Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Amazon’s third Prime Day-style sale event for 2023 is in full swing. Officially called Prime Big Deal Days, the event is your chance to chase discounts on everything from smart home tech and phones to robot vacuum cleaners and TVs.

Follow live: The best Amazon Prime Day deals as they drop

Big Deal Days kicked off on 10 October and will run until the end of 11 October. Just like Amazon’s Spring Sale and Prime Day events earlier this year, our team of IndyBest experts are on hand to help you sift through the offers and bring you the tech discounts that are actually worth opening your wallet for.

Whether you’re shopping for a new TV or a pair of headphones, we’re here to spot a good discount from a mile off, saving you time and hard-earned cash. To find the best deals happening right now, keep on reading.

Read more: Sign up to our new money-saving newsletters

Best Prime Day tech deals 2023

Amazon Echo dot, 5th gen: Was £54.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The latest, fifth-generation Echo dot has the same design as its predecessor, but with improved audio quality and deeper bass from its single 1.73in speaker. There’s currently a whopping 60 per cent off the dot ahead of Amazon Prime Day. In our review of the nifty device, our tester said: “The fifth-generation smart speaker has even better sound than all the Echo dots that have come before it (a mean feat, given how hard it is to eek good sound out of a small device).”

Buy now

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £380, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Sony’s flagship headphones boast the best noise-cancelling of any we’ve tested, and this 26 per cent discount on the cans is great value. They feature in our round-up of the best wireless headphones, where our tester said “whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption – they never miss a beat”.

Buy now

HP laptop PC 15s-fq2039sa: Was £429.99, now £259.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save some cash on a new laptop while this 15.6in HP is reduced by £170 in the Big Deal Days sale. With an 11th-gen intel core processor, which is billed as enabling better performance and connectivity, this model is designed with an integrated precision touchpad, and comes with an HD display. Plus, you can expect your video calls to be elevated with vibrant visuals, thanks to the truevision HD camera, while the laptop’s battery life ensures it’ll run for up to seven hours at a time.

Buy now

Blink video doorbell: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The best budget buy in our round-up of the best video doorbells, Amazon’s Blink video doorbell is even more pocket-friendly at the moment, thanks to this Big Deal Days discount. Delivering on “great functionality” and easy setup and installation, according to our tester, it will record around the clock, in 1,080px HD when it’s light out, and infrared HD night vision once the sun goes down. Also, there’s motion detection and two-way audio, enabling you to interact with visitors. As it’s discounted by more than 42 per cent, now’s a great time to invest.

Buy now

Anker 525 power bank portable battery charger: Was £54.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Anker)

The Anker 525 is one of our favourite portable battery packs from one of the most trusted names in chargers. The 20,000 mAh capacity is enough juice to fully recharge the latest smartphones three or four times over. It also comes with its own cables and unlike many other portable chargers, the USB-C port supports both input and output.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Was £1,059, now £658.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Though it’s been replaced by the Galaxy Z Flip 5, last year’s Samsung foldable is a bargain at just £659. You don’t get the larger outer display found on the latest model, otherwise, this is much the same phone with an excellent flexible AMOLED display, great performance and impeccable build quality.

Buy now

Google Pixel Watch: Was £339, now £238.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Google’s first true wearable is the natural choice of smartwatch for Pixel owners. Our Pixel Watch review praised its style and functionality, calling it “an excellent Android smartwatch with health tracking powered by Fitbit – the best fitness-tracking platform for most users – and it looks sleek and stylish on the wrist”. The watch has improved even more since launching: a recent feature update added SpO2 tracking for better sleep-quality measurements.

Buy now

Sonos one speaker: Was £199, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

(Sonos)

Launched in 2017 and updated in 2019, the Sonos One might just be the definitive all-round smart speaker. Available in black or white, it packs a powerful acoustic punch with good bass and a warm, rich sound that can be cranked up to room-filling volume. Right now, you can pick one up with £50 off in the Prime Day sale.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Was £674.25, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Galaxy Tab S series routinely appears in our review of the best tablets. The S8 is last year’s tablet, an 11in device with an excellent OLED display that’s ideal for watching entertainment on the go, plus an auto-framing selfie camera for video calls and an S Pen stylus included for free.

Buy now

Google Pixel Tablet with charging speaker dock: Was £599, now £534, Amazon.co.uk

(Steve Hogarty/The Independent)

Launched earlier this year, the Google Pixel Tablet is designed to become a smart home hub when it’s not being used. It comes with a charging speaker dock, which works as a stand and has a built-in speaker for a richer audio experience when docked.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell, 2nd gen: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

If you’re looking for a cut-price video doorbell with two-way talk and an HD camera, this 2nd gen Ring model currently has a sizeable 40 per cent off. This exact model took the top spot in our round-up of the best video doorbells, where our writer said: “It has pretty much all of the whizzy features of the Ring doorbell 4 at a more purse-friendly price,” They also noted it has “really good feedback to your phone, the lag was very fractional – almost imperceptible, in fact, and it even has night vision.”

Buy now

Google wifi mesh system, pack of three: Was £189.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

Google’s is the best wifi extender we’ve tested, and is designed to boost your home’s wifi signal across multiple storeys and through thick walls. It’s simple to set up, can be controlled through your smartphone, and offers neat features like parental controls.

Buy now

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 Bluetooth speaker: Was £239, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The puck-shaped Beosound A1 is designed to take a few knocks. As well as being tough enough to survive the outdoors, it sounds great thanks to a pair of 140W speakers encased within its toughened aluminium casing. Waterproof, and compatible with Alexa, it makes the perfect travel speaker.

Buy now

Bose Solo Soundbar Series II: Was £179.95, now £139.90, Amazon.co.uk

(Bose)

A budget-friendly soundbar from a leading name in audio, the Bose Solo Soundbar Series II is ideal for a TV setup with limited space. By default, the soundbar is tuned to enhance dialogue in TV shows and movies, and Bluetooth connectivity means you can use it as a regular speaker too.

Buy now

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K): Was £59.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Google)

Turn any TV into a smart TV with the Google Chromecast dongle, a streaming stick that brings together most of your favourite streaming apps into one place. The Google TV interface is one of the most slick we’ve tested and lets you search for TV shows, music and movies using voice commands.

Buy now

Canon PIXMA TS5150 3-in-1 printer: Was £89.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Canon)

The Canon Pixma TS5150 is one of the cheapest wireless printers you can buy, and with 50 per cent off in the Prime Day sale, it now costs about as much as its own replacement ink cartridges. This compact model prints over wifi and Bluetooth and supports double-sided and borderless printing.

Buy now

Amazon eero 6 mesh wifi 6 router system: Was £229.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Sort out those wifi dead zones at home with this mesh router system from Eero. The package contains a router and two extenders, offering seamless and fast coverage of up to 420 square metres. The system uses the newest wifi 6 standard and it doesn’t require a professional setup.

Buy now

Garmin Forerunner 55: Was £179.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Garmin)

An excellent runners watch for beginners, or anyone looking to graduate from a Fitbit, the Garmin Forerunner 55 is an affordable entry into the world of fitness wearables. It features a built-in GPS tracker and can store hundreds of hours of music and podcasts, meaning you can leave your phone at home during your next jog.

Buy now

Fitbit inspire 3 activity tracker: Was £84.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

In our round-up of the best Fitbits, the inspire 3 was dubbed the best affordable and unobtrusive fitness tracking. Our tester said: “The straightforward, fitness-focused inspire 3 is ideal for users who value getting up-to-the-second step counting and heart-rate monitoring via their wrist – without quite so much extra ‘noise’ as you’d get with certain alternative models.” The inspire 3 is water-resistant up to 50m and has a battery life of up to 10 days. With more than 30 per cent off this Prime Day, this is the perfect Fitbit for those looking to monitor their health and fitness.

Buy now

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day tech deals?

Only Amazon Prime members will be able to access the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts, so it’s worth signing up in advance of the sale, to take advantage of any early deals and offers during the event itself.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month and unlocks free deliveries, access to Prime Video and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers. Signing up is easy, just pop over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details.

If you haven’t already used one, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime ahead of the sale kicking off.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Want more great offers? Check out the best Amazon devices deals this Prime Day