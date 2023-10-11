Best laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023: Offers on Huawei, HP and more

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon’s third big sale of the year, Prime Big Deal Days has officially kicked off, bringing discounts on everything from air fryers and electric toothbrushes to the latest phones, TVs and laptops.

The sale began on 10 October and will end tonight (11 October) at midnight. Just like Amazon’s Spring Sale and Prime Day events earlier this year, our team of IndyBest experts are on hand to help you sift through the offers to bring you the laptop discounts that are actually worth paying for.

Whether you’re shopping for a new TV or a pair of headphones, we’re here to spot a good discount from a mile off, saving you time and hard-earned cash. To find the best deals on laptops ahead of the sale, and for advice on getting prepared, keep reading.

Best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Was £1,099, now £799, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

Here’s a £300 saving on the latest Surface Pro tablet, which can double as a laptop with the optional extra keyboard case. Unlike most other tablets, the Surface Pro 9 offers the full Windows experience in a portable and lightweight form factor. Able to run the same applications as your desktop PC at home or in the office, it’s the most versatile hybrid device we’ve tested.

Apple MacBook air laptop (2022), M2 chip: Was £1,149, now £1,059, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The M2-powered MacBook Air is a fast and ultra-stylish machine, and about as close as any laptop can get to being considered iconic. In our round-up of the best laptops, our reviewer said: “Everything is amazingly speedy. The keyboard is dreamy to use, responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel.” Big discounts on MacBooks are rare, so this 8 per cent saving at Amazon is nothing to be sniffed at.

Asus vivobook 15: Was £699.99, now £549.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

This is a great deal on a mid-range Asus vivobook 15, which is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and supported by 16GB of RAM. That’s enough performance to handle demanding tasks such as photo editing. The lay-flat hinge opens a full 180 degrees, too, making it easy to quickly share your screen and collaborate with teams.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: Was £1,799.99, now £1,184.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, the new AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. Meanwhile, intelligent fan controls help keep performance high, and the 3070Ti GPU ensures even the latest releases look their best. Right now, you can save 34 per cent on the laptop at Amazon.

Acer Aspire 3: Was £599.99, now £449.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Here’s a £300 saving on the Acer Aspire 3, an excellent mid-range laptop with enough performance to handle your everyday tasks, such as web browsing, video calls and writing, as well as more processor-intensive tasks. It runs on a decently powerful Intel Core i5 CPU, which combined with 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD means things are quick to boot up.

Asus Vivobook 15 X515JA: Was £619.26, now £499.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Vivobook 15 looks great and is ideal for handling every day tasks that you can throw at it, thanks to its powerful Intel Core i7 processor backed up by 8GB of RAM. That’s plenty of performance for whether you’re juggling spreadsheets or editing media, and at £449.99 it strikes a great balance between performance and price.

Dell XPS 13 9315 laptop: Was £1,344.99, now £999, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s more than £400 off the Dell XPS 13 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. The 15in version topped our list of the best laptops, and this model manages to squeeze the same top-end performance into a smaller and more portable form factor. Fast and versatile enough to replace your PC entirely, it’s now less than £1,000 at Amazon.

HP 14s-FQ0004NA laptop: Was £399.99, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This already cheap 14in laptop from HP has been reduced in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. Ideal for writing work emails, spreadsheet juggling, video conferencing and presentations, the laptop is highly versatile with multiple USB ports, HDMI out, a media card reader and rugged build quality.

Asus zenbook duo UX482EAR laptop: Was £950, now £806.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save almost £150 on this cleverly designed laptop with two screens to help you manage two (or more) tasks at once. There’s a tilting screen above the keyboard as well as the main 14in display. With 16GB RAM and a further 1TB SSD, this laptop is desiged to store all of your work without need for an external hard drive. Battery life is an impressive 17 hours.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook: Was £429.99, now £298.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This lightweight Lenovo Chromebook has a 15.6in screen, weighs just 1.9kg and can be opened 360 degrees to become a tablet. We included a similar Lenovo ideapad model in our best student laptops guide, where our reviewer described it as “perfect for churning through written homework, watching the odd YouTube video and firing off emails.”

Microsoft surface laptop 5: Was £1,699, now £1,199, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Surface Laptop 5 is a delight to work on, boasting a stylish design, premium finish and sharp display. The laptop appears in our round-up of the best laptops you can buy, where our reviewer was suitably impressed by its performance: “Microsoft’s own-brand hardware is extremely good, with great build quality and durability.”

Lenovo ideapad flex 5: Was £599.99, now £449, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This 360 degrees 2-in-1 laptop has had 25 per cent knocked off its price and can be used for work as well as entertainment. The WUXGA display features fine detail and vivid colours, and its AMD ryzen 7 U processors allow for high-quality gaming. In our review, our tester noted: “It’s powerful enough to tackle some serious multitasking, but it has never been marketed as a high-performance machine. Instead, it’s for users who want the reliability of a laptop but the portability of a tablet.”

Huawei matebook D15 11th gen laptop: Was £699.99, now £494.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This 15.6in laptop is designed to relieve eye strain and vision fatigue, with certifications from TÜV Rheinland, making it ideal for long work days and evenings spent watching a film. The fingerprint power button allows for quick and secure access, and you can even sync your phone screen to the matebook, to drag and drop files to the laptop with ease. A mere 15 minutes on charge is said to leave you with enough juice for two hours – perfect when you’re on the go. Right now, you can save more than £200 on the 11th-gen model in the Prime Day sale.

HP laptop PC 15s-fq2039sa: Was £429.99, now £259.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save some cash on a new laptop while this 15.6in HP is reduced by £170 in the Big Deal Days sale. With an 11th-gen intel core processor, which is billed as enabling better performance and connectivity, this model is designed with an integrated precision touchpad, and comes with an HD display. Plus, you can expect your video calls to be elevated with vibrant visuals, thanks to the truevision HD camera, while the laptop’s battery life ensures it’ll last for up to seven hours at a time.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day laptop deals?

Only Amazon Prime members will be able to access the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts, so, it’s worth signing up in advance of the sale, to take advantage of any early deals and offers during the event itself.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month and unlocks free deliveries, access to Prime Video and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers. Signing up is easy, just pop over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details.

If you haven’t already used one, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime ahead of the sale kicking off.

