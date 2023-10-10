Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon’s third Prime Day sale of the year is underway with discounts on everything from home appliances (including air fryers, coffee machines and vacuums) and mattresses to beauty, tech (think laptops, TVs and headphones), Apple products and Amazon devices.

Our eagle-eyed team is on hand throughout the event to bring you all the best savings and the latest deal we’ve spotted is one you won’t want to miss.

If you’re a fitness lover who wants to keep the motivation going through the winter months, we’ve found a fantastic deal on one of the best running watches we’ve tested: the Fitbit versa 4, which is currently on sale near to its lowest ever price at £159.

This isn’t the first time that this particular smartwatch has received a massive price cut. In January 2023, the versa 4 had a £30 discount applied to coincide with the New Year fitness kick, followed by a further reduction in February, taking it to £164.93. However, this is the lowest we’ve seen it drop.

Keep reading below for everything you need to know about the impressive deal.

Fitbit Versa 4: Was £199.99, now £159, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Appearing in our round-up of the best running watches of 2023, the Fitbit Versa 4 is ideal for anyone looking for 24/7 health monitoring on top of specific workout tracking.

The biggest advantage of the Fitbit Versa 4 over an Apple Watch is the Fitbit’s enormous battery life. With typical use you’ll get about six days out of a single charge, meaning you can track your health metrics round the clock without running out of juice.

Fitbit is owned by Google, but the devices are still compatible with iPhones and Android devices. You also get Google Wallet and Google Maps direction on your wrist, plus calls and texts, though you’ll need to have your phone nearby for the full smartwatch functionality.

The Fitbit app is one of the best fitness platforms around, and uses an “active minutes” scoring system to gauge your fitness levels over time. Active minutes take into account the intensity of a workout as well as its duration to give you a more accurate overview of your daily exertion. Fitbit Premium also unlocks extra insights, such as a readiness score that advises you on when to rest and when it’s time to work out.

Buy now

