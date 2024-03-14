Where to buy Ryan Gosling’s “I am Kenough” hoodie from the Barbie movie

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ryan Gosling may not have taken home best song at the Oscars 2024 ceremony, but he stole the show thanks to his iconic performance of I’m Just Ken – think cowboy hats, camp dance routines courtesy of The Kens and an incongruous cameo from Slash.

ShootingBarbie back into the spotlight after its box office-breaking summer, it’s safe to say the internet is obsessed with Ken all over again.

Thanks to his scene-stealing “Kenergy”, Ryan Gosling was nominated in the best supporting actor category at the Oscars for his pink-perfect depiction as Barbie’s man-on-the-side Ken (just Ken). Aside from his comic one-liners and musings on masculinity, it’s Ken’s wardrobe that’s got people talking.

Whether it’s a distressed double-denim look or that pink-and-yellow roller-skating costume, Gosling’s Ken wears plenty of memorable outfits, including a certain tie-dye jumper with “I am Kenough” emblazoned on the front.

Ryan Gosling has Margot Robbie in fits of laughter during I'm Just Ken performance

Having become somewhat of a fan-favourite, you can now buy the exact design from Mattel’s merch shop, with orders now open again for the UK. First we had Barbiecore and now we’ve got Kencore – if you’re embracing the latter, here’s how to get your hands on the unisex hoodie.

Mattel Creations Barbie the Movie official “I am Kenough” unisex hoodie: £58, Creations.mattel.com

(Mattel)

In the movie, Ken joins Barbie on her mission to figure out why things are going awry in Barbieland. Following an identity crisis and journey of self-discovery, Ryan Gosling’s Ken appears in this now-iconic hoodie towards the end of the movie – when he learns he is “Kenough”.

Naturally, Mattel has now immortalised the viral quote by selling the exact jumper design via its merch store. The anything-but-understated pink, blue and yellow tie-dyed hoodie is detailed with the “I am Kenough” slogan and embroidered “K” monogram.

Crafted from 100 per cent polyester, the unisex style is available in sizes from small to XXL and available in the UK with a £9 shipping fee. If you’re embracing Kencore in 2024, Mattel’s tie-dye “I am Kenough” hoodie is a no-brainer.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on fashion, hair, beauty and more, try the links below:

Here’s where to watch all the best picture Oscars nominees, including Barbie and winner Oppenheimer