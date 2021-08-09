A KitchenAid stand mixer is considered a holy grail in the baking world – and that’s not just because they line the worktops in the Great British Bake Off tent and Nigella Lawson’s kitchen.

Rather, it’s a sturdy and durable home appliance that is made to last. It takes the hard work out of just about any cooking and baking related task. Need to whip eggs to stiff peaks? No problem. Knead dough? Easy. Make a light and airy cake? A breeze.

These are not the only joys of having one of the brand’s stand mixers on hand though. In fact, there’s an extensive range of accessories that only add to its versatility, including a food processor (£179.99, Amazon.co.uk) and pasta press (£165, Kitchenaid.co.uk), which work seriously well.

To help you decide which mixer is best for you, we’re here to demystify the world of KitchenAid and answer all your burning questions from the difference between the models and the best attachments to how to get the best price and warranty details.

Luckily for you, we’ve been testing and trialling our KitchenAid mixer for a long old time, so we feel equipped with the knowledge to tell you everything there is to know about the leading kitchen appliance. You’re welcome!

What is the difference between the KitchenAid stand mixers?

There are two mixer types: a tilt-head mixer (£499, Kitchenaid.co.uk) and a bowl-lift mixer (£699, Kitchenaid.co.uk) – the main difference between the two is the way in which you access the bowl.

A tilt-head mixer is the traditional design – the head unlocks and tilts back to give you easy access to the mixing bowl and for clipping in attachments. These are generally smaller and shorter and are best for home cooking and baking. Within this category, there are two models: classic (£349, Kitchenaid.co.uk) and artisan (£499, Kitchenaid.co.uk). The main differences here are that the classic is less powerful, with a motor of 275 watts compared to 325 watts and it has a smaller capacity (4.3l compared to 4.8l). There are also fewer colours to choose from (only two compared to 14 with the artisan mixer), plus, the bowl does not have a handle and there is no pour shield.

Bowl-lifts mixers are designed so you can slide the bowl in and out of the machine. On these models, the head is stationary and a lever raises the bowl up to the mixer, so the attachments are in contact. These are typically taller, heavier and more powerful than their counterpart and are best for professionals.

Which KitchenAid stand mixer is best? And which should I buy?

In short, as for which one you should buy, if you’re a home baker and cook, the tilt-head artisan mixer is perfect. It’s powerful and sturdy. If you’re looking for heavy, professional use, the bowl-lift mixer is the one for you.

How to use a KitchenAid stand mixer

The joy of a KitchenAid stand mixer is they are incredibly easy to use. To get started, make sure it’s positioned on a flat, sturdy surface. Select the attachment you require – there are three main accessories: a flat beater, which is best for most mixing, stirring and blending; a whip, great for whisking and whipping ingredients; and a dough hook for kneading. Line the pin on the shaft with the notch on the accessory and click it into place by turning it counterclockwise.

You’ll then need to make sure your mixing bowl is firmly in place – this will differ depending on whether you’re using a tilt-head or a bowl-lift model. For the former, align your bowl into the clamping plate at the base of the machine, twisting it clockwise to secure it into place. Whereas for the latter, you simply need to put the handle into the down position, put the supports over the pins and press down on the bowl until you hear it snap into the spring latch. To raise the bowl, rotate the handle upwards to the position.

Finally, to turn your mixer on, if you have a tilt-head design, lower the head and make sure it’s locked into place. If it’s a bowl-lift, raise it into position using the lever. Simply, slide the speed lever to the first position to turn the machine on and slowly adjust the speed to make the attachment go faster.

What is the warranty on KitchenAid stand mixers?

Your KitchenAid stand mixer is built to last, but of course sometimes they do break. According to KitchenAid’s guarantee policy, you are entitled to the following...

For up to to 30 days after your purchase, if your product is faulty, you can get an immediate refund. While for up to six months, if it can’t be repaired or replaced, you can get a full refund. Finally, for up to six years, if your product does not last a reasonable length of time you may be entitled to some money back.

What do I do if my KitchenAid stand mixer breaks?

This very much depends on why your KitchenAid has broken, there are a number of great resources online that can guide you through the problem you may have. But, our top advice is to contact KitchenAid directly and see if the warranty covers you.

How to get the best price for a KitchenAid stand mixer?

Owing to their reputation as being one of the best stand mixers, they are a great investment that will repay you in dough and cakes to come, but they don’t come cheap. Unfortunately, discounts on KitchenAid stand mixers are few and far between, so the best time to get one at its most competitive price is usually during big shopping events, such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day.

The best KitchenAid stand mixer and attachments to buy now

From tilt-head stand and bowl-lift stand mixers to pasta attachments and blender parts, these are the best KitchenAid stand mixers and accessories you need to know.

