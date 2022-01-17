Outdoor security cameras can be a good addition to any property. Not only does their installation mean you can find out more about what happens around your home, but they also act as a worthwhile deterrent for any would-be criminals attempting to gain access.

Similarly, should the worst happen, you can be sure that with the quality of today’s cameras, it’s easy to gather a range of imagery and data that can help with any insurance, criminal or claims process.

There are, however, some distinct differences between security setups designed for outdoor and interior use. Firstly, outdoor cameras tend to be bigger, more protected and utilise better waterproofing and water resistant materials.

Secondly, they have a greater range so your devices can communicate with each other from further away. And thirdly, they often come with lights, alarms, sirens and other accessories that can alert you or passers by to unwanted attention.

A quick word on installation. Most of these setups are easy to install and seamlessly link into your home network. However, it’s worth bearing in mind access – any visual obstructions and proximity to routers, for example – so you can make the most of the camera and allow it to work to the best of its abilities. Although, we found that some instruction manuals lacked specific details, there are plenty of tutorials and guides online. If you’re still in two minds it may be worth getting an electrician or security camera expert to have a look at your home and decide on the best configuration and location for your device.

How we tested

We tested these cameras in two different locations to measure their attributes – from outside the front door to measure daily comings and goings, to the rear of the house to see how well additional security features like motion detection, alarms and spotlights worked. They were tested in a range of weather conditions too, so you can be sure that any of the products we’ve featured performed well against the elements.

The best outdoor security cameras for 2022 are:

Arlo ultra Best: For connectivity Rating: 9/10 Resolution: 1080 HD video

1080 HD video Image sensor: 4K UHD

4K UHD Angle: 180 degree

180 degree Battery life: 3-6 months stated For people who operate a range of connectivity infrastructures in their home, such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit, we like Arlo products because they’re cameras work very well with all three. We think the ultra is the most suitable for outdoor use, and offers 4K HDR footage, an integrated spotlight, a siren, 180 degree view and an especially useful dewarping feature which prevents the picture from distorting at the edges, which we thought worked well and gave the visuals a more natural quality to them. You can tell the camera what to look out for by marking your own activity zones, and we also liked the excellent noise cancelling audio which focuses the microphone on the most important elements of conversation. Buy now £ 169.81 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Reolink argus 3 pro Best: For outbuildings and sheds Rating: 9/10 Resolution: 2560x144

2560x144 Image sensor: 4 megapixels

4 megapixels Angle: 122 degrees

122 degrees Battery life: 1-4 weeks (extendable using solar panels) We found that this was a great camera to use outdoors, and with the addition of a solar panel, is a worthwhile and hassle-free addition to the outside of your home. We liked the fact that it can record onto an SD card, and the colour night vision works especially well, particularly when it comes to triggering only the moments that you want to look at. Because it’s battery powered you don’t have to worry too much about trailing power supplies to it, and the strong 5/2.4Ghz WiFi means it has the reach to be a great addition to a shed or outbuilding, for example. Buy now £ 115.99 , Reolink.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Google nest cam Best: For established Google users Rating: 8/10 Resolution: 1080 HD video at 30fps

1080 HD video at 30fps Image sensor: 2 megapixels

2 megapixels Angle: 130 diagonal

130 diagonal Battery life: Approximately 6 months Although this option is a little more expensive than some others on the market at the moment, for those of you already plugged into the Google infrastructure, it’s perhaps the best on this list. Intelligent alerts set this camera apart, especially in an outdoor setting, as it can quite easily tell the difference between what you’re interested in and what you’re not – people, vehicles and animals, for example. Battery power means it’s easy to move the camera around, and we think it looks good too as it’s small and discreet enough to fit into a variety of settings. Buy now £ 179.99 , Google.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ring spotlight cam Best: For enhanced security Rating: 8/10 Resolution: 1080 HD video

1080 HD video Image sensor: 2 megapixels

2 megapixels Angle: 130 diagonal

130 diagonal Battery life: Not applicable (wired) This is a versatile and well thought out outdoor security camera from Ring, a brand that also provides us with video doorbells and a number of other outdoor orientated security products for the home. We think this is a perfect option for those wanting enhanced security, as there’s an excellent night vision mode and the floodlight option can be used to illuminate the ground with customisable motion detectors to deter intruders. As a last resort, there’s also an alarm which can be triggered via the app or when activity is detected within certain time frames or zones. As with all Ring products, it’s easy to install and get going with, and the app works well at ensuring you can keep track of what’s going on via instant motion-activated alerts. Buy now £ 179 , Ring.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} TP-Link tapo C310 pan outdoor camera Best: Budget buy Rating: 8/10 Resolution: 2304x129

2304x129 Image sensor: 3MP high definition

3MP high definition Angle: 104 degree

104 degree Battery life: Not applicable (wired) For the money, this is an excellent fully weatherproof outdoor security camera that features a 30m detection range at night, fully integrated 2-way audio and 3MP ultra-high definition visuals. We liked that footage can be locally stored on a microSD card, meaning there’s no need to buy into expensive subscription packages, and it can also be connected to your system via WiFi or Ethernet cable. It’s also compatible with Echo and Google Home. There are some compromises for the price, and we would have liked to have seen a wider viewing angle, for example, but if you’re on a budget this outdoor security setup comes highly recommended. Buy now £ 32.99 , Argos.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Anker eufycam 2 pro Best: Premium purchase Rating: 8/10 Resolution: 2304x129

2304x129 Image sensor: 2K UHD

2K UHD Angle: 140 degree

140 degree Battery life: 1 year Although this model is more expensive than some of the others on this list, we really liked the eufycam for its all-round quality and attention to detail. The package ships with two cameras and is designed to minimise the amount of unexpected purchases further down the line. It claims to feature zero hidden fees, and is a one-time purchase that works straight out of the box without the need to purchase any accessories or cloud-based subscription packages. We also particularly liked the camera’s advanced night vision using Sony camera technology, and additionally its extensive battery life, which is claimed to last up to one year on a full charge. If you have a little more to spend and want a complete solution, we’d recommend this option. Buy now £ 349 , Eufylife.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

