Online giant Amazon is back with another Prime Day sales event, and it’s happening right now. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days extravaganza sees sizeable savings across a 48-hour stretch, ending at midnight on Wednesday 11 October.

The sale breaks up the wait between now and Black Friday. With this being a discount bonanza which is not to be missed, our expert shopping team is here to keep you posted on all the latest reductions as they land.

In keeping with other discount days, there are huge discounts to be had on everything from home appliances and Amazon devices to laptops, household essentials and more.

While these seasonal sales provide an ideal opportunity to purchase investment items such as mattresses and TVs, you can also shop savvily when it comes to beauty deals, by stocking up on favourites or trying new products while their prices are slashed.

So, whether your mascara is running out, you’ve got a pair of straighteners that have seen better days, or you could do with saving cash on a fresh bottle of perfume, these are all the best beauty deals to bag right now.

Best beauty deals in the Prime Day sale

St Tropez self tan classic bronzing mousse, 120ml: Was £21, now £11, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Get a golden glow all year round with the help of St Tropez’s classic bronzing mousse. A brand that’s renowned with sun-kissed skin, St Tropez is an IndyBest favourite and, while we haven’t tried this exact product, we’re big fans of its products, so we’re sure this won’t disappoint. This golden-tinted tanning mousse claims to be streak-free and adapts to your skin tone for up to 10 days of wear with no self tan smell. Plus, it’s easy to use – simply apply with a mitt, blend and wait for your results to develop over four to eight hours.

Buy now

Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £62.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save 52 per cent on this TikTok famous hair tool, which has garnered millions of views on the app. The popular volumiser is also one of our favourite ways to achieve a salon-worthy blow dry at home, having earned a spot in our round-up of the best hot brushes. Ideal for creating subtle waves and more volume, it comes with two heat settings and a cool-shot option.

Buy now

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £11.99, now £8.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A product that has garnered millions of views on TikTok, Maybelline’s lash sensational mascara has achieved cult status in the world of beauty and now you can snap it up for less thanks to Amazon. In our review of the mascara, our tester said: “It’s easy to master and once you have you’ll love how it can catch every single lash, and even get to those annoying teeny tiny ones. Our short, straight lashes have truly never looked so elongated and fanned out. You can believe the hype.”

Buy now

BaByliss elegance 2,100W hair dryer: Was £45, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This frizz-busting ionic hair dryer currently comes with an equally smooth 38 per cent saving, taking its price down to less than £30. The styler has a drying power of 2,100W, three heat settings, two speed settings and a 2.2m power cord. Plus, integral ceramic technology offers extra smoothing help.

While we’ve not tried this exact model, we named a similar BaByliss hair dryer best overall in our best hair dryers round-up, where our tester said: “We found hair was less frizzy after using this machine, which has been designed with super-ionic technology.”

Buy now

Ultrasun face SPF30: Was £22, now £16.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Ultrasun)

SPF is an essential year-round, so we’re pleased to spot this 25 per cent saving. Ultrasun’s face SPF30 is an unscented, moisturising option which offers protection if your skin is prone to irritation. Key ingredients include antioxidants and it was formulated to help prevent sun allergies.

A tried and tested IndyBest buy, we included this product in our best SPF for sensitive skin guide. Our reviewer said they found “the lightweight lotion absorbed into skin rapidly” and “the water-resistant broad spectrum SPF is non-comedogenic” so it won’t block pores either.

Buy now

ghd glide hot brush: Was £159, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

(ghd)

Wave goodbye to bad hair days with ghd’s cult-favourite glide brush, which has been reduced. The first professional hot brush to be released by the brand, the glide aims to tame and smooth dry hair quickly and effortlessly. Using ceramic technology with ioniser, the gadget remains at the optimum styling temperature of 185C and claims to ensure frizz-free locks.

Buy now

Rimmel London extra super lash volumising mascara: Was £4.99, now £3.65, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save a reasonable 36 per cent on the cost of this Rimmel mascara, meaning you can stock up on new make-up for less. The black mascara is designed to be curling and defining, and it’s been ophthalmologically tested. Plus, vitamin E is included to help condition your lashes during wear.

While we’ve not tested this mascara in particular, we are big fans of Rimmel here at IndyBest. We included a similar product from the brand in our best mascaras round-up, which was named best budget option and our tester said: “You can always rely on Rimmel for affordable, effective and accessible wands.”

Buy now

Nip + Fab teen skin fix pore blaster night face wash: Was £6.99, now £4.90, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Shopping with a teen in mind? Nip + Fab’s skin fix pore blaster night face wash is now reduced by 30 per cent. Key ingredients include tea tree oil and wasabi extract for helping unclog pores and offer purifying benefits. An IndyBest tried and tested brand, we reviewed Nip + Fab’s retinol range earlier in the year, and our tester said the products, “certainly evened out our complexion and added a glow.”

Buy now

Nails Inc longwear vegan nail polish: Was £9, now £5.85, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Perfect your nails ahead of party season with this vegan polish in the shimmery ‘glowing somewhere’ shade. And now, you can do this at-home manicure for less, thanks to the 35 per cent saving. The cruelty-free pick is also halal-friendly and its wooden bottle top is compostable too.

Buy now

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day beauty deals?

Yes, just like July’s Prime Day event, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to bag the limited-time Prime Big Deal Days savings on offer. It costs £8.99 a month to have an Amazon Prime membership, and this gets you free next-day deliveries, Prime Video access and other benefits such as savings that aren’t available for other shoppers. Head over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page if you’d like to make the most of these perks by joining.

Alternatively, it’s worth knowing Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial, which you can sign up for if you haven’t had an Amazon Prime membership during the past 12 months.

