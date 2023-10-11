The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Amazon Prime Day 2023: We’re live and scouring for the best Big Deal Days discounts on day two
You can save hundreds on air fryers, heated airers, Kindles, vacuums and more, but the discounts end tonight
Amazon’s second Prime Day sale is in full swing, but you don’t have long left to bag a bargain. The mammoth 48-hour deal bonanza kicked off yesterday and it all ends at midnight tonight.
Like all of the online giant’s shopping events, the Prime Big Deal Days sale, as it’s officially called, sees everything from tech and beauty to Apple products, Amazon devices and air fryers discounted. The perfect preamble to Black Friday, Amazon’s autumn sale will help you tick off your shopping list for less.
As always, our IndyBest team of seasoned shoppers are on hand throughout the event, hand-picking the crème de la crème of offers. Whether you’re after a dehumidifier, a new moisturiser, a Dyson airwrap alternative, a new pair of headphones or a Kindle, consider our dedicated guides your cheat sheets for the event.
With Prime Day deals dropping thick and fast, we’re here around the clock, rounding up all the best offers in our liveblog, so you don’t have to go searching. You’re welcome.
Get our favourite clothes airer for £50 less
The weather is about to take a turn for the worse, and hanging my clothes with the balcony door open is only going to make me cold. I’ve been told to get a fancy shmancy heated airer, and the IndyBest-approved model is currently discounted this Prime Day.
Black + Decker three-tier heated airer: Was £155, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk
When it comes to supercharging laundry drying times, this is a must-have. Not only is it reduced by £50, but it also landed a spot in our review of the best heated clothes airers. Owing to its capacious size, it can “handle a full washing machine load of clothes and more”. “The rails are spaced out more than on other rail-based airer models, which makes arranging clothes fast and simple,” praised our writer. It’s rare to see one of these energy-saving appliances in Amazon’s sale, so snap it up fast.
Nespresso’s vertuo coffee machine has plummeted in price
If you’re in need of a pick-me-up this morning and have a hankering for coffee, I’ve spotted a deal on this Nespresso coffee machine that will perk you right up. It’s a Nespresso model and oh boy has it plummeted in price.
Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine by Magimix, silver: Was £200, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk
Scoop up a saving of more than £120 on a Nespresso coffee machine in the Big Deal Days sale. This model can make coffees in four different cup sizes, operates with just the touch of a button and features automatic coffee pod ejection. Billed for heating up in 40 seconds, it’s suitable for use with all of Nespresso’s vertuo capsules, whether you prefer your morning brew iced, steaming or flavoured.
The Amazon Fire TV Stick has plummeted to just £30
I’ve got one of these little streaming sticks plugged into the back of my TV, and I highly recommend it if you want access to a wealth of apps, games, media and more from your (less than smart) TV. It also turns your TV into an Alexa smart speaker, so you can play your own music.
Amazon Fire TV Stick: Was £44.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk
This streaming stick brings HD movies and TV shows to the comfort of your sofa. Like all versions of the Amazon Fire TV stick, it connects to your TV’s HDMI port and hooks up to the internet via your wifi router. You then have access to apps such as Disney+, Apple TV+ and Amazon’s own Prime TV (as long as you have a subscription to each of these services).
The stick comes with a remote that can be programmed to control the power and volume of your TV, as well as the stick itself. There’s even a built-in microphone for speaking to the Alexa voice assistant – just press a button and ask Alexa to put a film on, or continue your new favourite TV show from where you left off.
The Fitbit Versa 4 has plummeted to its lowest ever price
I’m a big fan of Fitbit’s gear, I’m literally sporting a Fitbit Sense 2 right now as my main smartwatch. So I was pleased to see that Sarah spotted a deal on the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch, which has plummeted to its lowest ever price for Prime Day.
The fitness tracker only launched at the end of last year, so it’s a relatively new piece of kit. Sarah’s got all the details on the deal below:
The Fitbit versa 4 has been reduced to lowest price
Run, don’t walk before you miss out on this stellar saving
Prime Day 2023 deal hunters, activate
Good morning readers, I’m taking over the reins from Daisy and will be with you all morning and throughout some of the afternoon to bring you more Prime Day savings.
Today is the last day of Amazon Prime Day, so you don’t have long left to bag a bargain. While I’ll be picking out some of the best discounts on this liveblog, you’ll find the very best deals in our main Prime Day hub. Looking for something in particular? Tweet me (or X me, whatever we’re calling it these days) and I’ll do my best.
Book worms, Amazon’s Kindle is on sale
Holding all my favourite tomes in one portable, compact device, I’m a big advocate of Amazon’s Kindle ereader. Saving you shelf space and packing nicely into your holiday hand luggage, they’re a must for any book worm – and the paperwhite is reduced in Amazon’s autumn sale.
Kindle paperwhite: Was £149.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk
The Kindle paperwhite (2021 release) boasts a glare-free display (6.8in) which is bigger, and also 10 per cent brighter than its predecessor. In our review of the device, our tester noted that despite the bigger display, “the matte e-ink display retains its crisp and paper-like 300ppi density, which looks and behaves like actual dead trees even in direct sunlight.” The battery will last up to 10 weeks on a full charge and there’s the option to make the lighting warmer or cooler too, which our tester said “makes reading in bed more comfortable on the eyes.” Plus, impressively, it’s waterproof.
Good morning deal hunters!
It’s the final day of Amazon’s Big Deals Day sale, meaning it’s your last chance to bag a bargain across home appliances (including air fryers, coffee machines and vacuums), mattresses, beauty, tech (think laptops, TVs and headphones), Apple products, Amazon devices and more.
