Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Sonos Ace review: Excellent headphones, disappointing for Sonos

It’s been a long time coming, but will the company’s first pair of headphones live up to the hype?

Andrew Griffin
Monday 03 June 2024 14:00 BST
They can send your TV audio straight to your headphones
They can send your TV audio straight to your headphones (The Independent )

The Ace are Sonos’s first pair of headphones. The company best known for its smart speakers – which combine a devotion to sound quality with an impressive technological nous that lets them work neatly together – have struck out beyond the home audio market.

They are expensive headphones, sitting at the premium end of the market alongside competitors such as Apple’s AirPods Max. And for that they come with an array of promises: all the sound and build quality you’d expect from Sonos, refined down into a package that sits on top of your head.

But they also come loaded with expectations. Sonos says they are its “most requested product ever”, and its chief executive has suggested they could be transformative for the company. Do they live up to the hype?

Related stories

How we tested the Sonos Ace headphones

The Independent has road-tested the sound company’s first pair of wireless headphones
The Independent has road-tested the sound company’s first pair of wireless headphones (The Independent )

We’ve been wearing the Sonos Ace headphones since soon after they were announced in May. We have worn them both outside and in, listening to an array of different music and TV shows from a variety of apps and sources. We have also used them in conjunction with Sonos’s Arc soundbar, to try out the special feature that allows them to work in conjunction with each other.

Sonos Ace

sonos ace.png
  • Type: Over-ear
  • Weight: 312g
  • Dimensions: 191mm x 160mm x 85mm
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Battery life: 30 hours
  • Connection type: Bluetooth 5.4 with multipoint
  • Voice control: Yes, connected device’s voice assistant
  • Included removable cable: Yes, USB-C
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable, appealing design
    • Stunning sound
    • Excellent carrying case and accessories
  • Take note
    • Not as well-embedded into the Sonos system as we’d hope
    • Pricey

Sound

The listening experience through these headphones is exceptional. Songs are crystalline; music is clear and precise, and you’ll hear both the delicate details and the tough thrum of loud songs.

The sound is a little like the rest of Sonos’s speakers: it aims to be faithful and precise rather than brash or assertive. If you want to be critical – but after listening with them, you probably don’t – then that can mean they sound a little flat, and the sound feels aimed more at listening to well-made but sparsely-populated recordings, rather than, for example, giving you the full thud of a techno song that you want to use to carry you through another rep at the gym.

None of that will come as any surprise to anyone acquainted with Sonos’s speakers, which embody all of the same value. And given that people are likely to come to these headphones from having some of the company’s other products, perhaps that is the most useful thing to say: these sound like the really good Sonos speakers, but they’re on your head.

This becomes even more magical when you use them in combination with the Sonos Arc soundbar, which is aimed at people who might want to continue using their home theatre when the noise might otherwise be antisocial. The sound is entrancing; you almost don’t believe you actually have the headphones on. (At the moment, this feature is limited to Sonos’s most expensive Arc soundbar, but it has committed to bring it to the Beam and others after release).

Similarly good is what you don’t hear: these headphones have impressive active noise cancellation to block out everything else. It will cut out both the low level thrum of the city and the distracting trill of nearby conversation. And when you turn it off, it is impressively discreet: it sounds like you don’t have the headphones on at all.

Too often noise cancellation can feel like being underwater and passthrough can sound like your ears just popped on a plane. But Sonos’s commitment to faithful sound even seems to extend to its noise cancellation – they’re just a very quiet and slightly louder version of the real world.

Design

Just as the sound is a transformed version of the quality Sonos is known for, so is the build. These headphones just feel premium – as they should, given they cost £449 – but not in a showy way. (They are, ironically for headphones, an embodiment of quiet luxury.)

Sonos’s idea of luxury is fundamentally different from, say, Apple and its AirPods Max. Those headphones also sound brilliant but that sound comes out of a package that leans into strong aluminium for its premium feel. It means that they feel a lot more solid than the Ace, for instance, but it also means that they feel a lot more heavy; many people complain that a couple of hours with the AirPods Max becomes uncomfortable as the band over the top presses into your head.

There is none of that problem with the Ace. They sit so comfortably you can easily forget they’re on. They seem exquisitely shaped – at least to our head – so that they let what little weight they have fall in all the right places. Sometimes the vegan leather earcups can feel a little hot, but otherwise they are almost transparent.

The switches and buttons are easy to navigate and satisfying to press, and they have been integrated into the overall design in a way that means using them feels instinctive. A few hours with the Ace on and they feel a part of your head, not like they are crushing it.

This thoughtful design extends to the soft case they come with, too. They sit neatly in there and embody a design philosophy that makes the Ace feel more like a soft piece of furniture than a gadget. It is by some distance the best case we’ve tried.

Connected features

The sound and the design is exactly what you’d expect of Sonos: refined, classy, precise, perhaps so clean as to be a little boring. Sadly, there’s one key focus where these headphones aren’t what you’d expect of Sonos: their connected features.

The “smart” of Sonos’s smart speakers has always been a key part of the company’s offering. If you have more than one of them in your house, you can smoothly connect them together, grouping and ungrouping them as you want without any faff or latency. This has even applied to its recent portable speakers, which have brought even more smarts: the Sonos Roam has a feature called “Sound Swap” that means you can come in from listening in the garden and throw the sound to your kitchen, for instance.

None of this is present in the Ace. They are Bluetooth headphones, through and through. You can control them using the Sonos app, but only to update them and adjust preferences. The smarts are simply not there.

When these headphones were just rumours, we had visions of using them in exciting ways with the rest of our system. Maybe you could arrive home from your commute and fling the song you were listening to into your flat. Perhaps you could link the headphones with your speakers so that you could listen to the same song in the garden that your partner was listening to in the kitchen. Or you could even both have a pair of headphones, in perfect sync, to listen to an album together or watch TV quietly. Surely at the very least you would be able to send music over wifi to your headphones when you were at home, so that you don’t have to ensure your phone is constantly in range.

You can’t do any of these things. That seems to be because the headphones can’t rely on wifi. Doing so would take up too much battery, meaning they are largely Bluetooth only. That limits the smarts so much that while the headphones are made by Sonos and get all the benefits of that, they are not really a part of the Sonos ecosystem.

Some of this just seems befuddling. Sonos is selling a “pair” of Ace headphones on its website, offering people the chance to “double up on the ultimate personal listening experience with two pairs of headphones”, according to the description. But if you click the “more info” tab on the website, the confusion becomes clear.

“Use one pair at home and another for travel. Quietly share an immersive home theatre experience with someone when you swap TV audio from Sonos Arc. Keep one pair for yourself, and give the other as a gift.”

The second example sounds brilliant, but it isn’t actually possible: one Arc can only send sound to one Ace. As for the first example, why would you need separate headphones for travelling and at home? It’s a confusing description – but one that seems to stem from a central confusion at the heart of these headphones.

Part of the problem here is not necessarily Sonos’s, but is really about our own expectations. Sonos never said that its headphones would include any of these features. But it has also leant heavily into the fact that the headphones are its “most requested product ever”. I can’t help but think that at least a sizeable number of those requests were from people who wanted their headphones to play nicely with the rest of the system.

The Ace does of course offer the feature that allows them to connect to a soundbar and play that music, along with impressive tools that map your room and ensure that the sound stays the same as it would be if it were being played out loud. This is useful at times when you want to be quiet. But it’s also just a reminder of what could have been: imagine this but everywhere.

  1. £449 from Sonos.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Sonos Ace headphones

These are beautiful headphones, inside and out, with luxury sound and design and a luxury price tag to match. If you love the precise sound and understated design of Sonos’s speakers, then you’ll love these. They sound and look like everything you’d expect from a Sonos speaker turned into a headphone.

The sad thing is that they don’t work that way, too. While they carry over the audio and physical quality of their siblings in the Sonos ecosystem, they don’t carry over the smarts. It feels strange to complain about what a product isn’t, but it also feels relevant when we have been given so long to dream about what these headphones could have been.

They are, nonetheless, a quality product that will sit comfortably on your head and play your music with a richness and clarity that never gets old. If they are nothing else, and it is sad they are not, they are still one of the best pair of headphones on the market.

Looking for top-rated audio gear? Check out our round-up of the best wireless headphones

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
TUI Discount Code
£300 off a 7 night stay with the deal of the week - TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
ASOS Discount Code
10% off first orders £20+ using this ASOS promo code
Travelodge Discount Code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
The Body Shop Discount Code
Save 20% on everything - The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Save 15% on everything with birthday orders at The Perfume Shop - Member exclusive
Domino's Voucher Code
Domino's Voucher Code
Get 35% off food & drinks over £40 with this Domino's discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in