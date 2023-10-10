Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Yes, Amazon Prime Day is back once again with discounts on home appliances, mattresses, beauty and more. The online giant really is giving us the gift of some unrivalled deals (both Ninja’s air fryer and Revlon’s Dyson airwrap alternative have been reduced to the lowest price) – and this Olaplex deal has gone straight into our basket.

The much-loved haircare brand claims to have developed the perfect formula for restoring damaged hair – meaning its usually pricey formulas are always big hits during sale events.

The brand’s cult no.3 hair perfector proved particularly popular during the Prime Day sale in July – and luckily for those who missed out on the offer, we’ve spotted the hair product has been discounted even further for the October Prime Big Deal Days event.

A tried and tested IndyBest favourite, the at-home treatment is currently reduced by almost 50 per cent. If you’re looking to save your barnet and your budget, read on for the full lowdown.

Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £17.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

For those who don’t know, Olaplex’s No.3 hair perfector is the cult classic brand’s bestseller – and the original at-home treatment.

Created for weekly use on damp locks, it’s a treatment designed to strengthen and repair hair strand bonds. Whether your ‘do is prone to strand weakness or you have damage from overdoing it with heat styling, this product is said to help with both the look and feel of hair. These are some bold claims, but we’ve tested them first-hand here at IndyBest, with seriously impressive results.

We reviewed the hair perfector as part of a full tried and tested Olaplex product round-up, where our writer rated it a strong nine out of 10. They said the perfector “worked wonders on our split ends and made our hair visibly more shiny,” before adding that use alongside the Olaplex No.0 intensive bond building hair treatment (was £28, now £19.95, Amazon.co.uk) is recommended for even stronger strands.

Our reviewer underlined the noticeable haircare results Olaplex No.3 delivered, saying that they “found it to be a really effective at-home solution, so much so, we’d go as far as to say it produced results that were far better than other at-home treatments we’ve used in the past.”

That’s high praise indeed, making this Olaplex deal even more appealing for our dry summer strands.

