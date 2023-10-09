Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Calling all deal hunters: Amazon’s October Prime Day sale is underway. After weeks of speculation about what to expect, the suspense is over, and the deals are here.

If you could do with making meal prep faster or need some motivation to eat healthier, we’ve spotted some amazing savings on air fryers, food processors and juicers. Caffeine addict? Now is the best time to shop for coffee machines, with reductions on a range of pod machines and hi-tech appliances that will take you from ground bean to cup like a pro.

Cordless vacuum cleaners and steam mops have also been reduced, so you can upgrade to a faster or more powerful model for less. We can’t promise they’ll make cleaning more enjoyable, but they should speed up the amount of time it takes to tidy your home.

It’s not just deals on home appliances, you can also save on everything from beauty, household essentials and electric toothbrushes to laptops, TVs, Apple products and more. Below though, you’ll find the best home appliance deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Best home and kitchen appliance Prime Day deals

Shark portable lift-away upright vacuum cleaner (NV602UK): Was £199.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This lightweight upright vacuum from Shark promises to make switching from hard floors to carpets simple thanks to controls on the handle that allow you to choose different suction modes. The LED headlights on the floorhead help to illuminate hidden dust. An included wand will help you to reach ceilings and curtains to suck up dirt from every part of your home.

Tassimo Bosch my way 2 coffee machine: Was £99.99, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Gone are the days of coffee machines being bulky and box-like and taking up lots of counter space. This machine features smooth curves and rounded edges and is available in red and beige as well as white or black. The machine reads the barcode printed on the pod and heats everything up to the perfect temperature, so it can make cappuccinos or lattes. There’s a range of Costa pods, designed to give people the coffee shop experience in their own kitchens.

Gtech AirRAM MK2 lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £229.99, now £157.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This cordless vacuum cleaner from Gtech is now reduced by more than 30 per cent. It features LED headlights to highlight dirt you might miss otherwise, and it’s bagless, so you can release dirt straight into the bin. In our review, our tester said this appliance is “easy to handle” and “relatively light to push around”. Importantly, it cleaned “carpets and hardwood flooring to a very high standard”, they added.

Pro Breeze dehumidifier 12l: Was £189.99, now £127.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save more than 30 per cent when picking up this Pro Breeze dehumidifier from Amazon right now. A must for the colder months, dehumidifiers not only help prevent damp and mould growing in your home, but they are a cost-effective alternative to drying clothes with a tumble dryer (just ask Martin Lewis). This model boasts a large tank, a 24-hour timer and a quiet function for nighttime. Removing moisture from your home, it can extract up to 12l of water a day and has a running cost as low as 7p an hour.

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner: Was £379.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save £150 on this cordless model from Shark, thanks to this Big Deal Days discount. The anti-hair-wrap technology will be particularly helpful for households with pets, while the vacuum also boasts LED headlights and a run-time of up to an hour. Plus, the wand can bend to clean low-level areas that might otherwise be difficult to access. As if that wasn’t enough, a pet tool, crevice tool, and multi-surface tool are all included for good measure, too.

Tefal easy fry nine-in-one air fryer oven: Was £219.99, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re in the market for an air fryer, look no further than this nearly half-price Tefal model. The easyfry nine-in-one air fryer oven, grill and rotisserie will have you covered whether you’re baking cakes, dehydrating fruit, toasting nuts and much more. It even boasts a rotisserie spike to cook an entire chicken in less than an hour, while the grill plate, which is said to take on everything from steaks and skewers to corn on the cob, is billed as being able to create barbecue-esque meals that look like the real deal.

Ninja foodi health grill and air fryer AG551UK: Was £269.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer brands around, and this model currently comes with a saving of nearly 30 per cent. There are six cooking functions to choose between, including air fry, grill, bake, roast and dehydrate. A 3.8l basket joins the 3.8l cooking pot, offering plenty of space to whizz up tasty dishes. You’ll find a cleaning brush inside for practicality and a recipe booklet for culinary inspiration.

Nespresso vertuo next: Was £150, now £79.32, Amazon.co.uk

(Nespresso)

Getting to work on your brew at a touch of a button, the vertuo next boasts the ability to make your brew in your preferred size, with options including an espresso size, double espresso, gran lungo, large mug and carafe. The capsule coffee machine is compatible with all Nespresso vertuo capsules. While we haven’t tested the next iteration of the vertuo, the Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine (a similar model) landed a spot in our round-up of the best coffee machines, where our tester dubbed it the best for long coffees.

KitchenAid classic stand mixer, 4.3l: Was £499, now £328.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If the new series of The Great British Bake Off has captured your imagination, now is your chance to save on KitchenAid’s cult stand mixer. In our review of the similar artisan model, our tester said: “When it comes to stand mixers, KitchenAid is practically iconic.” Praising the “real force behind the machine” as well as its impressive performance, they said their “egg whites reached soft peaks in mere moments”. A forever investment, “there’s no major downsides with this machine.”

Philips essential air fryer: Was £129.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Grab this entry-level air fryer from Philips while there’s more than 30 per cent off at Amazon. Featuring a sizeable 4.1l capacity pan to cater for up to four people, there’s also a 0.8kg capacity basket. The preset settings and digital touchscreen should make it easy to use, while the rapid air technology ensures all fried dishes contain fewer calories and 90 per cent less fat, according to the brand.

Ninja foodi 8-in-1 possible pot: Was £129.99, now £84.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

On sale with 35 per cent off, Ninja’s do-it-all pot is a kitchen must-have. It offers up to eight ways to cook – whether that’s steam, simmer, roast, braise, bake, saute, sear or boil. Touted to have an impressive non-stick performance and durable scratch-resistant coating, an integrated utensil and a rack, this pan is likely to elevate your cooking experience. When we reviewed Ninja’s possible pan, our tester awarded it five stars and praised its pure practicality, so we can expect similar things from the range’s possible pot.

Shark portable lift-away upright vacuum cleaner: Was £229.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Clean up with a significant saving of £90 on Shark’s upright model. This model earned the top spot in our review of the best corded vacuum cleaners. Our tester found that the compact design “goes to war on dust with a satisfying buzz” and praised the LED lights for being “useful when it came to cleaning under furniture”. Even better, the “vacuum not only has a HEPA filter but also Shark’s anti-allergen complete seal technology”. Hoover up this Big Deal discount while you can.

Black & Decker heated airer: Was £155, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Black+Decker)

Earning a spot in our round-up of the best heated airers, Black & Decker’s useful appliance is now reduced by nearly 30 per cent at Amazon. “The rails are spaced out more than on other rail-based airer models, which makes arranging clothes over it fast and simple,” our tester said. Powered by a 300W motor, drying times are “respectable”. Our tester added that you don’t have to wait for the airer to heat up, as it can reach full power in less than a minute. “Should you need to move it, the lightweight aluminium frame weighs just 4.5kg, making it impressively portable, given its size.”

Instant pot duo seven-in-one smart cooker: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Instant Pot)

An IndyBest favourite, Instant’s pot duo seven-in-one multi cooker is reduced by 33 per cent right now thanks to Amazon. In our review of the nifty appliance, our tester said: “By far one of the best features for this pot though was that it will automatically move on to ‘keep warm’ for up to 10 hours. A real game changer for busy families who may not all be eating at once.” They also loved the timer function which can be used to delay cooking, “meaning we could simply throw in the ingredients for our morning porridge, seal and go (to bed) and by the time we woke up it was all ready and waiting for us.”

Tower family size air fryer T17021: Was £69.99, now £38.80, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Roomy enough to rustle up food for the entire family, thanks to its 4.3l capacity, this Tefal air fryer is reduced to just less than £40 at Amazon. Designed to be a grill and an air fryer, it also boasts roast and bake functions for a variety of meals, from vegetables and chicken to fries and muffins. It features a turning dial for setting the temperature and a manual timer, too. Tower claims the appliance is 30 per cent faster, compared with the cooking times of a traditional oven.

