TikTok has snowballed into one of the most popular apps in recent years, bringing us everything from viral dance routines, to renegade pasta recipes and levitating moon lamps. But after spending hours mindlessly scrolling, it’s also become clear that the app is a serious trend forecaster, particularly when it comes to the latest and greatest beauty products.

In 2021, as many of us mourned the loss of beauty treatments during lockdown, one brand dominated TikTok with millions of users sharing their reviews of its latest launch. We are, of course, talking about Maybelline’s lash sensational sky high mascara (£9.99, Boots.com).

Mounting up more than 477m views on the hashtag #skyhighmascara, the product proved so popular in the US that its UK launch was brought forward three months and it has constantly been in and out of stock across retailers ever since.

But is it really as good as the internet will have you believe? Here at IndyBest, we’re always on hand to put trending products to the test so you don’t have to and, after putting the TikTok-approved formula through its paces, we can confirm it’s worth the hype.

In fact, we loved Maybelline’s lash sensational sky high mascara so much that it featured in not one but three of our round-ups in 2021, with each tester touting it for its ability to give you long and luscious lashes. Read on for our honest review.

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara One Maybelline mascara is sold every seven seconds in the UK, and although the brand already boasts an impressive roster of formulas, its latest wand is our favourite yet. In our round-up of the best Maybelline mascaras of all time, the lash sensational sky high mascara came out on top with our tester hailing it as the best option for “length and volume”. They added: “The long, thin brush head is soft and flexible, which did take some getting used to if, like us, you normally prefer a rigid, fatter brush. “It’s easy to master though and once you have you’ll love how it can catch every single lash, and even get to those annoying teeny tiny ones. Our short, straight lashes have truly never looked so elongated and fanned-out. You can believe the hype.” If that wasn’t enough to convince you to add the mascara to your shopping basket stat, the formula also featured in our lengthy round-up of the best mascaras, where it scored an overall rating of 8/10. “The long, thin and flexible brush head combines a formula of bamboo extract and fibres that builds volume and length with each stroke, but also separates lashes for a fanned-out look,” our reviewer said. The IndyBest team also rated sky high as one of the TikTok-approved beauty products they’ll be keeping in their make-up bags for 2022, owing to its ability to make lashes “magically appear longer and fuller than they naturally are”. “When it comes to staying power, we didn’t experience any smudging, which is something our oily eyelids are particularly prone to,” our tester said. “Say hello to another affordable beauty product you need to add to your make-up collection.” Buy now £ 7.66 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

