Seasoned deal hunters will associate autumn with the lead-up to Black Friday, but the next opportunity to bag a bargain is closer than you might have thought. Yes, Amazon has announced another Prime Day-esque sale and it kicks off tomorrow.

The ecommerce giant has named the upcoming sale Prime Big Deal Days (we know, it’s a mouthful), and it will be launch at midnight on Tuesday 10 October. The event will then carry on through until the end of Wednesday 11 October, leaving shoppers a 48-hour window to make the most of the deals on offer.

The sale will offer shoppers a chance to chase discounts on everything from tech and beauty to Apple products, Amazon devices and air fryers.

There’s still time to get prepared and, just like Amazon’s Spring Sale and Prime Day events earlier this year, our team of IndyBest experts are on hand to help you sift through the torrent of offers.

From how to take part to the best early deals, consider this your go-to guide for all things Prime Big Deal Days.

Best early Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Echo pop: Was £44.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s a whopping 60 per cent off an Amazon Echo pop right now, taking its price down to less than £20. This Bluetooth smart speaker complete with Alexa can be used to stream music, set timers, ask random questions and much more. This current saving is available on all four colours, including black, white, lavendar and teal, so you can shop according to your shade preference.

In our review of the Amazon Echo pop, our writer said: “The Echo pop is a fun, pretty cute-looking Alexa device with a slanting fabricated speaker-front and a plastic rear.” Plus, the sound quality is “decent for such a small device.”

Buy now

Google Pixel Watch: Was £339, now £250, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Google’s first true wearable is the natural choice of smartwatch for Pixel owners and now it can be yours for less, as there’s 24 per cent off right now. Our review praised the watch’s style and functionality, calling it “an excellent Android smartwatch with health tracking powered by Fitbit – the best fitness-tracking platform for most users – and it looks sleek and stylish on the wrist.” The watch has improved even more since launching: a recent feature update added SpO2 tracking for better sleep-quality measurements.

Buy now

Tefal easy fry classic 2-in-1 air fryer and grill: Was £99.99, now £49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’ve been eyeing up an air fryer for some time but are yet to invest, now’s the time, as this model is currently reduced by just over 50 per cent. Tefal’s model boasts a 4.2l capacity, eight cooking programs and a grill function for all your culinary needs. Saving you both time and energy, you’ll be able to rustle up everything from crispy chips and juicy burgers to grilled halloumi and vegetables.

Buy now

Remington advanced coconut therapy hair dryer: Was £119.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Remington)

There’s a serious saving to be had on this hair dryer from Remington. Thanks to Amazon’s discount of more than 60 per cent, the price has been brought down to less than £40. The jade green drying tool has been touted as blowing nourishing and conditioning coconut and UV filters into the hair as it dries. What’s more, it comes complete with accessories for bettering your blow dries, including a slim styling concentrator, a fast drying concentrator for speedy sessions and a diffuser.

Buy now

Oral-B iO4 electric toothbrush: Was £293.99, now £116.77, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Oral-B’s iO4 electric toothrush earned itself a spot in our round-up of the best, where our tester dubbed it the best cheap Oral-B toothbrush. Thanks to this Amazon deal, it’s now even more budget-friendly. The brush features different modes for daily clean, whitening, sensitive and super sensitive, and there’s a pressure sensor letting you know when to brush harder, or more gently. In our review, our tester said it “pares things back to basics with a simple power button for switching between modes.”

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

With 33 per cent off, this streaming stick brings 4K movies and TV shows to your television or computer monitor. Like all versions of the Amazon Fire TV stick, it connects to your TV’s HDMI port and hooks up to the internet via your wifi router. You then have access to apps such as Disney+, Apple TV+ and Amazon’s own Prime TV (as long as you have a subscription to each of these services). The stick comes with a remote that can be programmed to control the power and volume of your TV, as well as the stick itself.

Buy now

LEGO 10311 icons orchid set: Was £44.99, now £32.99 Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Included in Lego’s floral bundle are six large flowers and two newly opened flowers reflecting the stems, blooms, roots and leaves of orchids. Perfect for displaying as you would a fresh bouquet of flowers, the set is complete with a blue vase. Right now, you can save nearly 30 per cent.

Buy now

When will Amazon Prime Day 2 (Prime Big Deal Days) take place?

Amazon has confirmed the exact dates its Prime Big Deal Days event will take place. Kicking off from midnight on Tuesday 10 October and continuing until the end of Wednesday 11 October, the sale will offer a full 48 hours of shopping for consumers across the globe.

The dates fall in line with IndyBest’s predictions of an early October event, running at a similar time to Amazon’s Prime Early Access event, which took place last year on Tuesday 11 October and ended on Wednesday 12 October. Similarly, the retailer’s Prime Day event for 2023 took place on Tuesday 11 July and ended on Wednesday 12 July.

The October 2022 event was billed as a precursor to Black Friday, but Amazon has seemingly ditched that messaging this year. However, the latest event is still taking place in the month before Black Friday.

How can you take part in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event?

Last year’s Amazon Prime Early Access Sale took place in 15 countries, including the UK, but the Prime Big Deal Days event is upping that number to 19 countries. This includes the UK, the US, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain and Sweden. Phew! So, if you’re in one of those countries, you’ll be able to take part.

There’s another requirement for the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event – you need to be a Prime member to secure the savings. An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, and unlocks free deliveries, access to Prime Video and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers.

To join, you’ll need to go to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details. Amazon also has a 30-day free trial available for those who haven’t been a Prime member in the past 12 months.

What deals can we expect in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event?

Amazon says shoppers should expect to find “some of Amazon’s best deals of the season”. A bit vague, but if we roll back the clocks, last year’s Amazon Prime Early Access Sale could provide clues.

Though the Early Access Sale never quite hit the heights of Amazon Prime Day or the furore of Black Friday in the following month, we still saw savings on a bunch of home appliances, tech, Amazon devices, laptops, mattresses and beauty buys.

As an Amazon event, we weren’t surprised to see the best savings were on Amazon’s own-brand devices, including the lowest price on the Amazon Echo dot, the Amazon Fire TV stick and Echo buds. The retailer also reduced the price of one of the best Shark cordless vacuum cleaners by £140, gave the iPhone 13 Pro Max a 13 per cent discount, and slashed the price of the Tefal actifry genius+ air fryer.

Expect this and more – if Amazon lives up to its promise of the “best deals of the season”. We’ll update this page the minute we have more details.

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or video games, try one of these codes:

