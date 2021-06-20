Amazon Prime Day – one of the biggest and best shopping events of the year – is finally here, so you’ve got two days to bag a real bargain.

The online giant is slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices to Apple products and laptops to TVs as well as kids toys, alcohol and fashion to name just a few things.

Our helpful Amazon Prime Day guide is being updated regularly with nothing but the crème de la crème of all the deals, too.

As for home appliances, Prime Day also offers the perfect chance for you to nab your next cordless vacuum cleaner, air fryer or coffee machine at a more pocket-friendly price, with huge deals on Shark, KitchenAid, Dyson and more.

So to help you flex your culinary and cleaning skills without breaking the bank, here’s our carefully curated round-up of the best home appliance deals to shop now. We think we might make Mrs Hinch proud with this selection.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team handpicks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best Prime Day home appliance deals available now

Shark anti-wrap cordless stick vacuum cleaner: Was £399.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark)

Shark is a reputable brand for vacuum cleaners and has appeared in our best pet vacuum cleaners guide as well as our review of the best cordless vacuums, so we can attest to its quality. The ideal model for pet owners, this model has a flexible head and is free from cables, so it won’t get tangled, and also allows you to clean those harder-to-reach nooks and crannies. Not only that, it has a 40-minute running time on a full charge, and is made with Shark’s anti-hair-wrap technology, so it will clean the brush head as it sucks up dirt from your carpet and hardwood floors. Choose from a range of colours including red, turquoise, orange, purple and white.

Buy now

Ninja 3-in-1 food processor BN800UK: Was £199.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We’re big fans of the appliances brand Ninja and this three-in-one device secured a spot in our round-up of the best food processors. “Offering itself up as a food processor, multi-serve blender and personal blender is a massive perk,” our reviewer said, adding “we loved the automatic one-touch for blending and processing, as these programmes really took time out of our food prep tasks.” Don’t miss out on snapping up the appliance while it’s got 40 per cent off for Prime Day.

Buy now

Tower bottega T10020 rapid boil traditional kettle, black and rose gold: Was £69.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This quiet 1.7l boil kettle, which featured in our best kettle guide, is half price at the moment. It would be a handy addition to open-plan spaces and offices where many people are busy working, and according to our reviewer was “one of the least noisy kettles we tried. Our reviewer also said the “traditional-looking kettle in black has attractive rose gold finishing, while it also has a handy temperature gauge on the front”, adding that “you can get up to seven cuppas from just one boil”.

Buy now

Bosch PSB 1800 LI-2 cordless combi drill: Was £119.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Half price for Prime Day, this Bosch cordless drill boasts a three-in-one system that can be used for driving screws, drilling and impact drilling. It also features 20 torque settings for different materials, to screw through everything from wood to metal.

Buy now

Eufy robovac G10 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £229.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Eufy)

Looking to make your household chores a lot easier? You need a robot vacuum cleaner in your life. Enter this Eufy model, which earned a spot in our review of the best. This two-in-one machine can vacuum and mop floors, and is one of the cheapest robots out there – so thankfully, this Prime Day deal is here to make it an even more pocket-friendly purchase.

According to our tester, this was the only robot vacuum they tested which “came with its own handy cleaning brush to help you remove the dust and hairs that get stuck underneath the robot,” which was a nice touch. It also has a waterproof base mat for use when you select the mopping function. We’re sold.

Instant Pot duo 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Instant Pot duo has become something of a cult classic over the last year, and you can save more than 30 per cent on the appliance this Prime Day. The 6l entry-level multi cooker rustles up healthy food up to 70 per cent faster than other methods – cooking everything from pulled pork to yoghurts. In our review of the device, our tester praised the duo for being “an absolutely brilliant piece of kitchen kit you won’t regret giving countertop space to”.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo plus special edition 11389 coffee machine by magmix, red: Was £179.99, now £68.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’ve been after a new coffee machine, the price of Nespresso’s popular vertuo model has been slashed by more than 60 per cent this Prime Day. Producing barista-quality brews at home with ease, the model earned a spot in our review of the best pod machines with our reviewer saying “this Nespresso machine can provide you with everything from a single espresso to a longer drink, as well as everything in between”.

Buy now

Karcher K 5 premium smart control home high pressure washer: Was £567.62, now £331.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Currently reduced by more than 40 per cent, cleaning has never been easier than with this Karcher smart control pressure washer. The right pressure for your customised clean can be controlled on your app connected via Bluetooth while the extra boost technology can remove the most stubborn of dirt. Tackle vehicles, garden tools, balconies, furniture, paths, walls and more with the handy device.

Buy now

iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum: Was £799.99, now £599.99, Amazon.co.uk

(iRobot)

Another model from iRobot featured in our round-up of the best robot vacuum cleaners, so we can vouch for this floor-care brand. The Roomba i7 is discounted by £200 this Prime Day, with the vacuum making easy work of your floors with cutting-edge mapping and smart navigation technology. The wifi-connected cleaner can be controlled via the iRobot home app, allowing you to clean, schedule and set custom cleaning preferences with just a tap on your phone.

Buy now

Ninja foodi max health grill and air fryer, 3.8l: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ninja)

We’re big fans of Ninja’s appliances here at IndyBest, so our ears perked up when we heard about this impressive 40 per cent discount on one of the brand’s coveted air fryers. A similar model landed the winning spot in our review of the best, where our tester said they ended up with “golden, tender chips,” while the “chicken wings and drumsticks were to die for”. With a 3.8l capacity, this machine has enough room to feed 4-6 people, making it a great option for families. We love the sleek-looking design too, as many other air fryer models can be pretty bulky and unsightly.

Buy now

Tefal pro express ultimate GV9550 high pressure steam generator iron: Was £399.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Tefal)

A good steam-generator iron can help you get through your ironing pile in record time and make it effortless to remove stubborn creases. If you’re in the market for one, look to this model from renowned home appliance brand, Tefal, which has a huge 68 per cent off this Prime Day. A similar model from the brand landed a spot in our review of the best steam generator irons, where our tester said it ticked all the boxes, including being “comfortable to hold”, “not too heavy”, and that it “tackles creases with speed and ease”. This model offers up to eight bard of pressure and boasts best anti-drip and anti-scale features, meaning no limescale build-up or stains.

Buy now

Kärcher SC3 easyfix steam cleaner: Was £229.99, Now £133, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

Save more than £80 on this Kärcher steam cleaner, which is so powerful that no harsh chemicals or excessive elbow grease are needed. With only tap water, this cleaner removes 99.99 per cent of all common household bacteria on hard surfaces, from hobs to tiles. Ready to use in just 30 seconds and complete with all the attachments you need to get into the smallest gaps, don’t miss out on this great bit of kit. We featured a similar model in our round-up of the best steam cleaners, where it was awarded the “best for basic cleaning” – read our tester’s full review here.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, home appliances and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Best Prime Day tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone, tablet, laptop or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals – Calling all gamers: there’s big discounts on the popular console and bundles

Best Prime Day fashion and clothing deals – With prices slashed on dresses, jeans and more, it’s time to get your re-entry outfit planned

Best Prime Day kids’ toys deals – Find discounts on toys, gadgets and board games for kids of all ages

Best Prime Day TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Prime Day gaming deals – Looking for a new console, or after a new controller or game? Here are the best deals for gamers

Best Prime Day fitness deals – From yoga mats to dumbbells, snap up these savings and upgrade your home workout

Best Prime Day laptop deals – Find big discounts on MacBooks, Microsoft Surface laptops and more

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals – Discover big savings on Amazon’s cutting-edge smart home tech

Best Prime Day Apple deals – With rarely seen savings on the brand’s products, it’s the perfect time to invest in new tech

Best Prime Day alcohol deals – All the boozy savings you need to know about on spirits, wine and beer

Best Amazon Prime Day deals – Read our IndyBest guide to all the best Prime Day 2021 deals

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.