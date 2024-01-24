Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This year started with its most fashionable foot forward, as both Paris and Milan showcased the trends that are in-store for menswear this winter. While sharps suits, chic coats and cowboy boots all came through as key pieces, bright and bold colours livened up the lot.

Of course, styling with standout shades is nothing new. Barbie pink became fashion’s fixation last summer, Bottega green (or Kermit green, as it became known to many) got heaps of attention a few seasons ago, and deep, dark reds came through as a key shade for coquette styling, which took over Instagram feeds late last year.

This time around, it seems it’s much less about specific shades and much more about creating interest through vibrant pops of colour. So, whatever hue you have your eye on is sure to work wonders.

Prada, for example, has added interest to traditional tailoring through brightly coloured beanies. Loewe opened its autumn/winter 24 menswear show with two colourful coats (one orange, one green), and JW Anderson picked out purples, yellows and reds to brighten up the runway through oversized red blazers, cardigans and jerseys.

So, taking the trend straight from the runway and into our wardrobes, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite colourful cops, from the high street to high-end labels, that are sure to liven up any outfit.

Carhartt WIP watch brand-patch knitted beanie: £25, Selfridges.com

(Carharrt)

Accessories, such as hats, will be one of the easiest ways to work this trend into your wardrobe. Opt for bright beanies, such as this vibrant red pick from Carhartt to channel Prada’s autumn/winter 24 style, whether paired with a sharp suit or a laidback look of jeans and a jumper.

Cos stone-washed knitted jumper: £85, Cos.com

(Cos)

Knitwear is not only incredibly practical, warming us up while being soft and snuggly, but it’s also a great way to add a pop of colour or pattern to your wardrobe. This canary yellow Cos find is certainly bright and bold, and it is crafted from 100 per cent cotton. Style it with blue jeans or a beige trouser, to make it really pop.

Adidas adicolor classics firebird tracksuit bottoms: £55, Adidas.co.uk

(Adidas)

Adidas tracksuits are quite the retro fashion find and come in a whole host of colours, from red to green. This bright blue pair is sure to perk up any other pieces in your wardrobe, offering a more laid-back look when styled with trainers. To lean fully into the look, style with the matching tracksuit top (£65, Adidas.co.uk), or keep it plain and simple with a white T-shirt or jumper.

Polo Ralph Lauren men’s sports cap, caramel pink/jewel blue: £55, Coggles.com

(Polo Ralph Lauren)

A baseball cap can be a year-round essential, shielding your face come rain or shine while scoring you a few style points, when worn in the right way (no backwards caps, please). This pink option from Ralph Lauren perfectly plays on the pretty style, while adding a soft shade of colour to any outfit.

H&M regular fit wool-blend overshirt: Was £44.99, now £29, Hm.com

(H&M)

The H&M menswear section is a treasure trove for bargain fashion finds, including this overshirt. It’s ostentatiously orange, meaning you’re sure to stand out in a crowd, yet it still styles brilliantly with blue jeans or chinos. It’s made from recycled wool, meaning it’s sure to keep you warm as well.

Colourful Standard oversized organic T-shirt: £30, Colourfulstandard.com

(Colourful Standard)

Colourful Standard is one of the best places to find everyday basics in every colour you can think of – such as purple coats, pink sweatshirts and yellow cashmere jumpers. This green T-shirt is just one example, made from cotton, so we’re sure it’ll be soft and cosy as well.

(H&M)

If you’re looking for a more casual cop, this H&M hoodie may do the trick. Not only is it a bargain buy, coming in at less than £20, but it’s also a striking shade of blue that’s sure to liven up a whole host of looks. Crafted from a cotton-polyester blend, it’s bound to be incredibly easy to care for, too, which is always a big plus point.

Prada wool and cashmere beanie: £390, Prada.com

(Prada)

Of course, as Prada is one of the biggest brands leading the bright and bold colour trend, it’s only right to include the runway-ready knitted hat in our guide. Coming in at close to £400, this is the accessory for hardcore fashion fans who are sure to love that the Prada logo sits proudly front and centre.

Pangaia men’s flower-warmth recycled nylon puffer, storm blue: £450, Pangaia.com

(Pangaia)

If you’re after a real winter warmer, Pangaia’s puffers are real crowd-pleasers. Filled with the brand’s patented ‘flwrdwn’, wild flowers and corn create the insulation layer, which we’ve been told is wonderfully warm. Recycled nylon makes up the outer, feeding into the brand’s sustainable-minded sourcing, while a handful of other colours are also available.

Toast crew neck wool sweater: £155, Toa.st.com

(Toast)

Another one for orange lovers is this Toast crew neck jumper. Made from wool, it’s sure to be wonderfully warm, although, it will need a little TLC. It’s also available in purple, should you wish to pick a different colour, although the sentiment remains: the brighter, the better.

Wondering what other trends came out of Men’s Fashion Week? Take a look at our five favourites