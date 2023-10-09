Best electric toothbrush deals in Amazon’s Prime Day sale, from Oral-B to Philips

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The third Amazon Prime Day event of the year – Prime Big Deal Days, as the online giant has dubbed it – is finally here. Running from today (10 October) until the end of tomorrow (11 October), it serves as the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain ahead of Black Friday.

True to form, the retailer has heavily reduced the price of everything from beauty, home appliances, air fryers and coffee machines to tech, laptops, TVs and Apple products.

But that’s not all, if you’re looking to save on an electric toothbrush, you’re in luck. Whether you’re after an Oral B or Philips, or you have your eye on other brands, our team of expert deal-hunters is on hand to scour Amazon, finding you the best deals worth shopping.

There’s never been a better time to say goodbye to your manual toothbrush and hello to squeaky-clean pearly whites. Keep scrolling for all the best electric toothbrush deals this Prime Day.

Follow live: The best Amazon Prime Day deals as they drop

Best Amazon Prime Day electric toothbrush deals

Philips sonicare diamondclean prestige 9900: Was £549.99, now £224.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This IndyBest-approved gadget featured in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes, with our tester praising it as “exceptionally smart-looking”. Working alongside an app, you can pick your settings, which the brush then remembers and will alert you if you’re brushing too hard. If you don’t want to faff around with an app though, the Sonicare 9900 is smart enough by itself, as it automatically drops down a gear to a gentler brushing intensity if it senses you’re applying too much pressure. Our tester’s only niggle was the price but now that you can get 59 per cent off, what are you waiting for?

Buy now

Philips sonicare for kids electric toothbrush: Was £73, now £44.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If getting your child to brush their teeth is turning into a battle, consider this electric toothbrush, which promises to make it a fun part of their daily routine. Specifically designed for kids, it syncs with an interactive app that features a lovable character to get little ones excited about brushing. Through the app, kids can see how well they brush and earn exciting rewards for a job well done, while also learning how to improve their technique. The toothbrush itself offers great cleaning results, too, with up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute.

Buy now

Oral-B aquacare 6 pro-expert water flosser: Was £124.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save a whopping 52 per cent on this water flosser from Oral-B, which uses the brand’s Oxyjet technology to create micro-fine bubbles that help boost cleaning action. It comes with three intensity levels to ensure a deep clean even if you have sensitivity issues, as well as two streams - focused or rotational. The tool is cordless, too, which makes it easy to handle and portable should you wish to take it away with you.

Buy now

Waterpik cordless plus water flosser: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

For a cordless and rechargeable flosser that feels like it’s getting the job done, consider this model from Waterpik, which was chosen as the best buy for newbies in our round-up of the best oral irrigators . It has a 360 degree rotating head and four tips – classic jet, orthodontic tip, plaque seeker tip and tongue cleaner. “You can even add a small amount of mouthwash to the water for minty freshness, making this an all-around great buy for anyone new to water flossing,” our tester said.

Buy now

Philips sonicare advanced whitening edition electric toothbrush: Was £249.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re on the hunt for a toothbrush that will help you achieve a Hollywood smile, this might just be it. Now with an impressive 62 per cent off, the Philips sonicare 7900 claims to help whiten your teeth in just one week. It does so via a unique brush head that’s densely packed with bristles to help remove surface stains and reveal a brighter smile. The gadget comes with four modes - clean, white+, gum health, deep clean+ - and three intensities for a personalised brushing experience.

Buy now

Oral-B iO9 electric toothbrush: Was £499.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Oral-B’s iO9 electric toothbrush earned itself a spot in our round-up of the best, where it was dubbed the best option for people with braces. Our tester noted the “pleasing design and LED graphics that denote which of the seven modes you’re currently rocking”. It has a 14-day battery life, a red light that warns you when you’re pressing too hard, and, even better, it’s half price at Amazon right now.

Buy now

Oral-B genius electric toothbrush: £279.99, now £126.94, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Featuring five brushing modes, including for sensitive teeth, whitening and gum care, this Oral-B model also comes with a timer, so you can make sure you’re brushing for long enough. The round head is touted by the brand as cleaning effectively along the gum line. Plus, the brushing speed will slow down if it senses you’re pressing down too hard when you brush.

Buy now

Philips Sonicare protectiveclean 4300 electric toothbrush: Was £139.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This model does away with some of the flashier cleaning modes and sticks to the basics, with two intensity settings. It packs in everything else you need, though, including pacing timers, a pressure sensor, decent battery alerts, as well as neat extras such as brush-head-replacement reminders and a travel case.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest oral hygiene product discounts, and other tech and home appliances offers, try the links below:

Want to shop even more great offers? Check out these Prime Day beauty deals