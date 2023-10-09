Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Shoppers, get your wish lists at the ready; after weeks of speculation over what to expect, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sale is finally here. So, whether you’re hoping to save some cash on new tech and beauty to Apple products, Amazon devices and air fryers, now is the time to do it.

True to form, the online goliath has cut the price of big-hitters, think home appliances, headphones, TVs, laptops and plenty more – including discounts on Amazon’s own coveted devices. Whether you’re looking to invest in its bestselling Kindle eReader, a Fire tablet, Echo dot smart speakers or indeed a Ring doorbell, there’s a stellar saving to be had.

A preamble to Black Friday, Amazon has promised us “unmissable savings” from today (10 October) until midnight tomorrow (11 October). Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the Prime Big Deal Days event, including the best deals to expect on Amazon devices.

Follow live: The best Amazon Prime Day deals as they drop

Best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices, from Fire TV sticks to Echo speakers

Amazon Echo pop: Was £44.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s a whopping 60 per cent off an Amazon Echo pop right now, taking its price down to less than £20. This Bluetooth smart speaker complete with Alexa can be used to stream music, set timers, ask random questions and much more. This current saving is available on all four colours, including black, white, lavendar and teal, so you can shop according to your shade preference.

In our review of the Amazon Echo pop, our writer said: “The Echo pop is a fun, pretty cute-looking Alexa device with a slanting fabricated speaker-front and a plastic rear.” Plus, the sound quality is “decent for such a small device.”

Buy now

Kindle paperwhite: Was £149.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Kindle paperwhite (2021 release) boasts a glare-free display (6.8in) which is bigger, and also 10 per cent brighter than its predecessor. In our review of the device, our tester noted that despite the bigger display, “the matte e-ink display retains its crisp and paper-like 300ppi density, which looks and behaves like actual dead trees even in direct sunlight.” The battery will last up to 10 weeks on a full charge and there’s the option to make the lighting warmer or cooler too, which our tester said “makes reading in bed more comfortable on the eyes.” Plus, impressively, it’s waterproof.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot with clock: Was £64.99, now £31.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Struggle with being on time? Now you have no excuse as you can snap up an Echo dot with a clock for less than half price. The LED display will show you the time at a glance as well as a visual description of the weather if you ask it to. It’s available in glacier white or cloud blue, it’s a good size for a bedside table. Ask Alexa to set an alarm for you and if you need a few extra minutes under the covers, you can just tap it to activate snooze mode.

Buy now

Amazon Fire HD 8 kids tablet: Was £149.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by £60, the Fire HD 8 is a robust, child-proof tablet. It’s encased with a durable case and also comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee, in which time they’ll replace it for you if it’s accidentally dropped or broken. It’s designed to be safe for kids to use independently thanks to the parent dashboard that allows you to use parental controls to filter content based on the child’s age, set educational goals and time limits, or grant access to additional content from Netflix, Disney+ or Amazon Prime.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV stick: Was £44.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This streaming stick brings 4K movies and TV shows to the comfort of your sofa. Like all versions of the Amazon Fire TV stick, it connects to your TV’s HDMI port and hooks up to the internet via your wifi router. You then have access to apps such as Disney+, Apple TV+ and Amazon’s own Prime TV (as long as you have a subscription to each of these services).

The stick comes with a remote that can be programmed to control the power and volume of your TV, as well as the stick itself. There’s even a built-in microphone for speaking to the Alexa voice assistant – just press a button and ask Alexa to put a film on, or continue your new favourite TV show from where you left off.

Buy now

Echo Buds (2nd gen): Was £129.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s no better time to invest in a pair of Amazon’s popular Echo earbuds as the retailer has reduced them by a huge 65 per cent. The budget buds feature Alexa voice control, active noise cancelling and a built-in microphone. As for battery life, it’s touted as strong – there are five hours of playback on a single charge, and the case gives you two extra charges, totalling 15 hours of playback. More lightweight than the predecessor, they are sweat-resistant and fine in light rain. Plus, there are four earbud sizes and two wing tip sizes, so you can choose the best fit for your ears, making for more comfortable wear.

Buy now

Amazon Kindle oasis: Was £229.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Bookworms, it’s the perfect time to invest in the coveted Kindle Oasis. “This ebook reader is stunning,” our tester said in their review. “There are physical page-turn buttons on the thicker side, which makes the Oasis feel properly weighted in the hand. Want to switch hands? Turn the reader the other way up so the weight is in the right place and the onscreen content and button functions adjust accordingly,” they added. The ambient front lighting adjusts automatically and it features mobile connectivity, so it’s a great device for reading on the go.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot (2022): Was £54.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The latest, fifth-generation Echo dot has the same design as its predecessor, but with improved audio quality and deeper bass from its single 1.73in speaker. The dot measures 100mm x 100mm x 89mm and weighs 349g. With the many features of the Alexa voice assistant, the Echo dot can be used as a handy timer in the kitchen, an alarm clock in the bedroom, a radio in the office, or a way to control smart home devices, such as smart plugs and smart lights.

Buy now

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: Was £159, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

With its 10in screen, Amazon’s Fire 10 tablet features the biggest display of any of its tablet and has a high resolution, which makes it a great tablet for watching videos on. A sleek and effective machine, with plenty of power and strong battery life, now’s the time to buy as it’s discounted by nearly 50 per cent.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell (second gen): Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ring)

A saving of 40 per cent will certainly leave you feeling smug, especially when you never need to miss a parcel again. Named the best premium buy in our video doorbell guide, our tester only had good things to say about this snazzy piece of home security. “The HD camera is sharp, with a fish-eye view of your doorstep – and beyond. We found we could easily make out faces on the camera, even when using night vision. The live view was handy, as was the two-way talk function – we often spoke to couriers remotely from our app when we were away from home.”

Buy now

Echo Show 5 (3rd generation): Was £89.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Released this year, Amazon’s all-new Echo show 5 is on sale with nearly 50 per cent off for Prime Day. The smart device is an efficient addition to your house thanks to its alarm and timer features, as well as Alexa control for turning on lights, sorting your calendar or looking at the weather. But this isn’t all, you can also steam music, your favourite TV shows and podcasts from Amazon Music, Spotify, Prime Video and more. Complete with a crisps 5.5in display, there’s also a built-in camera and video call function.

Buy now

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day deals?

Just like last year’s Prime Day sale in October, you have to be a Prime member to secure the savings. An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, and unlocks free deliveries, access to Prime Video and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers.

To join, you’ll need to go to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details. Amazon also has a 30-day free trial available for those who haven’t been a Prime member in the past 12 months.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below: