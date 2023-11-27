Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Beauty lovers, rejoice, as the Cyber Monday sales have finally arrived. If you’re looking for the best deals on perfume, skincare, make-up and haircare, you need to know about Lookfantastic’s shopping event because the beauty retailer has gone all out this year.

In the virtual bargain bucket, you’ll find a huge selection of some of the best beauty brands. Espa, Mac, Elemis and Murad are all included, but there are also some impressive discounts on a handful of luxury labels, here’s looking at you, YSL.

And for those trying to cop a Christmas-related bargain, you might be surprised to learn that a number of the best beauty advent calendars are also sitting within the sale section. Mac, By Terry, OPI and Armani are just a handful of seasonal countdowns that have been discounted.

To save you from scrolling through the mammoth amount of Cyber Monday deals, we’ve rounded up the savings you need to know about now. From cult favourite moisturiser to a top-rated hair tool, we’ve got you covered.

The best Lookfantastic Cyber Monday deals for 2023

Laneige lip sleeping mask in berry (original), 20g: Was £19, now £14.25, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

This overnight lip mask from Korean skincare brand Laneige now comes with a decent discount of 25 per cent. A favourite among make-up artists (as both a hydrating mask at night and a primer during the day), it was one of the products used to help create Kim Kardashian’s Oscars make-up look last year.

Buy now

Pat McGrath Labs matte trance lipstick: Was £35, now £24.50, Lookfantastic.com

(Look Fantastic)

Pat McGrath is a sought-after make-up brand of the moment, so fans will be glad to learn that among the Lookfantastic sale is the matte trance lipstick. Boasting an oil-infused powder formula, this lipstick offers a matte finish like no other lipstick – and the pigmentation is rich and bold from just one swipe. Delivering a stay-put yet smooth result, there’s a range of shades to choose from – bold reds, sultry darks and everyday nudes.

Buy now

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian crush cheirosa 62 perfume mist: Was £22, now £16.50, Lookfantastic.com

(Cult Beauty)

As Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian bum bum cream was such a success, the brand then brought out a range of low-priced perfume mists. This option combines pistachio, almond, jasmine and sandalwood mixed in with salted caramel accord to give it that holiday scent.

Buy now

Augustinus Bader the cream, 50ml: Was £225, now £168.75, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Cyber Monday is an ideal time to shop luxury brands for less. Case in point: this Augustinus Bader moisturiser has been reduced by 25 per cent. The formula has been created to minimise the signs of ageing, and, in their review, our tester noted it “glides onto the skin with ease and absorbs quickly”. Enjoying the fact the moisturiser is scent-free, our reviewer added: “Radiance is subtle, but the main thing we noticed was how plump our skin looked straightaway.”

Buy now

OPI nail polish terribly nice collection nail lacquer mini 25-piece advent calendar: Was £69.90, now £48.95, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Nail polish lovers and DIY mani makers, this OPI advent calendar should be at the top of your list. Not only will you save an impressive 30 per cent on this 25-day countdown, but the new price makes each polish cost less than £2. Who would say no to that?

Buy now

Yves Saint Laurent libre eau de parfum, 90ml: Was £125, now £93.75, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Not only does this scent look super chic, it also has quite a standout smell. Tangerine, neroli and lavender create a light, fruity fragrance, while vanilla and white musk make it a little earthier. With a saving of 25 per cent, it’ll make a great Christmas gift, too.

Buy now

Yves Saint Laurent all hours luminous matte foundation with SPF 39, 25ml: Was £38, now £30.40, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Another YSL bargain-bucket find that our beauty editor loves is this luminous matte foundation. Promising to last all day, with a matte finish that’s definitely not flat, this foundation is quite the steal, with a 25 per cent saving. Right now, all 31 shades are still available. “I’ve been told it’s one of Lookfantastic’s most popular products, so I’d suggest moving fast if it’s on your wish list,” is her insider tip.

Buy now

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian bum bum cream, 75ml: Was £21, now £15.75, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Promising soft, smooth skin with a holiday-like scent, Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian bum bum cream is one of the most popular products right now. Should you be looking to get your hands on it, it’s currently been reduced by 25 per cent. Key ingredients include guaraná extract, cupuaçu butter, açaí oil and coconut oil to deliver a healthy hit of vitamins to the skin.

Buy now

Urban Decay all nighter setting spray travel size 30ml: Was £15, now £10.50, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Urban Decay’s all nighter setting spray is arguably a make-up bag must-have. A very similar formula featured in our review of the best setting sprays, with our tester praising it for being a “holy grail product for full-coverage-lovers for years”. It promises to keep foundation, mascara and eyeshadow in place for up to 16 hours, and we must say, in our experience, it certainly delivers. Now, with a saving of 30 per cent on this travel size, it’s a real steal.

Buy now

Burberry touch eau de parfum, 100ml: Was £96, now £48, Lookfantastic.com

(lookfantastic.com)

Merging fruity and floral notes, this elegant fragrance is simultaneously rich and delicate. Top notes of fruits and berries add to the delicate floral heart of jasmine and lily, while cedarwood and vanilla provide a warm, sensual base. Now half-price, this is a great deal on an eau de parfum that lingers for hours on the skin.

Buy now

BaByliss air pro 2300: Was £80, now £42.40, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

With a saving of close to 50 per cent, this hair dryer is a top Cyber Monday bargain. We named a very similar Babyliss model best overall in our review of the best hair dryers. Our tester found that their “hair was less frizzy after using this machine, which has been designed with super-ionic technology”. They added that the “tool actually produces negatively charged ions that break down the water molecules without opening up hair shafts, creating a smooth, sleek finish.” The reduced model has the same function, so be prepared to reap these rewards.

Buy now

Olaplex no.3 hair perfector, 100ml: Was £28, now £21, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Any Olaplex saving is sure to go down a treat, especially for those looking to fight frizz and battle breakage. This is one of the star buys from the Lookfantastic sale. And, if you’re wondering whether it actually works, we’ve written an in-depth review, sharing that “we found it to be a really effective at-home solution, so much so, we’d go as far as to say it produced results that were far better than other at-home treatments we’ve used in the past.”

Buy now

Morphe 9G sunrise glow artistry palette: Was £13, now £10.40, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

With a 20 per cent saving, this eyeshadow palette is sure to go down a treat. As any beauty buff will know, Morphe is one of the best brands around when it comes to make-up, so this nine-pan palette is sure to be long-lasting while offering a range of soft, neutral shades.

Buy now

Yves Saint Laurent touche éclat blur primer, 30ml: Was £33, now £24.75, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Our beauty editor has shared her Lookfantastic Cyber Monday shopping list, and this YSL primer was one of the most prized picks. “This skin perfecting primer is one of my all-time favourite make-up buys,” she shared. Adding that “there are thousands of glittering gold specs that help to illuminate the face for a radiant glow while smoothing the skin’s surface and reducing the appearance of fine lines. Make-up lasts longer and my often shiny forehead looks more matte, yet not flat.” So a saving of 30 per cent is sure to be well received.

Buy now

Marc Jacobs daisy eau de toilette, 30ml: Was £52, now £36.40, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

If you have a penchant for perfume, then Cyber Monday is probably the best time to buy. This fan favourite has been reduced by 30 per cent, which is no small sum. Top notes of wild berries and white violet mix with sandalwood and jasmine to create a light and airy floral scent. And, as Christmas is right around the corner, we’re making this buy as a failsafe for gift giving.

Buy now

