Best laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023: Offers on Asus, Lenovo and more

Amazon’s third big sale of the year, Prime Big Deal Days has officially kicked off, bringing discounts on everything from air fryers and electric toothbrushes to the latest phones, TVs and laptops.

The sale began on 10 October and will last for two full days, ending on 11 October. Just like Amazon’s Spring Sale and Prime Day events earlier this year, our team of IndyBest experts are on hand to help you sift through the offers to bring you the laptop discounts that are actually worth paying for.

Whether you’re shopping for a new TV or a pair of headphones, we’re here to spot a good discount from a mile off, saving you time and hard-earned cash. To find the best deals on laptops ahead of the sale, and for advice on getting prepared, keep reading.

Best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

Apple MacBook air laptop (2022), M2 chip: Was £1,149, now £1,059, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The M2-powered MacBook Air is a fast and ultra-stylish machine, and about as close as any laptop can get to being considered iconic. In our round-up of the best laptops, our reviewer said: “Everything is amazingly speedy. The keyboard is dreamy to use, responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel.” Big discounts on MacBooks are rare, so this 8 per cent saving at Amazon is nothing to be sniffed at.

Asus vivobook 15: Was £699.99, now £549.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

This is a great deal on a mid-range Asus vivobook 15, which is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and supported by 16GB of RAM. That’s enough performance to handle demanding tasks such as photo editing. The lay-flat hinge opens a full 180 degrees, too, making it easy to quickly share your screen and collaborate with teams.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: Was £999.99, now £699.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop boasts a speedy 3ms response time and a 144Hz 15.6in full HD IPS display. Quad exhaust ports and intelligent fan controls help keep performance high, while the 3060 GPU ensures that even the latest releases look their best.

Acer Aspire 3: Was £599.99, now £469.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Here’s a £300 saving on the Acer Aspire 3, an excellent mid-range laptop with enough performance to handle your everyday tasks, such as web browsing, video calls and writing, as well as more processor-intensive tasks. It runs on a decently powerful Intel Core i5 CPU, which combined with 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD means things are quick to boot up.

Dell Inspiron 3520: Was £779.99, now £599, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Dell Inspiron 3520 is designed for heavy duty tasks. The 12th generation Core i7 processor coupled with 16GB of RAM keeps performance high, while the 15.6in screen is well suited to productivity as well as entertainment.

ASUS Vivobook 15 X515JA: Was £619.26, now £449.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Vivobook 15 looks great and is ideal for handling every day tasks that you can throw at it, thanks to its powerful Intel Core i7 processor backed up by 8GB of RAM. That’s plenty of performance for whether you’re juggling spreadsheets or editing media, and at £449.99 it strikes a great balance between performance and price.

Dell XPS 13 9315 laptop: Was £1,344.99, now £999, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s more than £400 off the Dell XPS 13 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. The 15in version topped our list of the best laptops, and this model manages to squeeze the same top-end performance into a smaller and more portable form factor. Fast and versatile enough to replace your PC entirely, it’s now less than £1,000 at Amazon.

HP 14s-FQ0004NA laptop: Was £399.99, now £315.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This already cheap 14in laptop from HP has been reduced in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. Ideal for writing work emails, spreadsheet juggling, video conferencing and presentations, the laptop is highly versatile with multiple USB ports, HDMI out, a media card reader and rugged build quality.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook: Was £429.99, now £298.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This lightweight Lenovo Chromebook has a 15.6in screen, weighs just 1.9kg and can be opened 360 degrees to become a tablet. We included a similar Lenovo ideapad model in our best student laptops guide, where our reviewer described it as “perfect for churning through written homework, watching the odd YouTube video and firing off emails.”

Microsoft surface pro 9: Was £1,599, now £1,029, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Here’s a massive £570 saving on the latest Surface Pro tablet. Unlike most other tablets, the Surface Pro 9 offers the full Windows experience in a portable and lightweight form factor. Able to run the same applications as your desktop PC at home or in the office, it’s the most versatile hybrid device we’ve tested.

Microsoft surface laptop 5: Was £1,699, now £1,199, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Surface Laptop 5 is a delight to work on, boasting a stylish design, premium finish and sharp display. The laptop appears in our round-up of the best laptops you can buy, where our reviewer was suitably impressed by its performance: “Microsoft’s own-brand hardware is extremely good, with great build quality and durability.”

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day laptop deals?

Only Amazon Prime members will be able to access the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts, so, it’s worth signing up in advance of the sale, to take advantage of any early deals and offers during the event itself.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month and unlocks free deliveries, access to Prime Video and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers. Signing up is easy, just pop over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details.

If you haven’t already used one, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime ahead of the sale kicking off.

