It’s a bargain hunter’s favourite time of the year: Amazon Prime Day is just a skip, hop and a jump away, and before long, you’ll be bathing in discounts galore, whether it’s the latest tech, the fanciest home appliances or much-needed beauty drops.

It’s been almost 10 years since Amazon’s first Prime Day in 2015. Taking place every summer, the retailer’s price-slashing bonanza is one of the best sales in the calendar year, only second to Black Friday.

The sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers and sees thousands of deals drop on its website. From mattresses, vacuum cleaners and air fryers to laptops, headphones and electric toothbrushes.

As we inch closer towards summer, we’re gearing up once again for the savings event. But when could it take place this year? We’re answering all your Prime Day burning questions, including our top tips and the best deals to snag now ahead of the big event.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024 in the UK?

Barring the pandemic-stricken years of 2020 and 2021, when Amazon moved its shopping event to October and June, Prime Day has always taken place in July, and we don’t expect the retailer to deviate from its timeline for 2024.

While pinning down the exact date is a little trickier, we can make some pretty educated guesses. In the past two years, Amazon Prime Day has taken place on Tuesday and Wednesday in the second week of July, though it has sometimes taken place in the third week of July. That means Prime Day 2024 could take place on either Tuesday 9 July and Wednesday 10 July or the following week on Tuesday 16 July and Wednesday 17 July.

Prime Day 2024 should also begin at 00:01 on the Tuesday and end at 23:59 on the Wednesday, if Amazon sticks to its traditional schedule. But as we say, this is all speculation.

There was also a period of time when Prime Day took place on a Monday and Tuesday in 2018 and 2019, but those were the outlier years.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sale event that often takes place over two days, and sees the retailer discount the price of thousands of products from big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Simba, Ninja and more.

In 2022, Amazon began hosting more than one Prime Day-style sale a year, starting with the Prime Early Access Sale in October. It now hosts three sales a year – the Amazon Spring Sale in March (which is open to non-Prime subscribers), Amazon Prime Day in July and the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale in October.

Amazon Prime Day is always the best of the three, offering up the best savings on the biggest products. In order to access the discounts in the Prime Day sale, you need to have an active Amazon Prime membership.

How long did the last Prime Day last?

The first of its kind took place in 2015 and lasted just 24 hours. But it wasn’t until 2019 that the event was extended to a full two days. Now, Prime Day is always 48-hours long. Could that change this year? Amazon’s Spring Sale earlier this year was the first of Amazon’s three events to shift from a 48-hour sale to one that spanned a mammoth six days.

Best Amazon Prime Day tips

The IndyBest team have been covering the Amazon Prime Day since it started in 2015. We’ve been sniffing out discounts and tracking prices for years, so we know when something’s a good deal and when it’s a dud. In the lead-up and throughout the entirety of the event, we’ll be highlighting the very best deals on all the most sought-after products. We’ll even be running a non-stop liveblog every waking (and sleeping) hour of the 48-hour sale.

To get prepared, we recommend adding the items you’re super desperate for to your wish list ahead of time, so you can check out more quickly when the sale rolls around. It’s also worth downloading the Amazon app– the retailer will continue to drop “lightning deals” throughout the sale, and these are only around for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

Best pre-Prime Day deals to snap up now

Apple's AirPods Pro are currently at one of their lowest-ever prices right now, taking them less than £200 for only the third time. "The new AirPods pro are a significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model," we noted in our review. Boasting active noise-cancellation, spatial audio and intuitive smart sensors, the flagship earbuds have a battery life of up to six hours of listening time and four and half hours of talk time, outside their charging case.

If you're looking to pick up one of the most powerful game consoles this generation, then the Xbox series X is currently discounted by £70 at Amazon. In our review of the device, our tester described it as a "thunderously powerful next-generation console". Praising the sleek look, they added: "Aesthetically, and acoustically, the Xbox Series X is a console that feels at home in a living room where grown-ups live".

Shark leads the way when it comes to vacuum cleaners with premium features, and this cordless model from the brand is heavily reduced at Amazon. Currently discounted by a whopping 40 per cent, this model features an LED display showing the vacuum cleaner's battery status and power level, as well as a boost mode to hit when you need more oomph.

Release your inner florist with this vibrant and intricate bouquet of wildflowers. The floral bundle features 16 height-adjustable stems, along with a dynamic array of flowers reflecting the vibrancy of wildflowers such as Welsh poppies, cornflowers and lavender. Perfect for arranging before displaying in a vase as you would a fresh bouquet of flowers, they'll brighten up any windowsill (without worrying about wilting and watering). You can save 20 per cent with this deal at Amazon.

This entry-level air fryer is currently sliced in price by a tempting 25 per cent. Complete with a sizeable 4.1l capacity pan to cater for up to four people, there's also a 0.8kg capacity basket. There are preset settings and a digital touch screen for ease, while its rapid-air-technology feature makes fried dishes with fewer calories and 90 per cent less fat. If you're lacking inspiration for what to cook, you can find plenty of culinary ideas on the matching app.

Amazon Prime Day vs Black Friday: Should you wait?

When it comes to big-ticket sales, Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day are the biggest and the best, but there are differences between the two that might influence your decision on whether you should wait.

The biggest difference is that during Black Friday, you’ll see thousands of retailers slashing prices on their products. In theory, you’ll have more choice. This is in contrast to Prime Day, where you’ll only be able to shop for discounts at Amazon.

The benefit is that the deals are all in one place, making it much easier to shop than having to visit every single website for the best deal. And because it’s a Prime member-exclusive sale, you should technically have less competition, so your favourite air fryer won’t sell out as quickly as it did during the Amazon Spring Sale.

The biggest deals and discounts you’ll see on Prime Day will be on Amazon’s tech and own-brand devices, including Kindle eReaders, Amazon Echo smart speakers and Ring video doorbells.

Having covered both Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for too many years to count, the size of the discounts are always roughly the same during both sales, so we wouldn’t fret too much.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

As we’ve noted, the deals on Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership. It costs £8.99 per month or £95 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial, which will also gain you access to the sale, but we’d recommend doing this closer to the time. You won’t be charged until your 30 days elapse.

Is Amazon Prime worth it?

Whether a subscription service is worth it is, of course, down to personal preference. But, you do get a whole host of perks from being an Amazon Prime member. You’ll not only benefit from the Prime Day deals, but you will also have free next-day or same-day delivery on items, as well as access to thousands of free eBooks, Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

Previous Prime Day dates

2015: 15 July

15 July 2016: 12 July

12 July 2017: 11-12 July

11-12 July 2018: 16- July

16- July 2019: 15-16 July

15-16 July 2020: 13-14 October

13-14 October 2021: 21-22 June

21-22 June 2022 : 12-13 July

: 12-13 July 2023: 11-12 July

