Amazon Prime Day – live: Best early discounts in the Big Deal Days 2023 sale
Save hundreds on air fryers, heated airers, PlayStation consoles, vacuums and more
Amazon’s third Prime Day sale in the space of a year, the Big Deal Days event is almost here. The mammoth 48-hour deal bonanza is set to kick off tomorrow (Tuesday 10 October) – and early deals are already dropping.
Like all of the online giant’s shopping events, Big Deal Days will see everything from tech and beauty to Apple products, Amazon devices and air fryers discounted. The perfect preamble to Black Friday, Amazon’s autumn sale will help you tick off your shopping list for less.
As always, our IndyBest team of seasoned shoppers will be on hand throughout the event, to hand-pick the crème de la crème of offers. Whether you’re after a dehumidifier, a new moisturiser, a Dyson airwrap alternative or a new smart speaker and Kindle, consider our dedicated guides your cheat sheets for the event.
With pre-Prime Day deals ramping up the excitement, you can find all the best early offers in our liveblog (you’re welcome).
Looking for an air fryer? This Tefal appliance is half price
Tefal easy fry precision two-in-one air fryer: Was £139.99, now £69, Amazon.co.uk
With 51 per cent off, this saving is too good to miss. Designed to cook around six portions of food at a time, it can fry, grill and even dehydrate food. Plus, there’s a die-cast aluminium slotted plate included, to give your steaks and skewers barbecue-style grill marks. Tefal claims this model is 49 per cent faster than a traditional oven, and there’s a free companion app for accessing a bunch of air-fry recipes.
For even more air fryer savings, browse our dedicated guide:
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Big Deals Days
The deals bonanza is landing next week, so it’s time to start preparing