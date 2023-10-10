Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Amazon’s third sale of the year is finally here, as the online giant’s Prime Day (or Prime Big Deal Days as the retailer is calling it – we know, it’s a mouthful) launched at midnight (Tuesday 10 October).

Seasoned deal hunters will associate autumn with the lead-up to Black Friday, but Amazon’s Prime Day-esque sale is your opportunity to bag a bargain now. Deals will continue to drop until the end of Wednesday 11 October, leaving shoppers a 48-hour window to make the most of the savings on offer.

The sale sees discounts on everything from home appliances (including air fryers, coffee machines and vacuums), mattresses and beauty to tech (think laptops, TVs and headphones), Apple products and Amazon devices – and our team of IndyBest experts are on hand to help you sift through the torrent of offers. Here, you’ll find the crème de la crème of Prime Day deals. Ready? Let’s shop.

Follow live: The best Amazon Prime Day deals as they drop

Best Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Echo pop: Was £44.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s a whopping 60 per cent off an Amazon Echo pop right now, taking its price down to less than £20. This Bluetooth smart speaker complete with Alexa can be used to stream music, set timers, ask random questions and much more. This current saving is available in all four colours – black, white, lavender and teal – so, you can shop according to your shade preference.

In our review of the Amazon Echo pop, our writer said: “The Echo pop is a fun, pretty cute-looking Alexa device with a slanting fabric speaker front and a plastic rear.” Plus, the sound quality is “decent for such a small device.”

Buy now

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £380, now £265.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Sony’s flagship headphones boast the best noise-cancelling of any we’ve tested, and this 30 per cent discount on the cans is great value. They feature in our round-up of the best wireless headphones, where our tester said “whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption – they never miss a beat”.

Buy now

LG OLED evo C3, 42in: Was £1,499.99, now £949, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With a saving of more than £500 for Prime Day, this is the cheapest the LG OLED evo C3 has ever been – making now the ideal time to buy it. The 42in screen and LG self-lit OLED evo allows for a picture-perfect viewing experience. Like any smart television, you can watch Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and all of your other favourite streaming services on it (if you have a subscription). Pick up the set while there’s 37 per cent off the price.

Buy now

Color Wow dream coat supernatural spray 200ml: Was £27, now £17.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Suffer from frizz in damp or humid weather? Our tester rated this Color Wow dream coat spray as best overall in our round-up of the best anti-frizzproducts, writing: “It made our hair feel silky soft and, best of all, strands stayed smooth with long-lasting results that lasted up to three washes – so you don’t have to use it as often as other frizz-fighting products.” Reduced by 35 per cent right now, simply spray it on after washing and dry with a hairdryer to seal each strand in a protective coating.

Buy now

Shark wandvac 2.0 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £179.99, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This sleek, compact Shark handheld vacuum cleaner is designed for quick clean-ups. Now reduced by £50, it has 15 minutes of run-time and two attachments to get into crevices and to clean up pet hair. In our review of the wandvac, our tester praised how easy it was to use, writing: “It’s impressively lightweight and tactile – meaning we could easily hold it above our heads to get light fittings, picture rails, and so on.”

Buy now

Ninja foodi dual zone digital air fryer: Was £219.99, now £151.05, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A very similar Ninja model made it into our round-up of the best air fryers, where it was praised for being the best luxury air fryer. Now, you can nab this particular model with a 27 per cent discount in the Big Deal Days sale. Roomy enough to whip up portions for up to six people, it counts air frying, roasting, baking, reheating and even dehydrating among its functions. What’s more, there are two zones for rustling up different foods at the same time, which is sure to take some of the hassle out of dinner time.

Buy now

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner: Was £379.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re after a model from Shark, you can save £150 on this cordless model from the brand thanks to this Big Deal Days discount. Its anti-hair wrap technology will be an excellent feature when it comes to cleaning households with pets, and it boasts LED headlights and a run time of up to an hour. And, the wand of the vacuum cleaner can bend to clean low-level areas that might otherwise be difficult to access, while the appliance comes with a motorised pet tool, a crevice tool, and a multi-surface tool.

Buy now

Google Pixel watch: Was £339, now £238.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Google’s first true wearable is the natural choice of smartwatch for Pixel owners, and now it can be yours for less, as there’s 30 per cent off at Amazon. Our reviewer praised the watch’s style and functionality, calling it an “excellent Android smartwatch with health-tracking powered by Fitbit – the best fitness-tracking platform for most users – and it looks sleek and stylish on the wrist.” The watch has improved even more since launching: a recent feature update added blood-oxygen tracking for better sleep-quality measurements.

Buy now

Ninja foodi health grill and air fryer AG551UK: Was £269.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer brands around, and this model currently comes with a saving of nearly 30 per cent. There are six cooking functions to choose between – air fry, grill, bake, roast and dehydrate. A 3.8l basket joins the 3.8l cooking pot, offering plenty of space to whizz up tasty dishes. You’ll find a cleaning brush inside for practicality and a recipe booklet for culinary inspiration.

Buy now

Echo buds (2nd gen): Was £129.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s no better time to invest in a pair of Amazon’s popular Echo earbuds as the retailer has reduced them by a huge 65 per cent. The budget buds feature Alexa voice control, active noise cancelling and a built-in microphone. As for battery life, it’s touted as strong – there are five hours of playback on a single charge, and the case gives you two extra charges, totalling 15 hours of playback. More lightweight than the predecessor, they are sweat-resistant and fine in light rain. Plus, there are four earbud sizes and two wing tip sizes, so you can choose the best fit for your ears, making for more comfortable wear.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine by Magimix, silver: Was £200, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Scoop up a saving of more than £120 on a Nespresso coffee machine in the Big Deal Days sale. This model can make coffees in four different cup sizes, operates with just the touch of a button and features automatic coffee pod ejection. Billed for heating up in 40 seconds, it’s suitable for using with all of Nespresso’s vertuo capsules, whether you prefer your morning brew iced, steaming or flavoured.

Buy now

Oral-B iO4 electric toothbrush: Was £240, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This electric toothbrush earned itself a spot in our round-up of the best, with our tester dubbing it the best cheap Oral-B toothbrush. Thanks to this Amazon deal, it’s now even more budget-friendly. The brush features different modes for daily cleaning, whitening, sensitive and super sensitive, and there’s a pressure sensor to let you know when to brush harder or more gently. In our review, our tester said it “pares things back to basics with a simple power button for switching between modes”.

Buy now

Finish ultimate infinity shine dishwasher tablets, pack of 80: Was £26, now £12.35, Amazon.co.uk

(Finish)

Household essentials are a fairly boring purchase, but to make it a little better, this pack of 80 dishwasher tablets is now half-price. According to the brand, these tablets are three fast-dissolving chambers that should help tackle the toughest stains even during your dishwasher’s eco-cycle.

Buy now

Garmin forerunner 55 watch: Was £179.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

An excellent running watch for beginners, or anyone looking to graduate from a Fitbit, the Garmin Forerunner 55 is an affordable entry into the world of fitness wearables. It features a built-in GPS tracker and can store hundreds of hours of music and podcasts, meaning you can leave your phone at home.

Buy now

iRobot roomba s9+ robot vacuum: Was £1,229, now £681.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of the models we featured in our round-up of the best robot vacuum cleaners, iRobot’s roomba s9+ can be snapped up with a discount of more than £500. In our review, it was dubbed the best robot vacuum cleaner for pet hair, and our tester found it was “noticeably better at picking up dust, dirt and pet hair than any other robot vacuum” they tested. Its D-shape design means it “can get right into corners to clean every last inch of your floor.” Expect features such as voice controls, keep-out zones and scheduling, too.

Buy now

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £11.99, now £8.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Maybelline)

A product that has garnered millions of views on TikTok, Maybelline’s lash sensational mascara has achieved cult status in the world of beauty and now you can snap it up for less. In our review of the mascara, our tester said: “It’s easy to master and once you have you’ll love how it can catch every single lash, and even get to those annoying teeny tiny ones. Our short, straight lashes have truly never looked so elongated and fanned out. You can believe the hype.”

Buy now

KitchenAid classic stand mixer, 4.3l: Was £499, now £328.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If the new series of The Great British Bake Off has captured your imagination, now is your chance to save more than 30 per cent on KitchenAid’s cult stand mixer. In our review of the similar artisan model, our tester said: “When it comes to stand mixers, KitchenAid is practically iconic.” Praising the “real force behind the machine” as well as its impressive performance, they said their “egg whites reached soft peaks in mere moments”. A forever investment, “there’s no major downsides with this machine.”

Buy now

Bose QuietComfort 45 noise cancelling headphones: Was £319.95, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Bose’s QuietComfort 45 are some of our favourite pairs of wireless headphones, with our reviewer calling them the best pair of cans for relaxing before bed. “Easy to set up and pair via Bluetooth, while the sound quality is impeccable so you can really focus on a playlist or meditation and zone out of external noise,” our writer said. Even better, you can currently save a hefty discount on these noise-cancelling headphones this Prime Day.

Buy now

Simba hybrid mattress topper: Was £399, now £259.35, Amazon.co.uk

(Simba)

If you’re looking to upgrade your current mattress, try Simba’s hybrid mattress topper. If you need more convincing beyond the current discount, it landed a spot in our review of the best mattress toppers, so it’s one that you can trust. It was awarded four and a half stars out of five, with our tester noting that it provides a “ridiculous level of both comfort and support”.

Buy now

Tefal easy fry precision two-in-one air fryer and grill: Was £139.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Tefal)

If you’ve been eyeing up an air fryer for a while but are yet to invest, now’s the time, as this model is currently reduced by 50 per cent. Tefal’s model boasts a 4.2l capacity, eight cooking programs and a grill function for all your culinary needs. Saving you both time and energy, you’ll be able to rustle up everything from crispy chips and juicy burgers to grilled halloumi and vegetables.

Buy now

Lego 10311 icons orchid set: Was £44.99, now £29.89 Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reflecting the stems, blooms, roots and leaves of orchids, Lego’s floral bundle features six large flowers and two newly opened flowers. Perfect for displaying as you would a fresh bouquet, the set is complete with a blue vase. Right now, you can save nearly 30 per cent.

Buy now

Arlo essential wireless video doorbell camera: Was £179.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s 44 per cent off this Arlo essential wireless video doorbell, which features a unique viewing angle and wide 180-degree field of view, so you’ll have no trouble seeing who’s at your door and what packages they might have left outside. With a siren included, any intruders will trigger an automatic alarm, thanks to motion detection, while the built-in speaker and microphone allow easy two-way conversation. Visuals should be clear, thanks to 1,080px HD video with HDR and night vision, and you can opt for mains or rechargeable battery power.

Buy now

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or video games, try one of these codes:

Find more stellar savings in our home appliances, tech and beauty guides

Sign up to IndyBest’s new money-saving newsletters