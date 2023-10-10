Best headphones and earbuds deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023, from Sony to Bose

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

You can’t walk very far without seeing someone with a pair of wireless headphones clamped over their ears, or wireless earbuds plugged into their lugholes. With game-changing active noise-cancellation tech around, it’s never been easier to listen to your tunes and shut out the world.

But headphones and earbuds are expensive pieces of kit, with prices ordinarily running between the £200 and £500 mark (sometimes more). But it’s Amazon Prime Day, and prices of headphones are plummeting at breakneck speed.

Officially called the Prime Big Deal Days sale, you’ll be able to shop cut-rate headphones and earbuds between now and the end of 11 October. Audio gear isn’t the only thing discounted, either, with tech from Apple, devices from Amazon, laptops and TVs all getting cut by hundreds of pounds, as well as home appliances such as air fryers and vacuum cleaners.

We’re currently scouring Amazon’s website in search of the best headphones and earbuds deals to shop this Prime Day. The top deals lie ahead.

The best Prime Day headphones deals 2023

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling wireless headphones: Was £380, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Our favourite pair of wireless headphones are discounted by £100 this Prime Day, and you’re going to want to pick them up. “Active noise cancellation is incredible and works brilliantly on low-frequency sounds and also higher frequencies,” our writer said in their review. “But, more importantly, these sound absolutely divine. Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handles it all with poise and gumption, and it never misses a beat.”

Buy now

Bose QuietComfort 45 noise cancelling headphones: Was £319.95, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Bose’s QuietComfort 45 are some of our favourite pairs of wireless headphones, with our reviewer calling them the best pair of cans for relaxing before bed. “Easy to set up and pair via Bluetooth, while the sound quality is impeccable so you can really focus on a playlist or meditation and zone out of external noise,” our writer said. Even better, you can currently save a hefty discount on these noise-cancelling headphones this Prime Day.

Buy now

Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds: Was £219.95, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Featuring in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds, Beats’ Powerbeats Pro are an astounding pair of wireless buds when it comes to working out thanks to those little over-ear hooks which stop them from falling out when you’re running full pelt. “Although there’s no noise cancellation, the audio here is excellent, partly down to the four different ear-tip sizes that help create a tight seal in the ear,” our writer said. “Beats is known for its proficiency with bass and that’s certainly the case here, though the earbuds are still capable of some subtlety and range.”

Buy now

Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones: Was £60, now £38.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Sony’s WH-CH520 offers a more compact, on-ear version of the CH720N, with an adjustable headband with padding, soft ear pads and a lightweight design. While this model is slightly less feature-rich compared with the £99.99 pair (there’s no active noise cancellation here), there are some notable premium characteristics. The CH520 version is said to last for up to 50 hours before needing a charge, while supporting Sony’s DSEE technology, so music from streaming services sound uncompressed and as close to the original as possible. Plus, you can tailor your music in the Sony Connect app. Right now, you can save more than 30 per cent on a pair at Amazon.

Buy now

Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds: Was £219.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Beats)

The Beats Fit Pro have been discounted at Amazon with this Prime Day deal. Receiving a 4/5 rating in our review, we described them as “AirPods Pros, but cheaper”. With this saving, they’re even more affordable. “They essentially deliver the exact same set of features and the same audio experience,” our writer said. “And they last longer than the AirPods pro when it comes to battery life.”

Buy now

Sennheiser momentum true wireless 3 earbuds: Was £229.99, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

(Sennheiser)

Scoring almost top marks in our review, you can now pick up these earbuds for less, as Amazon has slashed the price by £60. Our tester said these buds offer “outstanding audio, with rich clarity for excellent vocals and mid tones”, adding: “The touch controls on the earbuds – a source of shame on many true-wireless headphones – are great: straightforward, intuitive and effective. Unlike its predecessor, the new earbuds have a case that supports wireless charging.”

Buy now

Technics EAH-A800 wireless headphones: Was £299.99, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of our favourite pairs of wireless headphones now comes with a huge £100 price cut for Amazon Prime Day. Ideal for commuting, Technics’ latest flagship headphones were described by our reviewer as being “as premium as a pair of headphones come”. They feature 60 hours of battery life, and the only downside was the price, according to our tester. However, that’s not as much of an issue now they’re £100 cheaper.

Buy now

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day headphone deals?

The main requirement of any Amazon Prime Day is that you have to be a Prime subscriber to get the deals. It costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year and comes with free next-day delivery, access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, books on Kindle Unlimited and lots more.

If the price tag is putting you off, Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial of Prime, which gains you entry to the sale. You can just cancel after you’re done shopping and you won’t be auto-resubscribed and charged.

