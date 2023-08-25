Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon has announced a third Prime Day-style sale event for 2023, and it is due to kick off in October. Officially called Prime Big Deal Days, the event will be another chance to chase discounts on everything from smart home tech and phones to robot vacuum cleaners and TVs.

The online retail giant hasn’t yet revealed many details about Prime Big Deal Days, other than to say it’s landing some time in October. The name suggests it will run for more than 24 hours, and that the deals will be, well, big. That’s the sort of expert insight you won’t find anywhere else.

Just like Amazon’s Spring Sale and Prime Day events earlier this year, our team of IndyBest experts will be on hand to help you sift through the torrent of offers to bring you the tech discounts that are actually worth opening your wallet for this October.

Whether you’re shopping for a new TV or a pair of headphones, we’re here to spot a good discount from a mile off, saving you time and hard-earned cash. To find the best deals on tech ahead of the sale and for advice on getting prepared, keep reading.

When will Prime Big Deal Days tech deals begin?

Amazon hasn’t announced a specific date, but it has confirmed Prime Big Day Deals will kick off some time in October.

This is only the second time Amazon has hosted a Prime Day-style sale in October. Last autumn, it hosted the Prime Early Access Sale, which, like Prime Day, was exclusively available to Prime members and sought to highlight early access benefits offered to its subscribers.

The new October sale aims to bridge the slower shopping period between the summer sales and Black Friday in November.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day tech deals?

Only Amazon Prime members will be able to access the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts, so it’s worth signing up in advance of the sale, to take advantage of any early deals and offers during the event itself.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month and unlocks free deliveries, access to Prime Video and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers. Signing up is easy, just pop over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details.

If you haven’t already used one, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime ahead of the sale kicking off.

What to expect from Prime Day tech deals in 2023

Technology and gadgets are among the most popular items in Amazon sales, so, we’re expecting to see decent savings on some of the best headphones, smartwatches, phones, speakers, electric toothbrushes and tablets.

In particular, look out for potential discounts on the iPhone 14 and Pixel 7. These phones are due to be succeeded by the iPhone 15 and Pixel 8 come October, so could see generous discounts applied.

Similarly, with the recent launch of Sony’s excellent WF-1000XM5 noise cancelling earbuds, we expect to see a price drop on the older WF-1000XM4 model – which still comes highly rated by our tech experts.

Best tech deals on Amazon right now

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £380, now £303.89, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Sony’s flagship headphones boast the best noise-cancelling of any we’ve tested, and this 20 per cent discount on the cans is great value. They feature in our round-up of the best wireless headphones, where we said “whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption – they never miss a beat”.

Google Pixel Watch: Was £339, now £209.54, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Google’s first true wearable is the natural choice of smartwatch for Pixel owners. Our Pixel Watch review praised its style and functionality, calling it “an excellent Android smartwatch with health tracking powered by Fitbit – the best fitness-tracking platform for most users – and it looks sleek and stylish on the wrist”. The watch has improved even more since launching: a recent feature update added SpO2 tracking for better sleep-quality measurements.

Ring video doorbell (2nd gen): Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ring)

Named the best overall buy in our video doorbell guide, our tester only had good things to say about this snazzy piece of home security. “There’s an HD camera, with really good feedback to your phone, the lag was very fractional – almost imperceptible, in fact – and it even has night vision,” they shared, adding, “It was an absolute breeze to install, too – DIY novices will be able to do it with no trouble.

“It enables you to talk to people on your doorstep through the easy-to-navigate app, even when you’re not at home,” they raved. The Ring video doorbell has 30 per cent off ahead of the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Fitbit Versa 4: Was £199.99, now £146, Amazon.co.uk

(Fitbit)

The Versa 4 appears in our round-up of the best Fitbits of 2023, and it’s easy to see why. Marketed as the “mass appeal smartwatch”, the fourth iteration of the Versa currently has 27 per cent off and offers almost everything you’d want from an everyday smartwatch and fitness tracker. “It looks great, performs excellently and doesn’t cost quite as much as a super-premium Fitbit like the Sense 2,” our writer said in their review.

