Hold onto your hats, Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and the online giant is currently taking big bites out of the cost of the most sought-after Apple products.

Between now and the end of Wednesday 11 October, Amazon is slicing the price of AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches and iPhones by sizeable amounts as part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale, as it’s officially called.

While you have to be a Prime member to take advantage of the discounts, the two-day sale is your chance to save money on everything from tech, including Amazon devices, TVs and laptops to appliances such as cordless vacuum cleaners and coffee machines.

We’ll be here round the clock, finding the best discounts throughout the whole of the Prime Day 2023 event. Buckle in, because we’ve got all the best pre-Black Friday Apple discounts for you to peruse.

The best Apple Amazon Prime Day deals 2023

Apple iPad, 9th generation, 2021: Was £369, now £314.98, Amazon.co.uk

Reduced by 15 per cent, Apple’s 2021 iPad is one of the cheapest models you can buy. The ninth-generation tablet boasts a 10.2in screen and full-sounding stereo speakers. Compatible with the Apple pencil and smart keyboard, the iPad is complete with a back camera and front camera, for extra versatility.

Apple Watch Ultra: Was £699, now £669, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon has slashed the price of the original premium smartwatch, to coincide with the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 launching. Featuring double the battery life of other Apple Watches and a bigger screen, it was the first to be available in only titanium and with cellular connectivity. Now, you can save on the price at Amazon. “The display is fantastic, offering outstanding brightness and exceptional readability, thanks to the size and flatness of the screen. It’s called the Ultra because it does more than previous models – from crash detection to depth monitoring to having a design that works with thick gloves underwater, for instance,” our tech critic said in their review.

Apple MacBook air M2 13.6in, 2022: Was £1,149, now £1,059, Amazon.co.uk

Save almost £100 on last year’s MacBook Air with the M2 chip, ahead of Amazon Prime Day. “The new MacBook air shines because of its superb light weight, bright display, its great keyboard and fast performance, and its sheer drop-dead glorious design,” our writer said in their review. “The M2 processor is noticeably faster than the already barnstorming M1 and the battery life remains outstanding.”

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Apple deals?

Billed as a Prime member-exclusive sale, you will need to be subscribed to Amazon Prime to take part in the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. To sign up, head to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

Savvy shoppers who don’t have a Prime subscription yet will want to sign up for a 30-day free trial. Anyone who hasn’t been a Prime member in the past 12 months is eligible for the free trial. Once you’re all done shopping (or the Prime Big Deal Days sale is over), just cancel your membership and you won’t be charged.

