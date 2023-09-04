Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon is about to take another big bite out of the price of even more delicious Apple products because, yes, another Prime Day event is on the cards, and we’ve got all the details.

The ecommerce giant announced its latest sales event last month, and while Amazon remained tight-lipped as to when the sale will take place and what kind of deals will be available during the price-cutting event, the comapny is a predictable beast.

Officially called the Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon’s latest event is promising Prime customers “some of Amazon’s best deals of the season”, and Apple discounts are sure to be part of the sale. Along with AirPods and iPads, we almost always see discounts on MacBooks, Apple Watches and iPhones during Amazon’s sale events.

Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the Prime Big Deal Days sale, including the best Apple deals you can find at Amazon right now.

When will Prime Day Apple deals begin?

As mentioned above, Amazon hasn’t announced when exactly the Prime Big Deal Days sale will start just yet, but the retailer has confirmed it will be taking place in October.

Amazon also held a Prime member-exclusive event last October. Last autumn’s event was called the Prime Early Access Sale and took place on 11-12 October. We’d imagine this new, rebranded October sale will take place around the same time. Once we get confirmation, you’ll be the first to know.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Apple deals?

Billed as a Prime member-exclusive sale, you will need to be subscribed to Amazon Prime to take part in the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. To sign up, head to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

Savvy shoppers who don’t have a Prime subscription yet will want to sign up for a 30-day free trial closer to October. Anyone who hasn’t been a Prime member in the past 12 months is eligible for the free trial. Once you’re all done shopping (or the Prime Big Deal Days sale is over), just cancel your membership and you won’t be charged.

What to expect from Prime Day Apple deals in 2023

Expect to see discounts on that iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch or those AirPods you’ve been keeping an eye on all year. Typically, almost every device in Apple’s ecosystem gets a price cut during Prime Day sales, and we expect the same this October.

With Apple set to unveil new products at its upcoming Apple event next week, we’re expecting to see the current-generation iPhone 14 Pro go on sale, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra.

During last year’s Prime Early Access Sale, we saw the new iPhone 13 Pro get a sweet price cut, so don’t be surprised if the 14 gets one too. In fact, the current iPhone 14 Pro (was £1,099, now £1,039, Amazon.co.uk) has had a modest discount since early March, and we hope it plummets below £1,000 during the October sale.

How to get the best Apple deals

To get the best Apple deals during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, we’d recommend bookmarking this page. In the lead-up to the event, we’ll be updating this page with all the juiciest deals before, during and after the event, so you’re not going to want to miss out.

It’s also a good idea to add your favourite Apple gadgets to a wish list on Amazon, so you can keep an eye on the price. Amazon reportedly changes its prices 2.5 million times a day, and it sometimes changes the RRP, so it looks like you’re getting a better deal than you actually are. We’ll keep an eye on this, too. Here are some of the best Apple deals we’ve spotted so far.

The best Apple deals on Amazon right now

Apple AirPods Pro, 2nd gen: Was £249, now £239, Amazon.co.uk

Apple’s flagship wireless earbuds are already on sale ahead of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. The company has slashed the price by £10 – a modest discount, but still decent, given the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the buds is £209. Compared with their predecessor, the buds boast better audio quality, stronger noise-cancelling performance, volume controls on the earbuds themselves, and, just as importantly, better battery life. “The biggest change in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app,” our writer said in their review.

Apple iPad, 9th generation, 2021: Was £369, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

Reduced by nearly 20 per cent, Apple’s 2021 iPad is one of the cheapest models you can buy. The 9th generation tablet boasts a 10.2in screen and full-sounding stereo speakers. Compatible with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, the iPad is complete with a back camera and front camera, for extra versatility.

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS: Was £419, now £369, Amazon.co.uk

Looking for the latest and greatest Apple smartwatch? Amazon has currently discounted the Apple Watch Series 8 by £50. New features include temperature sensing, crash detection and sleep-stage monitoring. A huge upgrade on the series 7, it still contains step-counting as well as workout- and calorie-tracking. In our review of the smartwatch, our tester said: “Apple Watch series 8 is slick and easy to use, and is very responsive and fast, whether you’re launching an app, getting directions on your Watch so you can keep your iPhone in your pocket, or setting a timer.”

