And just like that, Amazon Prime Day – or Prime Big Deal Days, as the retailer has dubbed it – is finally here. The online giant’s 48-hour shopping event started today (10 October) and will run until tomorrow at midnight (11 October). It serves as the perfect time to bag yourselves a bargain across everything from TVs and laptops to household essentials and home appliances.

Owing to the sheer number of deals available, it also serves as an excellent opportunity to stock up on the higher-cost items in life, whether that’s a new coffee machine, vacuum cleaner or an air fryer, we’ve got you covered.

Mattresses are one of those pricier items that you might find yourself needing to upgrade. Whatever the reason for needing a new one, you’ll be glad to know that Amazon has slashed the price of mattresses and bedding in its Prime Day sale. Below you’ll find all of the best deals to shop now.

Best Amazon Prime Day mattress deals

Silentnight miracoil cushion top mattress, double: Was £309, now £208.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for a new mattress, there’s currently £100 off this Silentnight double. Featuring eco comfort fibres for a sustainable and breathable night’s sleep, the miracoil spring system claims to provide long-lasting support. With a luxurious feel, thanks to the cushion top layer, there’s also a quilted cover to finish off this medium-firm mattress offering.

Silentnight pocket essentials 1000 memory mattress, small double: Was £389, now £254.99, Amazon.co.uk

Another excellent deal from Silentnight, this 1,000 pocket-sprung memory foam mattress has been reduced by 34 per cent. With tailored support, the pocket springs should respond to individual movement, while the soft knit cover offers a cosier sleep surface but remains hypoallergenic for any allergy sufferers.

Simba hybrid foam mattress topper, double: Was £349, now £226.85, Amazon.co.uk

You can also save on sleep essentials, aside from mattresses. Case in point, the Simba hybrid mattress topper is now reduced. Incidentally, it landed a spot in our review of the best mattress toppers, so it’s one that you can trust. It was awarded four and a half stars out of five, with our tester noting that it provides “ridiculous level of both comfort and support”.

Simba hybrid pillow: Was £109, now £70.85, Amazon.co.uk

Another sleep accessory deal to make the most of this Prime Day is this offer on Simba’s hybrid pillow, which is discounted by 35 per cent. With temperature-regulating stratos technology, the pillow is customisable in terms of thickness, so should provide the final touch of comfort as you sleep. It’s also ideal for back- and side-sleepers, as you can adjust the mini cubes inside it, to suit your position.

Simba hybrid mattress, super king: Was £1,399, now £769.45, Amazon.co.uk

Those of you looking to upgrade to a super-king mattress need look no further than this deal. Simba has reduced its classic hybrid design by 45 per cent for Prime Day. Featuring cooling, graphite-infused Simbatex, which is said to be 30 times more breathable than standard memory foam, this mattress also features 13 micro spring zones for optimal spinal alignment and pressure relief as you sleep. There is also edge-to-edge support from the brand’s breathable support core spring base, so you can enjoy a solid night’s sleep.

Simba hybrid duvet, super king: Was £259, now £168.35, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking to invest in a new duvet as the night’s get colder, this Simba hybrid duvet could be the one for you. Reduced by 35 per cent, it features a temperature-regulating stratos outer layer, as well as a heat-dissipating fill, so you won’t ever be too hot or too cold overnight. Made for all seasons, Simba refutes tog ratings, confident that its duvets are balanced perfectly to keep you cool and comfortable as you sleep.

