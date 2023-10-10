Best coffee machine deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023: From Nespresso to De’Longhi

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After weeks of speculation about what to expect, the wait is finally over and the deals have officially landed. That’s right, Amazon’s October Prime Day sale has begun.

Taking place over a 48-hour stretch, the mammoth shopping event has kicked off and will run until the end of Wednesday 11 October, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to bag yourself a bargain. Otherwise, it will be a long and weary wait until your next deal-hunting opportunity on Black Friday.

In keeping with the online giant’s previous discount days, there are incredible offers to be had on everything from home appliances and Amazon devices to laptops, household essentials and more.

Follow live: The best Amazon Prime Day deals as they drop

Your luck’s in if you’re in the market for a new coffee machine, too, as these gadgets are being given some serious price cuts. So, whether you want a bean-to-cup, pod or espresso machine, the price-slashing sale is a great opportunity to nab a bestselling model for a steal.

To make life easier, and help you save some money, our IndyBest team of shopping experts is on hand to find you the best coffee machine deals throughout the sale. Keep reading for our pick of the top offers.

Read more: Sign up to our new money-saving newsletters

Best coffee machine Prime Day deals in the UK

Swan retro espresso coffee machine, retro green: Was £109.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Sure to be a stylish addition to your kitchen countertop is this coffee machine from Swan. Donning a retro-style design and available with a discount of 27 per cent off, the machine comes with a 1.2l detachable water tank, a traditional style milk frother and steam pressure control so that you can create your froth just so. Should you need to rustle up two brews simultaneously while being the host with the most, this model has you covered.

Buy now

Breville bijou espresso machine: Was £219.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Elevate your homebrew for less with this better-than-half-price deal on Breville’s espresso machine. With a 1.5l water tank and the ability to create single and double shots, this espresso machine lets you tailor the strength of your coffee to your taste, using manual shot control. The steam wand even comes with a cool-touch cover, for when you’re creating microfoam for lattes, cappuccinos and more.

Buy now

Beko espresso pump coffee machine: Was £99.99, now £57.89, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This espresso coffee machine from Beko has 30 per cent off at Amazon. A bean-to-cup machine, it comes with a removable water tank with a 1.4l capacity. It has a 15 bar pump pressure and, helpfully, there’s even a cup warmer on the top of the machine, for keeping your brews toasty. Grab one during the Big Deal Days sale and save more than £40 on the model.

Buy now

Breville iced and hot coffee maker: Was £64.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Breville’s iced and hot coffee maker was good enough to feature in our review of the best iced coffee machines, where it was dubbed a “relatively frill-free coffee machine” and best for easy iced coffee, by our tester. ​​It’s a drip coffee machine and comes complete with a removable tank and milk frother. As for the quality of coffee produced? Our tester said that theirs “tasted as good as the high-street favourites, and looked great too.” Discounted in the sale, you can now snap up the model with a 38 per cent discount.

Buy now

Philips L’Or barista sublime coffee capsule machine: Was £109.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking for a capsule coffee machine with a discount, Philip’s L’Or machine has been reduced by £60. It comes with a water capacity of 800ml (so you won’t need to keep refilling it), and includes two cups and an adjustable tray. The machine is compatible with both L’Or espresso single and double shot capsules, as well as a range of Nespresso capsules.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine by Magimix, silver: Was £200, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Scoop up a saving of more than £120 on a Nespresso coffee machine in the Big Deal Days sale. This model can make coffees in four different cup sizes, operates with just the touch of a button and features automatic coffee pod ejection. Billed for heating up in 40 seconds, it’s suitable for use with all of Nespresso’s vertuo capsules, whether you prefer your morning brew iced, steaming or flavoured.

Buy now

De’Longhi scultura traditional barista pump espresso machine, champagne: Was £244.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Create barista-style brews at home with this espresso machine from De’Longhi, which is now reduced to less than half price. It comes with a 1.4l capacity and a removable drip tray, and a manual milk frother means you can plump for cappuccinos and other milk-based drinks. Happily too, it will whip up your morning coffee with your choice of either coffee pods or freshly ground coffee, so you can wake up and make your coffee just how you like it.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo next: Was £169.99, now £78, Amazon.co.uk

(Nespresso)

Get a huge 54 per cent off this Nespresso machine, which is compatible with all the brand’s vertuo capsules, meaning you can choose from more than 30 different blends when making your morning brew. The vertuo next can make your coffee of choice in your preferred size and even gives you updates on when the machine needs descaling, thanks to the option to pair it with your smartphone. While we haven’t tested this exact iteration of the vertuo, the plus model landed a spot in our review of the best coffee machines, where our tester said it is “incredibly easy to use”.

Buy now

Krups arabica digital EA817040 automatic coffee machine: Was £549.99, now £302.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This coffee machine from Krups has 45 per cent off at Amazon right now. From adjusting the strength to selecting the grind size, this machine offers multiple possibilities for creating your perfect cup of coffee. Creating barista quality from the comfort of your home, the machine’s advanced brewing technology ensures optimal extraction – while the digital interface and one-touch controls make the appliance easy to use.

Buy now

De’Longhi eletta coffee machine: Was £829.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This De’Longhi coffee machine currently comes with a piping-hot 52 per cent discount, which equates to a whopping £430 saving. The stylish bean-to-cup machine has a 2l tank capacity and a milk steam wand complete with the brand’s LatteCrema technology, which helps you achieve perfectly creamy milk foam. Whip up a frothy cappuccino, latte or flat white or enjoy a barista-style espresso.

Buy now

Nespresso creatista plus coffee pod machine with milk frother: Was £479.95, now £329.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Do you like froth on your coffee for the ultimate barista-style brew at home? Reduced by £150, this stainless steel machine has 11 milk temperature settings and eight texture options, so you can customise your lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites to your liking. If you’re not sure where to start, you might appreciate the fact it has an intuitive digital display that will guide you through several coffee recipes. As a further bonus, each machine includes a welcome set with a range of Nespresso capsules.

Buy now

Tassimo Bosch my way 2 coffee machine: Was £99.99, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you live in a hard-water area, this Tassimo coffee machine could be the one for you, as it comes with a Brita water filter to ensure you have the best coffee-shop quality coffee every time. It’s likely to be a great choice for families, too, as the machine offers you more than just the option of coffee. Compatible with Tassimo pods, you can create any hot drink you like, from cappuccinos to hot chocolate and even tea.

Buy now

Breville one-touch coffeehouse coffee machine: Was £219.99, now £144.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Breville’s one-touch coffee machine is the perfect way to achieve barista-quality coffee at home. It featured in our round-up of best coffee machines, with our tester noting: “The portafilter can take ground coffee or ESE pods, if you can’t stand the mess of ground coffee. From the controls, you can choose from espresso, latte or cappuccino and the milk is frothed automatically.” They added that this machine has been “designed to work both with dairy milk and plant-based alternatives – then you can tweak how much foam and steamed milk is added to your coffee”. Now, with its price slashed by a third for Prime Day, it’s a no-brainer.

Buy now

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day coffee machine deals?

Yes, just like Amazon’s OG Prime Day sale, you will need a Prime membership to access discounts in the Prime Big Deal Days event. Being a Prime member costs £8.99 a month and includes a host of benefits, including free next-day delivery, access to lightning deals, Prime Video, Prime Gaming and more. Signing up is easy, simply pop over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details. Or, if you haven’t already used one, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime ahead of the sale kicking off.

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on other home appliances, try one of these codes:

In the mood for bagging a bargain? Check out the best Prime Day home appliance deals