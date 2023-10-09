The sale will run from Tuesday 10 to Wednesday 11 October (The Independent)

Amazon’s third Prime Day sale in the space of a year, the Big Deal Days event is almost here. The mammoth 48-hour deal bonanza is set to kick off tomorrow (Tuesday 10 October) – and early deals are already dropping.

Like all of the online giant’s shopping events, Big Deal Days will see everything from tech and beauty to Apple products, Amazon devices and air fryers discounted. The perfect preamble to Black Friday, Amazon’s autumn sale will help you tick off your shopping list for less.

As always, our IndyBest team of seasoned shoppers will be on hand throughout the event, to hand-pick the crème de la crème of offers. Whether you’re after a dehumidifier, a new moisturiser, a Dyson airwrap alternative or a new smart speaker and Kindle, consider our dedicated guides your cheat sheets for the event.

With pre-Prime Day deals ramping up the excitement, you can find all the best early offers in our liveblog (you’re welcome).