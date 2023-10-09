Best TV deals in Amazon’s Prime Day Sale, from Samsung to LG

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TVs are getting smarter, brighter, thinner and louder every year. Your LCD telly with the broken remote just isn’t cutting it anymore. The thing is, the top-of-the-range TVs from LG, Samsung and Sony are incredibly expensive.

Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and the online giant is busy slashing the price of flagship models by as much as half price. Prime Big Deal Days, as it’s officially called, is taking place between now and the end of 11 October, and it’s the perfect time to upgrade your set.

Hundreds of smart TVs are on sale this Prime Day, from entry-level 4K OLED models to more premium quantum dot ones. Tellies from LG, Samsung, and more have all been discounted.

As well as high-spec TVs, Amazon has slashed the price on other tech products, including laptops, Apple gear, air fryers and, of course, Amazon devices. We’re currently scouring Amazon’s website in search of the best TV deals. Stay tuned for a constantly updated curated list of the best TV deals this Prime Day.

Best Prime Day TV deals 2023

LG OLED evo C3, 42in: Was £1,499.99, now £949, Amazon.co.uk

This is easily one of the best televisions you can buy. However, although adding Amazon’s voucher code makes the LG C3 the cheapest it’s ever been, this is also a good example of how some Prime Day TV deals can look more generous than they really are. When it was launched, earlier this year, the 42in LG C3 cost £1,499 and it has been coming down in price ever since. You won’t see it pop back up to £1,499 after Prime Day, or indeed ever, but this is still a worthwhile deal.

LG OLED B3, 55in: Was £1,899, now £1,099.99, Amazon.co.uk

One of LG’s more affordable OLED TVs, the LG B3 is a mid-range telly and was released earlier this year. With a rich, vibrant and bright display, the B2 has a 120Hz refresh rate, ideal for gamers as well as movie buffs thanks to Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos support. You can currently save a massive £800 on the impeccable TV this Prime Day.

Toshiba UF3D 43in smart fire TV: Was £349, now £258, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking to elevate your home cinema experience with a new telly, this Toshiba model comes complete with Fire TV built in, while benefiting from 4K Ultra HD viewing and integrated speakers. Ideal for streaming your favourite shows from Netflix, Prime Video, Alexa, Disney+ and more, you can also ask Alexa to navigate around various kinds of content, from the weather to the scores from the game. Right now, this TV’s on sale with more than 25 per cent off.

Toshiba 43QF5D53DB QLED 4K smart fire TV: Was £349, now £298, Amazon.co.uk

This Toshiba 43in smart TV squeezes a lot of high-end features into a budget set. It boasts built-in Fire TV and integrated speakers for optimal sound quality, as well as HDR10 and HDMI 2.1, ideal for next-gen gaming. You can access apps such as Netflix, Now, Disney+, ITVX and Prime Video. Plus, the Alexa voice remote means you can easily find a show or film, as well as check the weather and even sync the TV with other smart devices. Grab one now, while the set is on offer for Amazon Prime Day.

Samsung 55in the frame lifestyle QLED 4K HDR smart TV: Was £1,499, now £1,089, Amazon.co.uk

What makes this 55in TV pretty impressive, besides its £410 discount, is that it can be transformed into a piece of art when switched off. It’s a minimalistic approach to a TV and, this way, it blends seamlessly into a living room. The 4K QLED TV has a matte display and comes with a slim-fit wall mount, and the frame is customisable.

Hisense 32A4EGTUK 32in TV: Was £179, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

There’s a small £30 saving to be had on this already cheap 32in Hisense TV. The 1080p set launched in 2022 and makes an ideal second screen for the bedroom, and comes pre-loaded with smart TV apps from the most popular streaming services, including Netflix and Disney+.

Philips Ambilight PUS8108 55in TV: Was £649, now £519, Amazon.co.uk

Offering wireless connectivity and compatibility with our go-to streaming services, the Philips Ambilight PUS8108 comes with Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Netflix and YouTube pre-installed. It also has a full-range speaker and intelligent ambient LED light system, which casts coloured, reactive lights on the walls around the set for the complete home-cinema experience.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day TV deals?

As a Prime-exclusive sale, you will indeed need a Prime membership to secure the discounts. Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month and comes with free next-day delivery, access to Amazon Prime Video and more. You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership by heading over to the landing page.

If you’re not already a Prime subscriber, Amazon also has a 30-day free trial, which is available to new customers or previous customers who haven’t been a Prime member in the past 12 months.

