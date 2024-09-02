Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Find a bag that will go the distance with you, no matter your training routine
When you start working out, your gym bag is usually fairly sparse: a water bottle and a sweat towel suffice for most sessions. But as time passes and your interest in fitness grows, this can very quickly change.
If you’re like us, your bag is likely now jam-packed with lifting straps, resistance bands, protein shakers, meal prep boxes and more, meaning you need more than an old bag for life to stash your kit. Luckily, the best gym bags offer a seamless solution to this problem.
A decent gym bag will offer ample space for storing an assortment of weightlifting paraphernalia, and plenty of pockets so you don’t have to dig around for hours to find what you want. Some even have a padded laptop sleeve so you can carry your work gear safely too. But not all gym bags have been created equal.
To help you find the right one, we’ve tested some of the top options on the market during our daily gym trips – and we don’t travel light. From this hands-on experience, we’ve selected our top 13, with options to suit every lifestyle – from commuters and budget buyers to all-the-gear heroes. So strap in and scroll down to see which gym bag fits your fitness needs and which you should invest in.
The list of things you might be taking to the gym these days is a lot longer than it used to be. So, we crammed every bag with kit to test its utility, functionality and comfort, and then saw how easily we could access everything without having to litter the floor of the changing room. Here’s how the best bags fared.
When it comes to packing a gym bag, everyone is different. Not only will the time of day you go to the gym affect what you bring with you, but also the type of exercise you plan on doing – there’s no need to bring goggles if you plan on lifting weights or extra equipment if your gym is fully stocked. But there are some essentials no one should head to the gym without:
Of course, you may have some other essentials that you personally can’t head to the gym without. Be that your weightlifting gloves or dip belt, a spare change of clothes or your protein powder/shaker. Some people like to bring their own resistance bands, lifting straps and other accessories too, but the good news is you can tailor any gym bag to fit your needs.
According to Nike, “a medium-sized bag will suffice for most gym-goers”, and they recommend a size of around 30-40l. This should be plenty big enough to hold a pair of trainers, change of clothes, water bottle, small toiletries and a few other gym accessories such as gloves or wristbands.
However, should you need to pack in more kit – for example, a protein powder/shaker, the weightligting gloves or belt mentioned above, or even your work laptop – then a bag that’s at least 50l should give you more flexibility. Ultimately, though, you need to find what works best for you.
Offering plenty of compartments for all the necessary kit, along with separation within the bag for quarantining your sweaty gear after a particularly brutal spinning class, the Under Armour project rock duffle backpack will transport your belongings with ease and will, hopefully, inspire Dwayne Johnson levels of gym commitment. If your bag needs to double up as a commuter or weekend bag, then something stylish with a laptop sleeve, like the Stubbleandco backpack might be better suited. However if you favour a duffel style, you can’t go wrong with the Brasilia duffel bag from Nike.
