Famed for selling cult beauty products – hence the name – Cult Beauty is one of the best online retailers for top make-up brands and skincare saviours alike. And the Cult Beauty Cyber Monday sale is certainly exciting for beauty lovers.

Stocking Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, Glow Recipe and more, there truly is something to suit every skin type and tone. Whether you’re looking to grab miniatures for a winter getaway or buy your Christmas gift sets, you don’t have to look much further than the seemingly limitless range of products on the site.

To make things a little easier, the online retailer has a blanket Cyber Monday discount, offering 25 per cent across almost everyskincare,make-up, body care and haircare product.

So, whether you’re already part of the #CultCommunity, want to get a head start on Christmas shopping, or just fancy treating yourself to a new eyeshadow stick, Cult Beauty’s Cyber Monday may well be your first port of call. Keep reading to see the savings that we’ve marked as the most important ones to know.

Best Cult Beauty Cyber Monday deals

Cult Beauty Advent calendar 2023: Was £225, now £200, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cult Beauty)

Yes, a saving of just £25 is small, but for an incredibly in-demand product, we’ll take any discount we can get. With 39 products sitting inside, 20 of which are full-size, the calendar is worth more than £1,000. And you can expect to unwrap hero products from Augustinus Bader, 111 Skin and Hourglass, so it’s definitely one for luxury lovers. Our deputy editor reviewed the calendar and praised it for being an “impressive option” and “one of the best”.

Buy now

Augustinus Bader the shampoo: Was £41, now £30.75, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cult Beauty)

With 25 per cent off a whole host of luxury Augustinus Bader products, you can pick up this IndyBest tried-and-tested shampoo for less. When we reviewed it, our tester said: “Our strands are usually quite limp and heavy, but we noticed they felt lighter and lifted from the root after just one wash.” If you fancy trying it for yourself, now’s the time to do it.

Buy now

Escentric Molecules, molecule 01, portable: Was £50, now £37.50, Culbeauty.co.uk

(Cult Beauty)

This Escentric Molecules scent is certainly popular this Cyber Monday and, dropping down to under £40, it’s easy to see why. Cult Beauty describes it as a “smooth operator” thanks to its subtle woody scent that’s said to combine with your natural pheromones, making it smell different on every single person.

Buy now

Hourglass veil hydrating skin tint: Was £49, now £41.65, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cult Beauty )

Combining skincare benefits with make-up attributes, this Hourglass skin tint is said to be quite the standout beauty buy. Available in 18 shades, the blend of hyaluronic acid, plant-based squalane and meadowfoam seed oil all help to boost the skin barrier while hydrating with a dewy swipe of colour.

Buy now

Glow Recipe watermelon glow PHA + BHA pore-tight toner: Was £31, now £23.25, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cult Beauty)

Glow Recipe products are must-haves for many, so a saving of 25 per cent is pretty impressive. Inside this pretty pink bottle is a potent mix of watermelon extract, five weights of hyaluronic acid (to get into every layer of the skin), hydroxy acid to eat away dead skin cells and beta hydroxy acid to battle blackheads. It’s called Glow Recipe for a reason.

Buy now

Paula’s Choice skin perfecting 2% BHA liquid exfoliant: Was £35, now £26.25, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cult Beauty)

Paula’s Choice BHA exfoliant is one of the brand’s bestselling products, so seeing a saving of nearly £10 is quite the bargain. We’re big fans of it here at IndyBest and in our review of the best Paula’s Choice products, our writer said that after using the product for just two days, they “started to see signs of smoother, brighter skin with less visible pores and fine lines and these results only improved the longer we used it”. A must-have.

Buy now

Dr Dennis Gross skincare DRX spectralite eyecare max pro device: Was £199, now £149.25, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cult Beauty)

The Cult Beauty Cyber Monday sale is a great chance to save on big ticket items as well as topping up your everyday essentials. So, a saving of 25 per cent on this LED eye mask is sure to go down a treat. Our beauty editor included a very similar model from the brand in their best LED face mask guide. “If you’re slightly claustrophobic, aren’t a fan of the full-face masks, or want to focus on the eye area only, then this LED mask may be the one for you,” they wrote.

Buy now

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian crush cheirosa 62 perfume mist: Was £22, now £16.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cult Beauty)

As Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian bum bum cream was such a success, the brand then brought out a range of low-priced perfume mists. This option combines pistachio, almond, jasmine and sandalwood mixed in with salted caramel accord to give it that holiday scent.

Buy now

Watch: What’s inside the Lookfantastic beauty box

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood contour wand: Was £30, now £25.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cult Beauty)

Despite many a dupe of this contour wand coming out in recent years, Charlotte Tilbury is the OG creator. Combining a lightweight, dewy, buildable formula with an easy to use soft head, this make-up must have is perfect for both beginners and aficionados.

Buy now

Color Wow dream coat supernatural spray: Was £27, now £20.25, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cult Beauty)

You may have spotted this Color Wow cop being used by the likes of Kim Kardashian, which tells us that it’s a top brand to buy. Said to make your hair almost waterproof, it works to reduce frizz, enhance shine and keep strands looking straight for longer.

Buy now

Slip silk pillowcase, charcoal: Was £110, now £55, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cult Beauty)

Another 50 per cent off heavy hitter is this versatile and chic pillowcase from Slip, which landed a spot in our review of the best silk pillowcases. Our tester voted it best for smoothing hair and said they were amazed that they “didn’t see fluffed-up strands or flyaway frizz” anymore. They added that it made their look and feel softer. We spend a third of our life in bed- so put that time to good use by looking out for your hair and skin.

Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk beautifying lip and cheek secrets (worth £62): Was £43, now £36.55, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cult Beauty)

Pillow talk needs very little introduction, being the long-time bestselling lipstick shade within the Charlotte Tilbury range. So, if you’re a fan of the popular product, you’re sure to love this steal. This set, which includes a pillow talk matte revolution lipstick, beauty light wand, collagen lip bath and lip cheat, is now even more tempting with this saving.

Buy now

Herlum copa dew oil: Was £29, now £21.75, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cult Beauty)

For a dewy glow, look no further than Herlum’s heavenly, lightweight oil. Its hero ingredient, copaiba oil, is known in Brazil for its healing properties. Combined with a luxurious mix of rosehip and buriti oils, this product is nourishing – you can even use it in your bath.

Buy now

111Skin nac Y2 recovery mask: Was £115, now £58, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cult Beauty)

High-end skincare just got that bit more affordable thanks to Cultbeauty’s Cyber Monday sale. 111Skin comes from the glamour and luxury of Harley street, providing clinical expertise and innovative formulas to perfect your skin. This mask works hard at reducing irritation, redness and oxidative stress, as well as to rejuvenate the skin’s tone and reduce fine lines and wrinkles, all while strengthening the skin’s natural barriers against external aggressors. Plus you can have all of this skincare goodness for half off!

Buy now

