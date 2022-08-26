9 best waterproof watches for swimming, surfing and diving

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to waterproof watches, you want something that has the ability to withstand the extreme pressures of travelling far below the water’s surface – as well as travelling as fast as possible on top of it – without breaking. So it’s particularly important to pay attention to exactly how waterproof it really is.

In the watch industry, the term “water resistant” refers to how long watches can handle water pressure. Usually measured in atmospheres (ATMs) or depths, water-resistance levels typically range from 3 ATM (30m) to 20 ATM (200m).

Remember, watches that are equipped for swimming or diving are still only water-resistant up to a certain point and there’s always a risk of moisture leaking into the case.

It’s also worth noting that we’d consider most adult waterproof watches unisex. If, however, you have a slim wrist or don’t like wearing particularly heavy watches, we suggest you pick a women-specific watch instead.

How we tested

We tested the following watches in the local lido, at the lake, on the sea and in the shower – so whether you’re a swimmer, surfer or sailor, you can take the plunge with one of these submersibles and know it won’t let you down.

The best waterproof watches for 2022 are:

Garmin fēnix 6 pro solar edition Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 Water resistance: 10 ATM (up to 100m) We think it’s fair to say that the Garmin fēnix 6 is one of the best multi-sport smartwatches money can buy. It tracks just about every water sport you can think of – from pool to open water swimming, diving, paddleboarding, kayaking, sailing, powerboating or just relaxing by the pool. The pro solar edition also works with surfline sessions, so if you’re out catching waves wearing your Garmin, it creates a video of every wave you ride in front of a Surfline camera, so you can watch them back later and see how you did. The only problem? It comes with a huge price tag. Buy now £819.99 Buy.garmin.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Wahoo elemnt rival multisport GPS watch Best: For triathletes Rating: 9/10 Water resistance: 5 ATM (up to 50m) This all-singing, all-dancing multisports watch is ideal for triathletes who want a watch that not only tracks run-specific training and long cycle rides but also offers accurate data in the pool. It’s simple to use, simple to see and simple to track. It’s headline feature, however, is that when racing, you don’t even have to press any buttons in between discipline as it automatically detects once you’re out of the water and in transition. Despite the big-ish screen, it’s actually a lot more lightweight than we originally thought and the silicone strap is both comfortable and easy to adjust for smaller wrists. Buy now £299.99 UK.wahoofitness.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Polar vantage M2 Best: For open water swimming Rating: 7/10 Water resistance: 3 ATM (up to 30m) We found the Polar watches were the most accurate when it came to open water swimming – either in the lake or the sea. Using GPS it calculates pace and distance during your swim and also records your average and maximum stroke rates (how many strokes you take per minute) when swimming freestyle. But we wouldn’t recommend using it in the pool – it doesn’t seem to recognise drills or kicking with a kickboard, and tumble-turning at the wall seems to trip it up even more. Buy now £259 Polar.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Garmin swim 2 Best: For pool swimming Rating: 7/10 Water resistance: 5 ATM (up to 50m) These days, pretty much every smartwatch is water-resistant and can handle a dip in the pool. But some are way better than others at tracking your swims accurately. The Garmin swim 2 records distance, pace, stroke count, stroke type and swimming efficiency – you can also set the watch to auto rest, so when you take a breather at the end of the lane, it doesn’t add time onto your splits. All you need to do is tell it the size of the pool you’re swimming in and you’re ready to go. We particularly liked the slim profile of this watch – others we tried were a little too on the clunky side and created extra drag in the water, but this Garmin felt almost unnoticeable. For the forgetful, it’s also really useful for uploading your swim set onto, so you can see whether you’ve got 6 x 200m freestyle or 4 x 100m IM next, without having to remember. Buy now £219.99 Buy.garmin.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Nixon siren watch Best: For surfing Rating: 8/10 Water resistance: 10 ATM (up to 100m) Made from ocean plastics, this is a cool-looking watch – so its tagline: “where beach meets street” feels very apt. Delivering tidal information for your local surf break, this watch is a dream for surfers. The custom digital display includes functions such as time of day (12 hours or 24 hours), date, calendar, basic and future tide. There’s also timers with a final countdown clock known as a 60-second “send” notification – so you know when to start paddling for that wave. We love the candy coloured straps, too – particularly the pale pink and aqua. Buy now £115 Nixon.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Accurist sports watch Best: For adventurers Rating: 8/10 Water resistance: 20 ATM (up to 200m) This bold, bright orange hue was made with adventures in mind. Featuring a shockproof silicone strap and tough stainless steel case to protect the watch from any bumps, we found the grippy, breathable band stayed put when swimming, paddle boarding and kayaking. For under £90 it’s great value for money in terms of quality and even though it’s on the larger size, the watch doesn’t feel too heavy. Plus, with 200m of waterproofing, this watch is ideal for divers, too. Buy now £97.99 Accurist.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Luminox navy Seal Best: For night swimmers Rating: 8/10 Water resistance: 20 ATM (up to 200m) The idea of swimming in the dark can be a little frightening to some. But luckily, the Swiss brand Luminox creates robust watches with self-powered built-in illumination. So even if you’re swimming or diving in the depths of the ocean at 200m, the innovative self-illumination technology – “always visible” – will help you keep track of the time at any depth. Designed for the US navy Seals, this watch is one tough timepiece. We think the hard-wearing black-in-black dial is particularly smart. Buy now £379 UK.luminox.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Casio unisex vintage digital chronograph resin strap watch Best: Value for money Rating: 7/10 Water resistance: Splash resistant Not just for kids, this Casio is a classic for a reason. It’s simple, durable, and does what it says on the tin. Featuring a digital display, stopwatch, alarm and a microlight, this original timepiece is suitable for every occasion – and we love the vibrant pink tone. Of course, with the low price comes low water protection, so while it’s fine to wear out on a speed boat or yacht, we wouldn’t recommend using it for a long-distance swim. Buy now £24.90 Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Apple Watch Series 6 Best: For iPhone users Rating: 9/10 Water resistance: 5 ATM (up to 50m) If you’re an Apple user, their latest smartwatch doesn’t disappoint. With too many perks to list here – waterproof wise, it can log swimming in a pool (including calories, laps and distance using the built-in accelerometer) or open water and auto-identify your stroke. The screen locks once you start a swim workout (to prevent any water damage) and we like how light it felt on our wrists in the water. But, while Apple claims it’s “perfect for swimming, surfing or water-balloon fights” that’s not the sole reason you should get this watch. It’s fab for fitness tracking in general and offers every health insight you could think of – from sleep to blood oxygen. Buy now £369 Apple.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}