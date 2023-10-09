Jump to content

Amazon Prime Day – live: Best early discounts in the Big Deal Days 2023 sale

Save hundreds on air fryers, heated airers, PlayStation consoles, vacuums and more

Daisy Lester
Monday 09 October 2023 10:12
The sale will run from Tuesday 10 to Wednesday 11 October

Amazon’s third Prime Day sale in the space of a year, the Big Deal Days event is almost here. The mammoth 48-hour deal bonanza is set to kick off tomorrow (Tuesday 10 October) – and early deals are already dropping.

Like all of the online giant’s shopping events, Big Deal Days will see everything from tech and beauty to Apple products, Amazon devices and air fryers discounted. The perfect preamble to Black Friday, Amazon’s autumn sale will help you tick off your shopping list for less.

As always, our IndyBest team of seasoned shoppers will be on hand throughout the event, to hand-pick the crème de la crème of offers. Whether you’re after a dehumidifier, a new moisturiser, a Dyson airwrap alternative or a new smart speaker and Kindle, consider our dedicated guides your cheat sheets for the event.

With pre-Prime Day deals ramping up the excitement, you can find all the best early offers in our liveblog (you’re welcome).

Looking for an air fryer? This Tefal appliance is half price

Tefal easy fry precision two-in-one air fryer: Was £139.99, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

With 51 per cent off, this saving is too good to miss. Designed to cook around six portions of food at a time, it can fry, grill and even dehydrate food. Plus, there’s a die-cast aluminium slotted plate included, to give your steaks and skewers barbecue-style grill marks. Tefal claims this model is 49 per cent faster than a traditional oven, and there’s a free companion app for accessing a bunch of air-fry recipes.

Welcome back, bargain hunters

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is now just one day away – but the online giant is ramping up excitement with a bunch of early discounts.

If you can’t wait until the sale officially starts, you can find the very best of the early offers in this blog and in our dedicated guides, including deals on everything from Amazon TV Fire sticks to air fryers and more. Ready? Let’s shop.

Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Big Deals Days

The deals bonanza is landing next week, so it’s time to start preparing

Daisy Lester9 October 2023 09:55

