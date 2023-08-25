Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thought Amazon Prime Day was over for another year? Think again. The retail giant has confirmed its third sale event of 2023, and it’s just weeks away.

Dubbed Prime Big Deal Days, the new price-slashing sale is scheduled for October and will reward Prime members with exclusive discounts on thousands of items, including home appliances, tech, Apple products and Amazon devices.

While we’re hopeful for discounts on plenty of products, there’s one category we can almost guarantee will see stellar savings – air fryers. Set to be in the sale spotlight once more, these culinary gadgets are known to receive mammoth price cuts at Amazon. So, if you’re yet to jump on the bandwagon, you’re in luck.

If you’re wondering what all the fuss is about, air fryers are one of the hottest kitchen commodities right now, owing to their ability to whip up healthy meals using little or no oil. Plus, they’re more energy efficient, compared with conventional ovens, meaning your household bills could potentially benefit too.

They do, however, vary in price, starting around the £60 mark and can head up to more than £200, making shopping bonanzas like this one essential if you want to get your hands on a bestselling model for a fraction of the price.

From when the deals will start to the best savings to be had on the energy-saving devices, we set out to answer some of the questions you may have about Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event. Read on for everything we know so far.

When will Prime Day air fryer deals begin?

The Prime Big Deal Days event is scheduled for October 2023 but Amazon is yet to announce a specific date and confirm how long the event will last. We’ll keep you updated as the retailer releases more information, so be sure to bookmark this article.

That being said, we can take a look back at Amazon’s previous sales for some clues. This is the second time the retailer has hosted an autumn Prime Day-style sale, as it hosted the Prime Early Access Sale last year, which also took place in October, on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12, so the latest sale could drop around a similar date.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day air fryer deals?

In short, yes. Just like the original Amazon Prime Day sale, you will need a Prime membership to access discounts in the Prime Big Deal Days event. Being a Prime member costs £8.99 a month and includes a host of benefits, including free next-day delivery, access to lightning deals, Prime Video, Prime Gaming and more. Signing up is easy, simply pop over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details. Or, if you haven’t already used one, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime ahead of the sale kicking off.

What to expect from Prime Day air fryer deals in 2023

Air fryers are big news when it comes to Prime Day sales, so, we’re expecting to see impressive savings on some of the best names in the business, including Ninja, Tower, Tefal and more.

While there’s little else to report when it comes to specific deals right now, we predict lightning deals and deals of the day will also make a comeback. As the name suggests, lightning deals are only available for a limited time and are over in a flash, while deals of the day last the whole day, unless stock runs dry, that is.

The best air fryer deals from previous Prime Day sales

If it’s anything like Amazon Prime Day 2023, bargain-hunters are in for a treat during the Prime Big Deal Days event. During the sale, which took place in July, shoppers could bag a bargain on the Ninja air fryer 3.8l (£111.67, Amazon.co.uk), which had a whopping 50 per cent off, while Tefal’s easy fry precision 2-in-1 digital air fryer and grill (£65.52, Amazon.co.uk) was on sale with 44 per cent off, taking it to £79. During the Amazon Early Access Sale in October 2022, the deals were just as good, with Tefal’s actifry genius XL air fryer reduced to £149.99 (it’s currently still on offer at £148.93, Amazon.co.uk).

How to get the best deals

To help you navigate the mammoth sale, IndyBest’s resident deal hunters will be on hand to dig out the really good deals from the rubbish ones, so, make sure to bookmark this page for all-things air fryer related. We’ll also be keeping tabs on home appliances, tech, apple, Amazon devices, laptops, TVs and more. Plus, we’ll be running a live blog detailing all the unmissable products we spot at can’t-ignore prices.

Best air fryer deals on Amazon right now

If you can’t wait until October, there are plenty of excellent deals worthy of a spot in your online basket right now.

Tefal actifry genius XL: Was £284.99, now £148.93, Amazon.co.uk

Currently reduced by a whopping 48 per cent, this extra-large Tefal air fryer is big enough to cook up to eight portions of food at once. It also has a free smartphone app with more than 300 recipes to pick from, which should be really handy if you’re new to air frying. Plus, there are nine automatic cooking modes, so you can press a button, walk away and return to a cooked meal. The lid, pan, paddle and spoon are all dishwasher-safe, the power cable is 90cm long and Tefal says this air fryer is 30 per cent faster than its predecessor.

Tower T17021 family-size air fryer with rapid air circulation: Was £69.99, now £45.47, Amazon.co.uk

Discounted by 35 per cent, this family-size air fryer boasts rapid air circulation and a spacious 4.3l capacity. It’s a great option for larger households, and the brand claims the appliance cooks up to 30 per cent faster than a conventional oven, using little to no oil for heathier meals. From frying and roasting to grilling or baking, it rustles up everything from stuffed vegetables and muffins to pork chops and more.

Ninja foodi health grill and air fryer AG551UK: Was £269.99, now £210, Amazon.co.uk

This air fryer, from top-rated brand Ninja, currently comes with a saving of 22 per cent. It has six cooking functions to choose between, including air fry, grill, bake, roast and dehydrate, and has a 3.8l crisper basket in addition to the 3.8l cooking pot, offering plenty of space to whizz up tasty dishes.

We’ve reviewed Ninja’s AG551UK foodi health grill and air fryer, and our tester said: “We didn’t expect to like this machine as much as we did.” They added they were “bowled over by its ease of use, speedy cooking and fantastic results”. That’s high air fryer praise indeed.

Tefal easy fry precision two-in-one air fryer: Was £139.99, now £65.52, Amazon.co.uk

With more than 50 per cent off, this is a deal that’s too good to miss. Designed to cook around six portions of food at a time, it can fry, grill and even dehydrate food. Plus, there’s a die-cast aluminium slotted plate included, to give your steaks and skewers barbecue-style grill marks. Tefal claims this model is 49 per cent faster than a traditional oven, and there’s a free companion app for accessing a bunch of air-fry recipes.

Philips essential air fryer: Was £129.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

This entry-level air fryer is currently reduced in price by an attractive 31 per cent. Complete with a sizeable 4.1l capacity pan that can cater for up to four people, there’s also a 0.8kg capacity basket. It comes with lots of preset settings and a digital touchscreen for ease, while its rapid air technology feature makes fried dishes with fewer calories and 90 per cent less fat.

