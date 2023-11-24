Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The biggest sale of the year – aka Black Friday is finally here. The deals are set to continue to drop into Cyber Monday – making the four-day event your best chance to save hundreds of pounds on tech, beauty, fashion, TVs, mattresses, kitchen appliances and more.

From Lego, Charlotte Tilbury, Pandora, Zara and Asos to Nintendo, Ninja and Cult Beauty, all our favourite brands take part – and retailers go just as big. Most kicked off their sales early this year (see Amazon, Simba, Shark, Boots, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Currys and more), with the best deals still to come.

As always, the IndyBest team of discerning deal hunters are on hand to bring you the crème de la crème of Black Friday offers (trust us, we’ve been covering the sale for years). Whether you’re in the market for an air fryer, want to stock up on your favourite moisturiser or are looking for a new laptop, we’ve rounded up all the Black Friday deals worth shopping below.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals as they drop

Best Black Friday 2023 deals

Apple AirPods pro 2: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Apple’s AirPods pro 2 have plummeted to their lowest price ever in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, so invest now while they’re less than £200. “The new AirPods pro are a significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” we noted in our review. Boasting active noise-cancellation, spatial audio and intuitive smart sensors, the flagship earbuds have a battery life of up to six hours of listening time and four and half hours of talk time, outside their charging case.

Buy now

Xbox series X: Was £479.99, now £359, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

Much to our surprise, the price of Microsoft’s leading gaming device has been slashed to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday. Large and cuboid, but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC, loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second. With this Black Friday deal, you can save a huge 25 per cent on the next-generation console.

Buy now

Fitbit charge 5 activity tracker: Was £169.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s Black Friday sale sees huge discounts on big-name brands. If you’re in the market for a top-rated activity tracker, we’ve spotted a stellar saving on the Fitbit charge 5, which is currently reduced by 42 per cent. It’s also an IndyBest favourite, as it was crowded the best overall in our round-up of the best Fitbits. When describing the model, our tester said: “Combining a widened tracker screen (or arguably, a streamlined watch face) with a rich feature set that includes smartphone notifications and health scans, the charge 5 is a best-of-both-worlds Fitbit that will hit the sweet spot for many users.”

Buy now

Apple iPhone 15: £29.99 per month, Mobiles.co.uk

(Apple)

If you’re looking to upgrade your handset, here’s an iPhone 15 Black Friday deal for you. You can currently get the new handset for £29.99 per month, with a reduced-price upfront cost of £129 (was £149). Included within the package, you’ll get 250GB of data (for the price of 110GB). When our tech critic reviewed the iPhone 15, he said that it’s “slick, fast and effective”, and the “new, brighter screen here looks very good, especially with the brilliant dynamic island”. What’s more, the “cameras are a very big update”, he added before noting that they deliver “sensational images with zero effort”.

Buy now

Ninja air fryer AF100UK: Was £149.99, now £79, Amazon.co.uk

(Ninja)

You can air fry, roast, reheat and defrost with this compact IndyBest-rated air fryer. The appliance is just shy of half price at the moment too, thanks to this Black Friday saving. It’s designed to house up to four portions of food, while boasting cooking times 50 per cent faster than a fan oven, according to the brand. In our review of the model, our tester found that while the air fryer uses “up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods, you still get a good crunch.”

Buy now

Emma luxe cooling mattress, double: Was £1,798, now £629.30, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma )

The Black Friday sale at Emma is here to help us sleep easy, with massive savings of up to 65 per cent on a range of mattresses, including the Emma luxe cool. When you plump for the cooling mattress in double dimensions, you can look forward to a saving of more than £1,000. What’s more, it’s been tried and tested by us. In our review, we said: “We felt ourselves overheating less in temperatures when we would ordinarily sweat, and the mattress itself was comfortable and supportive, moulding to our body.”

Buy now

Myprotein impact whey protein, 250g: Was £11.99, now £4.71, Myprotein.com

(Myprotein)

With up to 80 per cent off everything, the Myprotein Black Friday sale is the perfect time to pick up protein powders, vitamins and more for less. Featuring in our round-up of the best protein powders, this impact whey protein was praised by our tester, who said: “It’s the UK’s favourite brand of protein powder, and with 40 flavours to choose from (including unflavoured) it’s easy to see why.” Right now, you can save 60 per cent on a pack.

Buy now

The White Company winter large candle: Was £65, now £52, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company )

Calling all fans of The White Company – the popular luxury store has kicked off its Black Friday sale, and it’s well worth a look, with a sitewide discount of 20 per cent off, when you apply the code “WHITE20” at the checkout. Described as having a spicy and warming scent with notes of cinnamon, clove and orange, this winter candle is one of the brand’s bestsellers, and with the discount bringing the price down to £52, it’s bound to be even more popular.

Buy now

Le Creuset cast iron classic round casserole: Was £315, now £189, Lecreuset.co.uk

(Le Creuset )

Home cooks will love that this classic round casserole is currently reduced by 40 per cent, securing home chefs a delicious saving of £140. Large enough to roast an entire leg of lamb, according to the brand, it sounds ideal for family households. Plus, the the enamelled cast iron design can be popped in the oven, and used on the hob or under the grill.

Buy now

Tassimo Bosch my way 2: Was £99.99, now £58, Amazon.co.uk

(Tassimo Bosch)

Whip up hot drinks for the whole family with a Tassimo Bosch coffee machine, which is currently reduced by 42 per cent, thanks to this Amazon discount. In our review of the pocket-friendly machine, our tester noted that it has “lots of features found on bigger ticket coffee machines”. For instance, you can “tweak the temperature, volume and intensity of your coffee easily”, while the machine will remember up to four different coffee blends, so you can have your perfect brew saved for next time. And for less than £60, there’s no denying it’s a steal.

Buy now

Salter CUR4692BLK dual cook pro air fryer: Was £149, now £108, Currys.co.uk

(best-air-fryer-review-indybest.png)

Named best overall in our air fryers review, this Salter model received five stars and a glowing review from our tester. Now, £40 cheaper in the Currys sale. “This Salter style covers all bases with its relatively large baskets, countless cooking options and incredibly easy-to-use design,” our tester shared, adding: “This model can make everything from steaks and shrimp to cakes, and can even bake bread, making it a one-stop shop for almost any foodie, no matter what you’re after.”

Buy now

PlayStation 5 disc edition: Was £479.99, now £389.99, Argos.co.uk

(Sony)

The PlayStation 5 gets a surprise discount for Black Friday, plummeting to just £389.99 between now and 30 November across most retailers. The Independent’s tech team were impressed with the performance of the PlayStation 5 in the review of the best gaming consoles. “One of the first things you will notice about the PS5 is how games feel in your hands, thanks to the dualsense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers,” praised the review.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot (2022): Was £54.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The latest, fifth-generation Echo Dot has the same design as its predecessor, but with improved audio quality and deeper bass from its single 1.73in speaker. The Dot measures 100mm x 100mm x 89mm and weighs 349g. With the many features of the Alexa voice assistant, the Echo Dot can be used as a handy timer in the kitchen, an alarm clock in the bedroom, a radio in the office, or a way to control smart home devices, such as smart plugs and smart lights. For Black Friday, you can save a huge 60 per cent.

Buy now

Apple iPad 9th gen, 2021: Was £369, now £299, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Apple discounts are rare, so a saving of £70 on this iPad is a real gem. Reduced by nearly 15 per cent, Apple’s 2021 iPad is one of the cheapest models you can buy. The 9th generation tablet boasts a 10.2in screen and full-sounding stereo speakers. Compatible with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, the iPad is complete with a back camera and front camera, for extra versatility.

Buy now

Dry:Soon drying pod: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Lakeland.co.uk

(Dry:Soon)

Looking for an energy-efficient way to tackle your laundry this winter? There’s 30 per cent off this drying pod at Lakeland right now. The model landed a spot in our review of the best heated clothes airers and was awarded five stars (out of five). Our tester noted that it’s “compact, taking up less space than a coat rack, and it’s powerful.” They also praised the cover “for privacy” and the “fast-drying times”. A winter must-have, this deal is a very worthy investment.

Buy now

Ooni koda 12 pizza oven: Was £349, now £279.20, Ooni.com

(Ooni)

Ooni’s koda 12 is worth its weight in dough as it featured in our review of the best pizza ovens. Our tester noted that no more than “90 seconds of cooking gave us a 12in pizza with the perfect blend of oozing cheese and crispy toppings, as well as lovely charring around the well-puffed crust”. They praised the simple set-up and portable design, too. Snap yours up now while it’s 20 per cent off.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo pop automatic pod coffee machine: Was £100, now £58, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save a steaming-hot 42 per cent with this Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine deal at Amazon. The appliance is compatible with Nespresso Vertuo capsules and can make different coffee sizes, including espresso, gran lungo and a large mug. Key features include a one-button function, and its ability to heat up in 30 seconds. Plus, the 42.6cm x 13.6cm x 25cm machine can be connected to your smartphone.

Buy now

DeWalt cordless impact driver: Was £109.99, now £49.99, Screwfix.com

(Screwfix )

Screwfix has kicked off its Black Friday sale with some mega savings for your power-tool arsenal. You can save more than 50 per cent on this DeWalt cordless impact driver, which is touted as having an improved run time and extra durability. An aluminium front allows for greater heat dispersion, while an LED light helps with precision.

Buy now

Sky Stream: Was £26 per month, now £19 per month, Sky.com

(Sky Stream)

If you’re looking for a deal on the new Sky Stream box, Sky’s Black Friday deal will save you £7 every month when you take out an 18-month contract, meaning you’ll pay just £19 a month instead of £26. It comes with Sky Entertainment – so you get Sky Atlantic, Sky Documentaries, Sky Max and the rest. Plus, you get a Netflix Basic plan as part of the deal, meaning you can cancel your current Netflix subscription. Best part? No dish. It’s like an Apple TV or Fire TV Stick, but made by Sky. Everything is done over wifi. Our tech writer loved the Sky Stream box when they reviewed it earlier this year, calling it the most ’hassle-free way of getting Sky TV”.

Buy now

Cos denim cargo trousers: Was £95, now £71.25, Cos.com

(Cos )

An elevated take on the cargo trend, Cos’s jeans boast a mid rise waist, laidback wide leg cut and utilitarian pocket detailing. Reduced by 25 per cent in the Scandi label’s Black Friday sale, the trousers come in waist sizes from 24 to 32. Style with ballet pumps and the matching denim jacket (was £115, now £85.25, Cos.com) for an effortless winter ensemble.

Buy now

The Oodie, black: Was £89, now £53.40, Theoodie.co.uk

(Oodie)

The brand’s hoodies rated highly in our round-up of the best blanket hoodies, where we found the oversized hoodie to be “very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees.” Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside.

Buy now

Hotel Chocolat velvetiser hot chocolate machine: Was £109.95, now £89.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Hotel Chocolat)

We got our hands on the velvertiser last year and our reviewer is obsessed. “We loved the resulting hot chocolate from the velvetiser. It was rich and frothy and felt really luxurious.” They said. “The best bit could have been that it was an even combination throughout, without those little sticky powder bits at the bottom which you usually get. You definitely take things up a notch from your standard mix of milk and powder.” This Amazon Black Friday deal sees the machine’s price reduced by just under £20.

Buy now

Shark deluxe anti-hair-wrap pet cordless vacuum IZ202UKTDB: Was £279.99, now £169.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

(Shark)

This cordless stick vacuum cleaner features Shark’s revolutionary anti-hair-wrap technology – as well as an anti-allergen complete seal, which is touted as being able to trap up to 99.9 per cent of allergens. With up to 40 minutes of run-time, this device is also suitable for all floor types – with four attachments ranging from a crevice tool to an upholstery tool. Plus, it’s complete with a car detail kit and a spare filter. Two similar Shark models made it into our round-up of the best cordless vacuums, so you know you’re in safe hands with this brand.

Buy now

Simba hybrid original, double: Was £1,089, now £598.95, Simba.co.uk

(Simba)

Looking for a new mattress? You’re in luck, as Simba hybrid original double mattress now costs less than £600. The medium-firm mattress has five pocket spring and foam layers, and it’s designed to help regulate your temperature as you sleep. Plus, there’s a removable, washable top cover, too. We’ve reviewed this exact mattress, and our tester noted it “offers cloud-like support and comfort.”

Buy now

Tonies starter set, light blue: Was £79.99, now £63.96, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Make story time more fun with this Tonies starter set, which includes a Toniebox and a creative-Tonie figure. Even better, it’s reduced by £16, which is music to our ears. Designed to be used with wifi, the Tonie figures have capacity to store 90 minutes of music and audio books in total. The Toniebox was named best for screen-free fun in our guide to Christmas gifts and toys, with our tester noting: “We particularly liked the range of lullaby Tonies, and the fact there’s plenty of Tonies to suit older kids.”

Buy now

Apple iPad 9th gen (2021): Was £369, now £299, Very.co.uk

(Very )

Apple discounts are rare, so a saving of £40 on this iPad is a real gem. The ninth-generation iPad has a large 10.2in retina display, powerful A13 bionic chip, an ultra-wide front camera and can work with Apple pencil and the smart keyboard. It also has up to 10 hours battery life, stereo speakers and up to 256GB storage. Read our review of the tablet to find out more.

Buy now

Missoma mini chubby gold hoop earrings: Was £89, now £71.20 Missoma.com

(Missoma )

Missoma’s mini chubby earrings secured the top spot in our round-up of the best gold hoops. And it’s not hard to see why, with the trend-led and well-crafted design being endlessly wearable. The finish is long-lasting thanks to the 18-carat gold plating while the chunky, rounded design comes in both medium and mini sizes – we prefer the smaller size, which only serves to enhance the “chubby” feel. An everyday classic, they’re well worth the investment (trust us).

Buy now

Olaplex no3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £17.65, Amazon.co.uk

(Olaplex)

You can save nearly 40 per cent on this famous hair product right now at Amazon. For those who don’t know, Olaplex’s No.3 hair perfector is the cult classic brand’s bestseller – and the original at-home treatment. We reviewed the hair perfector as part of a full tried and tested Olaplex product round-up, where our writer rated it a strong 9 out of 10. They said the perfector “worked wonders on split ends and made our hair visibly shinier.”

Buy now

Silentnight comfort control electric blanket, single: Was £30, now £20.90, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A cost-effective alternative to turning the central heating on, electric blankets are on many people’s wish lists right now. This Silentnight model is reduced by nearly 30 per cent in Amazon’s sale. Fitted with three heat settings, the blanket is made with a cosy fleece material for extra comfort appeal. Plus, it features easy fit straps so you can fit it to your bed.

Buy now

Ugg women’s essential mini boot: Was £160, now £127.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

Aptly named, the essential mini boot is a wardrobe essential this season. With a saving of 20 per cent, the beige suede boot seems even sweeter and its Uggplush wool blend lining is sure to keep your feet nice and toasty. Right now, all sizes are available, although we imagine they will sell out quite quickly.

Buy now

Our Place always pan 2.0: Was £130, now £85, Fromourplace.co.uk

(Our Place)

Instagram-viral cookware brand Our Place has kicked off its Black Friday sale, with plenty of stellar savings. Its cult always pan 2.0 has been reduced by £45, meaning it’s at one of its lowest prices ever. In our review of the design, our tester said: “The always pan 2.0 is beautiful, and it’s made from post-consumer recycled aluminium, which is nothing but a great thing. There’s also a certain satisfaction from cooking on such an uncannily smooth surface, and it could be the more sensible choice if you’re cooking for one or two people.”

Buy now

Mango double sided coat with buttons: Was £119.99, now £79.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Mango’s Black Friday sale has kicked off with up to 50 per cent off. In the market for a new winter coat? Look no further than this double sided coat, reduced by £40. The faux suede outer is complete with a faux shearling inner lining for extra warmth (reminiscent of that Sandro coat from last winter), while the short design and V-neck longline collar are sure to be flattering. If you’re willing to spend a little more, Gigi Hadid’s go-to leather jacket is also on sale (was £349, now £299.99, Mango.com) – and it’s one of our favourite coats for 2023.

Buy now

Lego ‘Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder UCS Se: Was £210, now £140, Argos.co.uk

(Argos )

A standout model in Lego’s Star Wars range, this set is on sale with £70 off in Argos’ Black Friday sale. Built for display, use a Jedi-like focus to build this authentically detailed version of Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder from Star Wars: A New Hope. Complete with the franchise’s two most iconic characters, Luke Skywalker with a lightsaber and C-3PO, the spaceship also comes with a display stand.

Buy now

Dyson corrale hair straightener: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson)

Dyson is renowned for its incredible hair tools, and the corrale straightener is no exception. Now, you can nab a sleek £100 off the price, whether you fancy snapping up the blue/copper, black nickel/fuchsia or another of its five colourway options. The cordless tool uses heat-control technology to minimise strand damage caused by styling, and it comes complete with a travel pouch and dock. We’ve reviewed the hair straightener, and our tester said: “A truly innovative tool, it makes styling your hair – whether that’s straight or curly – a breeze, as you don’t need to navigate around a wire.”

Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk lipstick duo: Was £54, now £43.20, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

A must for make-up fans, there’s currently 20 per cent off this iconic lipstick duo. With each product usually costing £27 when bought separately, the deal means you’ll save over a fiver per lipstick. The set includes the original matte revolution pillow talk lipstick, as well as the slightly darker pillow talk medium lipstick. These nude-coloured lipsticks are presented in signature chic Charlotte Tilbury gold packaging and come complete with a hydrating and long-lasting finish.

Buy now

Lego Star Wars Yavin 4 rebel base set with minifigures: Was £149.99, now £82.99, Very.co.uk

(Lego)

It seems the force is already with Lego fans, thanks to a stellar saving on this 1,067-piece Star Wars set. Complete with features such as rotating stud shooters, a ceremonial stage and a pilot-briefing room, the Lego build comes with several minifigures, from Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia to Chewbacca. Right now, the set is reduced by £60.

Buy now

Zara bomber jacket with pockets: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

Bomber jackets aren’t going anywhere this season, and Zara’s affordable styles are some of the best on the high street. Case in point: this grey jacket, which is now reduced by nearly 30 per cent. The jacket features a round collar, long sleeves and an elasticated trim, with front pockets and a zip completing the design. We love the gathered hem, which gives the piece some structure, while the inner lining will provide extra warmth.

Buy now

Apple 2023 Apple MacBook Air 15.3in: Was £1,399, now £1,279, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Looking for a new laptop? Well, you can save a rare £120 on Apple’s 2023 MacBook Air right now, thanks to the John Lewis Black Friday sale. In our review of the new launch, our tester said: “Apple’s MacBook Air 15in pulls off a clever trick: it adds significant extra screen size without losing the Air’s signature super-thin and super-light qualities.” Praising the portability and display for playback, they added that “the M2 processor is more than fast enough for most needs, handling all tasks effortlessly and silently.”

Buy now

Remington hydraluxe volumising hair styler: Was £49.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Earning a spot in our round-up of the best hot brushes, Remington’s volumising hair styler is currently discounted by 40 per cent, thanks to Amazon. “It has a ceramic-coated barrel, which leaves hair silky soft... and a cool tip (which comes in handy when twisting it through strands, as it helps you avoid any nasty burns), along with a cool shot button that sets your style in place,” our tester said. They added it’s “ideal if you want straight, smooth hair”. Dubbed as the best budget buy in our round-up, it’s now even cheaper.

Buy now

Is Black Friday today?

Yes, Black Friday is today (Friday 24 November). Deals have been dropping all month long and will continue to do so until Cyber Monday (27 November).

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual shopping event that originated in the US to mark the start of the Christmas shopping season. While it was once just a one-day sale, it’s now evolved into a four-day bonanza, with deals across tech, beauty, home appliances, fashion and toys.

Why is it called Black Friday?

The first use of Black Friday dates back to 1950s Philadelphia, where the local police department coined the term to describe the huge traffic jams, overcrowded pavements and mobbed stores in the city on the day after Thanksgiving.

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

If you miss out on bagging a Black Friday deal, the sale continues over the weekend before concluding on Cyber Monday – which is your final chance to score a saving. The main difference between the two sales is that Cyber Monday – as the name suggests – only takes place online, while Black Friday sees deals both online and in-store.

Typically, the best deals on tech and home appliances can be found on Black Friday, while Cyber Monday sees bigger savings across beauty, fashion and toys – so, this is worth bearing in mind when ticking off your pre-Christmas shopping list.

The best Black Friday shopping tips

Black Friday isn’t about buying a lot of things, it’s about saving on items you really want. To avoid overspending, make and stick to a shopping list, so you only buy things you actually need.

It’s also helpful to save products on wish lists and create accounts with retailers and brands, to make check-out easier and quicker on the day.

How to avoid Black Friday scams and fraud

Shopping during the sales can be exciting, however, figures released by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) indicate that, in 2021, consumers were scammed out of £15.3m during the sale bonanza and Christmas shopping period (November 2021 to January 2022) – with an average loss of £1,000 per person.

As a result, the NCSC has issued advice to online shoppers – including setting up a two-step verification on accounts and using random-word passwords to prevent cyber scammers from gaining access to shopping, bank or email accounts.

It’s just as important to research online retailers and read reviews for sites you haven’t used before. Within the IndyBest Black Friday guides, we will only be showcasing the best deals from reputable brands and retailers.

Finally, the NCSC recommends using payment platforms, such as PayPal, Google, or Apple Pay, for extra protection when paying for your orders. As a final bit of advice, whenever you pay, look for the closed padlock icon in the web address bar, which means your connection is secure.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts and more offers, try the links below:

Find out everything you need to know about Black Friday 2023, with our expert guides