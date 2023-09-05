Best Amazon beauty deals to expect during October’s Prime Day event

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Get ready for another exciting shopping event, as Amazon’s prepping some more mega deals. While it may only be two months since we filled our shopping carts during July’s official Prime Day event, the online giant has confirmed another sales extravaganza for October.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days comes almost a year after Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, and it also breaks up the wait between now and Black Friday. While we’re not yet sure when the sales bonanza will take place, our expert shopping team is here to keep you posted on all the latest news as it lands.

In keeping with other discount days, we’re anticipating the sale will span across a 48-hour window and include all shopping categories from home appliances and Amazon devices to laptops, household essentials and more.

While these seasonal sales provide an ideal opportunity to purchase investment items like mattresses and TVs, you can also shop savvy with beauty deals by stocking up on favourites or trying new products while their prices are slashed.

So, whether your mascara is running out, you’ve got a pair of straighteners which have seen better days, or you could do with saving cash on a fresh bottle of perfume, here’s all we know about October’s Prime Day beauty deals.

When will Prime Day beauty deals begin?

While Amazon hasn’t yet confirmed when Prime Big Deal Days is set to start, we can hazard a guess based on previous years’ proceedings. The online retailer is partial to holding sales events on Tuesdays and Wednesdays around the same time of the month, as seen when Prime Day 2023 ran from 11-12 July, and during last October’s Prime Early Access sale which ran from Tuesday 11 October to Wednesday 12 October.

Based on this precedent, we’re currently wondering whether the upcoming Prime Day incarnation could run from Tuesday 10 October to Wednesday 11 October. Watch this space for updates though...

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day beauty deals?

Yes, just like July’s Prime Day event, you will need to have an Amazon Prime membership to bag the limited-time Prime Big Deal Days savings on offer. It costs £8.99 a month to have an Amazon Prime membership, and this gets you free next-day deliveries, Prime Video access and other benefits such as savings which aren’t available for other shoppers. Head over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page if you’d like to make the most of these perks by joining.

Alternatively, it’s worth knowing that Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial which you can sign up for nearer the event. However, you can’t have had an Amazon Prime membership during the past 12 months.

What to expect from Prime Day beauty deals in 2023

The Prime Day beauty deals we’re expecting to see include skincare buys and hair tool savings, as well as discounts across make-up, fragrance and more. To give us a steer, in previous Prime Day events we’ve seen lots of cult classic brands pop up, such as Elemis cleansing balm with a 32 per cent saving, up to 40 per cent off Olaplex, a 25 per cent saving on the TikTok-famous Hismile purple serum and the original ghd hair straightener being reduced to less than £90.

Last year’s best beauty deals in the UK

In July’s Prime Day 2023 we saw the Tik Tok favourite Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumiser reduced to under £30 (£44.39, Amazon.co.uk) and Shark’s style iQ ionic hair dryer sliced in price by 25 per cent to £149.99 (£179.99, Amazon.co.uk).

On the skincare front, Elemis sensitive cleansing facial wash had £10 off (£25.75, Amazon.co.uk) and CeraVe’s resurfacing retinol serum with ceramides and niacinamide came with a 26 per cent saving taking it down to £13.30 (£19.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Meanwhile, make-up deals included a 37 per cent discount on Rimmel London oh my gloss! lip gloss giving us change for a fiver (£6.29, Amazon.co.uk) and Maybelline’s New York lash sensational sky high mascara had £4 off (£8.60, Amazon.co.uk).

Best beauty deals on Amazon right now

BaByliss power smooth 2400W hair dryer: Was £38, now £23.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This frizz-busting ionic hair dryer currently comes with an equally smooth 37 per cent saving, taking its price down to less than £24. The styler has a drying power of 2,400W, three heat settings, two speed settings and a 2.2m power cord. Plus, integral ceramic technology offers extra smoothing help too.

While we’ve not tried this exact model, we named a similar BaByliss hair dryer best overall in our best hair dryers review round-up, where our tester said: “We found hair was less frizzy after using this machine, which has been designed with super-ionic technology.”

Buy now

Ultrasun face SPF30: Was £22, now £16.54, Amazon.co.uk

(Ultrasun)

SPF is an essential all-year-round, so we’re pleased to spot this 25 per cent saving. Ultrasun’s face SPF30 is an unscented, moisturising option which offers protection if your skin is prone to irritation. Key ingredients include antioxidants and it was formulated to help prevent sun allergies.

A tried and tested IndyBest buy, we included this product in our best SPF for sensitive skin guide. Our reviewer said they found “the lightweight lotion absorbed into skin rapidly” and “the water-resistant broad spectrum SPF is non-comedogenic” so it won’t block pores either.

Buy now

Rimmel London extra super lash volumising mascara: Was £4.99, now £3.65, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save a reasonable 27 per cent on the cost of this Rimmel mascara, meaning you can stock up on new make-up for less. The black mascara is designed to be curling and defining, and it’s been opthalmologically tested. Plus, vitamin E is included to help condition your lashes during wear.

While we’ve not tested this mascara in particular, we are big fans of Rimmel here at IndyBest. We included a similar product from the brand in our best mascaras round-up, which was named best budget option and our tester said: “You can always rely on Rimmel for affordable, effective and accessible wands.”

Buy now

Jimmy Choo flash eau de parfum: Was £46, now £27.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Jimmy Choo perfume currently comes with a 40 per cent saving, so you can bag a designer buy for less. The 50ml scent features fruity and floral fragrance notes including strawberry, pink pepper, tangerine, white lily and jasmine. Plus, its statement bottle would make an aesthetically pleasing addition to any shelf or dressing table too.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discount codes on beauty, try the links below:

Thinking ahead to the festive season? Here are the best beauty advent calendars to buy