is a 48-hour event spanning Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 October. During this time, Prime members will be rewarded with exclusive discounts on thousands of items, including home appliances, tech, Apple products and Amazon devices.

While there are discounts to spot on plenty of products, when it comes to stellar savings that you won’t want to miss, air fryer deals are often top of the list. In the sale spotlight once more, these culinary gadgets are known to receive mammoth price cuts at Amazon. So, if you’re yet to jump on the bandwagon, now’s your chance to snap up one for less.

If you’re wondering what all the fuss is about, air fryers are one of the hottest kitchen commodities right now, owing to their ability to whip up healthy meals using little to no oil. Plus, they’re more energy efficient, compared with conventional ovens, meaning your household bills could potentially benefit, too.

They do, however, vary in price. Starting around the £60 mark, they can head up to more than £200, making shopping bonanzas like this one essential if you want to get your hands on a bestselling model for a fraction of the price. We’ve compiled a list of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days air fryer savings to shop straight away.

Best air fryer Prime Day deals

Tefal actifry genius XL: Was £284.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

(Tefal)

Currently reduced by a whopping 48 per cent, this extra-large Tefal air fryer is big enough to cook up to eight portions of food at once. It also has a free smartphone app with more than 300 recipes to pick from, which should be really handy if you’re new to air frying. Plus, there are nine automatic cooking modes, so you can press a button, walk away and return to a cooked meal. The lid, pan, paddle and spoon are all dishwasher-safe, the power cable is 90cm long and Tefal says this air fryer is 30 per cent faster than its predecessor.

Buy now

Tower T17039 xpress pro 5-in-1 digital air fryer oven: Was £119.97, now £74.90, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Tower’s xpress air fryer is currently reduced by more than 30 per cent. The appliance features five functions within its compact design. A similar model from the brand made it into our review of the best air fryers, so it’s safe to say Tower knows what it’s doing. The digital control panel lets you adjust between the temperature settings and the machine’s 60-minute timer can help you plan your cooking time perfectly. The xpress pro vortex comes with an oil tray, rotisserie fork, handle and three air flow racks that can cater to a whole range of recipes.

Buy now

Tower T17021 family-size air fryer with rapid air circulation: Was £69.99, now £38.80, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Discounted by 45 per cent, this family-size air fryer boasts rapid air circulation and a spacious 4.3l capacity. It’s a great option for larger households, and the brand claims the appliance cooks up to 30 per cent faster than a conventional oven, using little to no oil, for healthier meals. From frying and roasting to grilling or baking, it rustles up everything from stuffed vegetables and muffins to pork chops and more.

Buy now

Tefal easy fry precision two-in-one air fryer: Was £139.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With 50 per cent off, this deal is too good to miss. Designed to cook around six portions of food at a time, the device can fry, grill and even dehydrate food. Plus, there’s a die-cast aluminium slotted plate included, to give your steaks and skewers barbecue-style grill marks. Tefal claims this model is 49 per cent faster than a traditional oven, and there’s a free companion app for accessing a bunch of air-fry recipes.

Buy now

Swan retro 6l manual air fryer: Was £89.99, now £71.21, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Swan’s retro-inspired air fryer boasts a 6l capacity and comes in five colours depending on your kitchen. The nifty appliance uses little to no oil to cook food with 80 per cent less fat. Complete with temperature control dials, overheat protection and a mechanical timer, you can cook a variety of meals quickly and easily. Using rapid air circulation, it will also use less energy than your standard oven.

Buy now

Breville halo rotisserie air fryer: Was £169.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Breville air fryer is a steal. The extra large 10l capacity is ideal for families. According to the brand, it gives crispy, delicious results every time, there are four cooking presets for everything from chips and chicken to vegetables and steak. It promises to be powerful for rapid air cooking up to 200C.

Buy now

Tefal easy fry nine-in-one air fryer oven: Was £219.99, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re in the market for an air fryer, look no further than this half-price Tefal design. The easyfry nine-in-one air fryer oven, grill and rotisserie will have you covered whether you’re baking cakes, dehydrating fruit, toasting nuts and much more. It even boasts a rotisserie spike to cook an entire chicken in less than an hour, while the grill plate, which is said to take on everything from steaks and skewers to corn on the cob, is billed as being able to create barbecue-esque meals that look like the real deal.

Buy now

Instant vortex four-in-one digital air fryer: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking to streamline your mealtimes, Instant’s do-it-all air fryers are the solution. Reduced by 30 per cent in Amazon’s October Prime Day sale, the vortex four-in-one model fries, bakes, roasts and reheats. It received a glowing review from our writer, who said: “Given its relatively generous capacity, we thought the Instant vortex 4-in-1 air fryer was efficient real estate perfect for smaller kitchens… it’s handy and does what it says it will.” Praising how quiet it is and how easy the air fryer is to clean, our tester said it “performs a number of other functions, which helps it earn its keep in your cupboard.”

Buy now

Philips essential air fryer: Was £129.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This entry-level air fryer is currently reduced by an attractive 31 per cent. Complete with a sizeable 4.1l capacity pan that can cater for up to four people, there’s also a 0.8kg capacity basket. It comes with lots of preset settings and a digital touchscreen for ease, while its rapid air technology feature makes fried dishes with fewer calories and 90 per cent less fat.

Buy now

Salter EK2817 2l compact air fryer: Was £52.99, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With a 2l capacity, this compact appliance from Salter isn’t going to feed the whole family but it is perfect for cooking meals for one in a healthier and more energy-efficient manner, so it’s definitely one to consider if you live alone. Featuring adjustable temperature control, a removal frying rack, hot air circulation and an automatic shut-off option, this is a brilliant model for smaller spaces.

Buy now

Tefal easy fry dual zone digital air fryer: Was £179.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A stellar option for large households, Tefal’s easy fry dual zone air fryer features a 8.3l capacity that can feed up to eight people. With two drawers, you can cook two foods at once, while the sync function ensures everything is ready at the same time. Said to use up to 70 per cent less energy, compared with an oven, whether you’re serving up seafood, steak and chips or chicken, the device is also touted as cooking food up to 40 per cent faster. Better still, it’s discounted by nearly 30 per cent right now.

Buy now

Russell Hobbs satisfy extra large digital air fryer: Was £169.99, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can save nearly 60 per cent on this Russell Hobbs extra-large digital air fryer, thanks to Amazon. Boasting a non-stick fry basket and crisping plate, the appliance allows you to fry, bake, grill, dehydrate, reheat and much more. Featuring 10 preset programs and a digital touch display, there’s even a shake reminder feature – a beeping noise sounds halfway through a cycle for foods that need turning or shaking midway.

Buy now

Russell Hobbs 27160 satisfry medium digital air fryer: Was £94.99, now £56, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This air fryer from Russell Hobbs is reduced by a decent 41 per cent, bringing the price down to just over £50. With 10 preset food programs, you can air fry, bake, grill, dehydrate, reheat and more with this single appliance. With a 4l capacity, it’s spacious enough to feed a fair few friends or family members, with the air fry technology helping to ensure your food is cooked perfectly but in a healthier (and more economically efficient) fashion.

Buy now

Ninja air fryer max, 5.2l: Was £169.99, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Ninja’s air fryer max has a 5.2l capacity and six cooking functions, and it now comes with a 24 per cent saving, too. The 25cm x 32cm x 36cm model covers a plethora of culinary uses, including roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate. It’s a family-size air fryer with a basket that has space for 1.4kg of fries or even a 2kg chicken.

Buy now

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day air fryer deals?

In short, yes. Just like the original Amazon Prime Day sale, you will need a Prime membership to access discounts in the Prime Big Deal Days event. Being a Prime member costs £8.99 a month and includes a host of benefits, such as free next-day delivery, access to lightning deals, Prime Video, Prime Gaming and more. Signing up is easy, simply pop over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details. Or, if you haven’t already used one, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

