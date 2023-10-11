The sale sees all the most sought-after products get a discount (iStock/The Independent)

Amazon’s second Prime Day sale is in full swing, but you don’t have long left to bag a bargain. The mammoth 48-hour deal bonanza kicked off yesterday and it all ends at midnight tonight.

Like all of the online giant’s shopping events, the Prime Big Deal Days sale, as it’s officially called, sees everything from tech and beauty to Apple products, Amazon devices and air fryers discounted. The perfect preamble to Black Friday, Amazon’s autumn sale will help you tick off your shopping list for less.

As always, our IndyBest team of seasoned shoppers are on hand throughout the event, hand-picking the crème de la crème of offers. Whether you’re after a dehumidifier, a new moisturiser, a Dyson airwrap alternative, a new pair of headphones or a Kindle, consider our dedicated guides your cheat sheets for the event.

With Prime Day deals dropping thick and fast, we’re here around the clock, rounding up all the best offers in our liveblog, so you don’t have to go searching. You’re welcome.