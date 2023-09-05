Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TVs are getting smarter, brighter, thinner and louder every year. Your LCD telly with the broken remote just isn’t cutting it anymore. The thing is, the top of the range TVs from LG, Samsung and Sony are incredibly expensive.

Thankfully, that changes during big-ticket sale events such as Amazon Prime Day, when flagship models are slashed by as much as half price. With another Prime Day set to take place in October, it’s never been a better time to start thinking about upgrading your set.

During Amazon Prime Day, hundreds of smart TVs go on sale, from entry-level 4K OLED models to more premium quantum dot ones. And all the biggest manufacturers see their tellies discounted in price,

As well as high-spec TVs, Amazon slashes the prices on tech products, including laptops, Apple, headphones, air fryers and, of course, Amazon devices. We’ll be here sniffing out the best offers before, during and after the shopping extravaganza to help you find the best TV deals available. Here’s everything you need to know and the top early telly deals to shop now.

When will Prime Day TV deals begin?

Amazon has confirmed that a second Prime Day will be taking place this year in October. Called the Prime Big Deal Days sale, the retail giant has yet to confirm an official date, but we can make a few educated guesses.

Last year, Amazon hosted a second Prime Day sale for the first time. The event took place on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 October 2022. The retailer seems to prefer hosting events on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, so if we were to hazard a guess, we predict that the sale will take place between 10-11 October this year. Once we know for certain, we’ll update this page.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day TV deals?

As a Prime-exclusive sale, you will indeed need a Prime membership to secure the discounts. Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month and comes with free next-day delivery, access to Amazon Prime Video and more. You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership by heading over to the landing page.

If you’re not already a Prime subscriber, Amazon also has a 30-day free trial, which is available to new customers or previous customers who haven’t been a Prime member in the last 12 months. We’d recommend signing up for this closer to October if you’d rather subscribe and unsubscribe once the sale finishes.

What to expect from Prime Day TV deals in 2023

Some of the best TVs get discounted during Prime Day sales. During the officical Prime Day sale in July, a number of flagship 2022 tellies had their prices slashed, and we even saw some 2023 sets get discounted, too.

Televisions is a category with the biggest reductions. You can often find models from LG, Samsung, Sony, Hisense, Toshiba and more with significant discounts. Some sets in July saw more than half price slashed off the original RRP, so it’s a very good time to upgrade if you can wait another month.

In July, we saw the LG C2 – one of the best televisions last year – plummet to under £1,000, while the Samsung 55in QN90B was discounted by a whopping £700. Can’t wait to shop the deals? We’ve rounded up some of the best TV discounts available now.

Best TV deals to shop now

LG 4K 50QNED816QA 50in smart TV: Was £789, now £549.90, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

This 2022 LED TV from LG currently has 30 per cent off at Amazon. We’ve checked the historical data and this is the lowest price we’ve seen on the unit. It features an AI-powered sound system, centering you in the middle of the action, as well as motion pro technology, which ensures detail is always kept in focus – ideal for watching sports and fast-motion films. You can control the TV using your voice, courtesy of Google Assistant and Alexa, and it has all the standard apps, such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV 32in Series 2 HD smart TV: Was £249.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

At 32in, this is a modest TV (by modern standards), making it the perfect fit for smaller spaces. If you have Fire TVs installed in multiple rooms around the house, all films and series will stay in sync when you switch between devices. Through the voice remote, Alexa will help you find the content of your choice, while the Bluetooth connectivity makes this TV a great option for the bedroom too, as you can watch quietly while your other half drifts off.

Buy now

Samsung 55in The Frame Lifestyle QLED 4K HDR smart TV: Was £1,499, now £1,099, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

What makes this 55in TV pretty impressive, besides its £400 discount, is that it can be transformed into a piece of art when switched off. It’s a minimalistic approach to a TV and, this way, it blends seamlessly into the living room. The 4K QLED TV has a matte display and comes with a slim-fit wall mount, and the frame is customisable, too.

Buy now

