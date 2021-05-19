Weights have long ruled the roost when it comes to strength training. In comparison to the mighty dumbbell, it can be hard to see how the resistance band (you know, those flaccid, coloured things at the bottom of your gym bag) could ever compare. But while they may be small and unassuming, resistance bands can really pack a punch.

Used originally for muscle rehabilitation, resistance bands have experienced something of a comeback in recent years. And it’s not hard to see why. Buy the right ones and you can work pretty much every muscle group, from building strength in your quads and glutes, to stabilising your core and toning your biceps.

In fact, resistance bands now enable users to do quality workouts at home, not only building muscle but also helping to improve your coordination and motor control. And they are often more affordable than weights, with many sets and bands costing less than £20.

If you’re looking to buy a resistance band, the first thing to consider is what you want to use it for. If you’re focusing on your lower body, then a simple loop band will work perfectly well. However, if you want to spice things up or mix your upper and lower body sessions, you need a longer band (or set of bands or tubes) that can do both.

It sounds obvious but it is also important to remember that resistance bands come in different resistances. Most brands offer several different “weights” – from light to extra heavy – so it can be easy to progress or buy different resistances for different muscle groups.

To help you make your decision, we’ve tested resistance bands from across the market. From simple bands, to sets which include door anchors (and even one which anchors to yourself), we can guarantee that you’ll find something that suits your workout.

Meglio resistance band tubing set Meglio focuses on core fitness and rehabilitation, with its resistance bands used by the NHS to help people back to health. We tested the brand’s 11-piece set and found it was incredibly versatile, with five resistance tubes, effective ankle straps and an attachment for your door, which acts as an anchor for upper body push and pull exercises. The latex tubes total 100lbs (that’s 45kg in new money) and increase in even increments from 10lbs (4.5kg) to 30lbs (13.6kg), making it easy to progress and test yourself. Although the resistance tubes aren’t marked with a kg equivalent, they are different colours, making it easier to spot the one you want. Meglio has various exercise videos on its YouTube channel too, as well as yoga, foam roller guides, and other workout videos. There’s also a sheet with a few easy-to-follow exercises, in case your wifi drops out, as well as a handy carry bag. This set is both high quality and affordable – we couldn’t recommend it more. Buy now £ 19.99 , Meglio {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sundried stretch fabric non-slip resistance band Sundried is well known for its high quality and affordable activewear – so we were unsurprised to find out that its accessories are also top-notch. The brand’s simple and effective resistance band has quickly become our go-to training partner on leg days. Providing high resistance, it is perfect if you’re looking to activate your hips or glutes, or if you want to modify some familiar exercises to help take your training to the next level. This resistance band is also the perfect combination of style and substance; the super soft fabric meant our skin wasn’t irritated, while the non-rubber design means it is virtually unbreakable. We used it during glute bridges, donkey kicks, deadlifts and during many, many crab walks, and found it stayed in place and didn’t twist or distract us at all. It can also be easily stored in your gym bag or tucked in your pocket ready for an outdoor workout. Honestly, we can’t fault it! Buy now £ 7 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Decathlon strength training resistance band glute band Decathlon is one of our go-to brands for high quality and affordable accessories – and this resistance band is a good case in point. Designed specifically for lower body workouts, the wide 8cm band is both robust and versatile. It includes a comfortable fabric cover, which stops it from pinching your skin or distracting you from your workout by twisting mid squat. We loved the fact the pack insert included 10 exercises (from fire hydrants to single leg glute bridges) to help us get going and provide some inspiration. While we tested the lightest band, which has the lowest feeling of resistance, there are two other lengths available (medium and hard), which are the same design and similarly priced. Buy now £ 5.99 , Decathlon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Myprotein resistance bands Myprotein’s resistance bands are the perfect antidote to the monotony of lockdown 3.0. At a whopping 208cm long, we found the brand’s bands were more versatile than a lot of the other one-piece products on the market. We used them to warm up and stretch out ahead of our long training runs and add extra load to key strength exercises, from squats to deadlifts and assisted pull-ups. You get two pairs in a pack, making them very good value for money, and there are three different bands available from light grey (which add 2-16kg resistance) to dark grey (which add 23-54kg). We think you’d be hard pushed to damage or snap these bands and have seen no wear and tear in the weeks we’ve been using them. Buy now £ 11.99 , Myprotein {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Amazon MyFit resistance band set A “resistance workout revolution” is the bold claim made by MyFit, which has created a versatile exercise band set. So, how does it work? For £24.99, you get five different bands with resistance levels from 5kg to 18kg. We found it easy to attach them to the handles and ankle straps, and used multiple bands to increase the resistance. In fact, they total an impressive 55kg if you use them all, which is higher than most other products on the market. There’s also an attachment that you can fix to a closed door, which is great for push and pull exercises for your upper body. Not sure how to use them? Don’t worry, there’s an app for that, which is actually a webpage that you can save on your phone’s home screen (it will show you how) but the result is the same. It has dozens of videos of individual exercises to try, and we’re told there are combo videos coming soon, so you can easily follow MyFit’s home-workout gurus. Back in stock from Friday 12 February. Buy now £ 24.99 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Beachbody control track If you’re missing the gym and want to take your home workout to the next level, Beachbody’s control track is a no-brainer. This product can be easily attached to one of your doors, with a clever tracking system and moveable anchor point so you can test your muscles from multiple angles. We tested this during lockdown 3.0 and found we could carry out a pretty tasty full-body session, using the control track’s versatility to move seamlessly from upper to lower body and adjusting the height to suit our build perfectly. You do need a bit more patience while setting this one up, but the brand’s instructions are easy to follow and we haven’t had any issues with the track slipping or moving during exercises. Two resistance bands – a light 15lb (7kg) one and a slightly heavier 20lb (9kg) one – are included as standard, as well as two sets of handles so you can change between the weights easily. This is a bit more expensive than some of the other products on the market – but we think it’s definitely worth saving the pennies for. Buy now £ 79.94 , Beachbody {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} EX-BELT resistance band belt Every so often, a product comes along and you wonder how on earth no one thought of it before. Enter the EX-BELT – an innovative piece of kit which combines resistance bands with an adjustable belt. We couldn’t wait to get our hands on it – and are pleased to report it’s just as good as it sounds. Designed to fit around your waist, the belt can be set up in seconds, with a quick-release clip and two stainless-steel D-rings to attach your chosen resistance bands to. We incorporated the EX-BELT into HIIT workouts, daily runs and boxercise, moving between different bands (there are four available from light to extra heavy) to increase the levels of resistance. We found its portable style allowed us to add resistance to a greater variety of exercises, as well as making our workouts more effective. Plus, the brand’s Instagram feed is full of inspiration, so whether you are looking for a lower, upper or full-body workout, there’s an option for everyone. Buy now £ 20 , EX-BELT {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Everyone Active mini resistance band For a great set of mini resistance bands, this is it. These simple bands from Everyone Active might take you back to basics – but they’ll still get your glutes burning in no time. Available in four strengths from light to extra heavy, we tested the medium (or green) band, using it to warm up before our evening runs and Zoom HIIT classes. We found it offered more resistance than we were expecting and was particularly good for squats, leg raises and glute bridges, as well as hip-opening exercises such as clamshells. Made from latex, this band can get twisted and does move around a little. At such a low price, we think it offers great value and easy progression for anyone looking to move on to the heavier bands. Buy now £ 3.99 , Everyone Active {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Resistance bands Resistance bands have certainly come a long way in the past decade. We loved Meglio’s versatile and affordable resistance tube set, which has quickly become a main feature in our home gym (read: spare bedroom). However, there are plenty of other great options on the market – from Sundried’s classic resistance band to the innovative EX-BELT. And if you’re unsure what to do with your resistance band, have a look on YouTube or Instagram as there are some super workouts for you to try, no matter what your level. As gyms remain closed we’ve also put together a list of all the exercise equipment you need to get the most out of your home workout

