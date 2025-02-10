Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If I could only use one piece of fitness kit for the rest of my life, it would be the kettlebell. Why? Because its versatility knows no bounds, and it’s incredibly effective at making you faster, fitter and stronger.

“You can stick a kettlebell in the corner of any room in your house and you have a whole gym,” legendary kettlebell coach Dan John tells The Independent. “You can get your cardio work done, your mobility work done, your flexibility work done and increase your strength. It’s a one-stop shop for training.”

Newcomers to strength training can see incredible progress with just three beginner kettlebell exercises – the swing, goblet squat and Turkish get-up – while advanced lifters might build explosive moves like cleans and snatches into a challenging complex. Whatever your level, all you need is a kettlebell or two – that’s where I come in.

I’ve tested a selection of the best kettlebells on the market, from cast iron customers to competition-ready ‘bells and tech-heavy digital options, all in the name of helping you find one that fits your needs. Below, you can find a list of my favourites, and a brief breakdown of the perfect prospective buyer for each one.

How I tested the best kettlebells

Kettlebells are versatile by nature, so I tested them in a range of ways. Firstly, I used each one for what coach Dan John calls “the best single kettlebell workout” – a challenging cocktail of kettlebell swings, goblet squats and press-ups. Next, I used them for a selection of strength and muscle-building exercises such as squats, deadlifts, rows and overhead presses. And finally, I tried using them for a variety of loaded carries.

Beyond this, I also incorporated them into my weekly workout routine, using them for everything from leg-strengthening front rack Bulgarian split squats to the mobility-boosting windmill exercise.

The kettlebells that made it into this list showed good versatility, ergonomics and durability throughout these tests. They fitted comfortably into a front rack position (between the front of the shouler and the forearm), which is pivotal for many kettlebell exercises like overhead presses and cleans, and didn’t show signs of wear and tear from regular use.

The best kettlebells for 2025 are: