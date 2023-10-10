The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Shark’s handheld vacuum cleaner is a steal in Amazon’s Prime Day sale with £50 off
Tackle stairs, annoying hard-to-reach areas and even your car with this handheld gadget
We might only be on day one of Amazon’s Prime Day sale but we’ve already seen a host of standout deals that are too good to miss.
Ninja’s family-sized air fryer max and Amazon’s Echo dot speaker are both at their lowest prices ever, while Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones have been given a mammoth £100 discount. So it’s safe to say there’s no disappointment when it comes to bagging a bargain.
Elsewhere, there have been incredible discounts on Apple products, laptops, coffee machines and beauty products, but the latest deal to catch the eye of our bargain hunters comes courtesy of one of IndyBest’s top-rated brands – Shark
A gadget that promises to make light work of cleaning hard-to-reach areas, from your car to kitchen drawers and even the stairs, Shark’s wandvac 2.0 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner is easy to flick about for a quick spruce and now it’s been reduced by an impressive £50.
Keep reading below for everything you need to know, as well as our review of a very similar model.
Shark wandvac 2.0 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £179.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk
The earlier, very similar, model of this Shark wandvac was named the best compact model in our guide to the best handheld vacuums to buy.
“If you’ve got an issue with crumbs or have a quick job, this lightweight and discreet Shark hand vacuum is ideal,” shared our tester, adding, “it’s teeny tiny, and designed to be put on kitchen worksurfaces; the footprint is wee and it doesn’t look awful.”
Their one gripe was that it only ran for eight minutes, so we’ve got good news. This updated model will give you a good 15 minutes of dust busting time, meaning you can cover surfaces, the car and even the couch with ease. And it even comes with both a pet and a crevice tool to clean those hard to reach areas. Need we say more?
