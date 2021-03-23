There once was a time when Dyson reigned supreme as the most coveted hoover, but now it’s got some stiff competition from Shark.

From tackling pet hair to making light work of daily dust and debris, this American brand has a reputation for making excellent vacuum cleaners that are powerful, ergonomic and easy to use.

While they’re more affordable than some of the very high end alternatives, Shark hoovers still come at a premium cost – but savvy shoppers know there’s always deal to be had, it’s just a case of finding the best one.

Whether you’re after a corded or cordless, bagless, upright or handheld, we’ve scoured the UK’s biggest retailers to find you the best Shark hoover deals up for grabs right now.

A word of friendly advice – snap these offers up quickly, as they don’t stick around for long, and you might find that your chosen model sells out before you have a chance to hit “add to basket”.

Shark NZ801UKT Amazon is a great destination to get your hands on a Shark hoover deal, but the discounts often rotate quickly, so keep your eyes peeled for any changes. Our current top pick is this upright vacuum cleaner, which ranked highly in our list of the best pet vacuum cleaners, thanks to its versatility across hard floors and carpets, and its anti hair-wrap brush, which prevents hair (pet or otherwise) from getting tangled in its mechanisms. With an 8m cord, it’s a great option for cleaning larger spaces. It typically retails for around £349, meaning this deal gets you £150. Buy now £ 199 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shark IZ201UKT Also on Amazon, you’ll find this cordless stick vacuum cleaner, which normally costs £379.99, but is now £274. It’s incredibly well-reviewed, with more than 1,500 five-star ratings from customers who love its impressive suction, long battery life (around 40 minutes) and ability to convert into a handheld device. It’s not quite as light as you might expect for a slimline stick vacuum cleaner, but what it lacks in portability, it makes up for in power. Buy now £ 274 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shark AZ950UKT It’s slightly less slick-looking that some of its counterparts, but don’t dismiss the Shark AZ950UKT – it’s a large capacity model that will leave your floors dust-free in double quick time. It boasts Shark’s signature double brush-roll design to make going between surfaces a breeze, and also transforms into a portable model to get into nooks and crannies as needed. You won’t often find this for as little as £312 – most other stockists list it at £399. Buy now £ 312 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shark NV602UKT Admittedly not the biggest saving we’ve found in terms of margin, but the NV602UKT is one of Shark’s more affordable offerings anyway, and right now at AO you can get it for £149, the lowest price we’ve seen so far (usually it’s around £269). It’s a nifty lightweight bagless vacuum cleaner that’s easy to set up and uses clever LED lights on the floorhead to highlight dirt and dust as you work, ensuring that no rogue spots are missed. Buy now £ 149 , Ao.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shark AZ910UK It’s rare for Amazon to be beaten on price when it comes to Shark hoovers, but Currys PC World is currently £20 cheaper on this AZ910UK bagless upright model – and that’s a saving of £100 on its original RRP of £329. Once again it’s got that all-important anti hair wrap technology, which means no more strands trapped in the brush roll, and uses a sturdy bristle bar to ensure all of your carpets get a really deep clean. Buy now £ 229 , Currys.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

